Accelerating an Evolution. Non-PVC Banner Material Ramps Up.

By Melissa Donovan

Fabric/textile-based banner material is ideal for a host of environments. Those with backgrounds in commercial, retail, and trade show request it for its high-end appearance, eco-friendliness, and cost savings. Durability of the fabric isn’t a question when the right combination of media and ink are chosen in regards to where it is placed and for how long.



Above: TVF 6.8 oz. Geo Mesh Latex Performance is a light-weight polyester knit constructed with a superior print-receptive treatment for brilliant graphics when printed with latex inks.

Focus on Drivers

Demand for textile/fabric-based banner materials is seen from different market segments.

Mark Shaneyfelt, VP of sales and marketing, Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc., cites the commercial sector as one major driver of textile/fabric-based banner materials’ popularity. Commercial segments include retail, food and beverage, healthcare, education, and corporate. He also cites textile/fabric-based banner use gaining popularity in residential and do-it-yourself markets.

These players require “greener” alternatives to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) as a result of health and environmental concerns. “Many consider PVC the most environmentally damaging of all plastics, due to the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Numerous commercial segments have outlawed the use of PVC,” continues Shaneyfelt.

“As the industry continues to reckon with the harm that plastics like PVC are causing to the planet, demand for a replacement that matches it on performance and reliability is on the rise. The elimination of PVC is a huge factor in the appeal of textile/fabric-based banner materials. Traditional PVC banners more often than not go into a landfill or are incinerated, both of which result in the release of toxic emissions that have grave consequences for the environment,” notes Vincent Lin, VP, TAYA Groups, Kavalan’s parent company.

Another market leveraging fabric-based banner materials is architectural. “Designers use fabric to create aesthetically pleasing indoor and outdoor environments for light control, setting a décor ambiance, and in some instances can be used for sound deadening and fire retention. Fabrics present a lightweight solution that might not otherwise be affordable or practical without high construction costs,” explains Brian Gibson, wide format graphics specialist, GBC SEAL.

Perla Johnson, senior content marketing manager, LexJet, sees interest from a number of industries including trade shows, retail, home décor, photography, exhibits, and those needing sound absorption or noise reduction.

According to Michelle Oczkowski, product specialist, Brand Management Group, demand for fabric-based printing applications is one of the strongest growth markets in the industry. 75 percent of this growth is soft signage for retail and trade shows. This is fueled by a new generation of digital textile printers, “as they offer cost-effective production, uninterrupted printing, versatility, and high reliability. Soft signage is printed with multiple ink technologies too, including dye-sublimation (dye-sub), solvent/eco-solvent, latex, and UV.”

All of the aforementioned industries, and more, see textile/fabric-based banner materials as an eco-friendly option. “There is a general consensus that we must do more for the environment and utilizing banner material made from fabric is a small way to do our part. We all want to create a better environment for our children and future generations. The main reason is social responsibility for our planet,” says Gibson.

Admitting that textiles are better for the environment, Jeff Nonte, VP of sales, print media, TVF, shares that companies looking for more sustainable and safer media options continue to use them for this reason in addition to the fact that “high-quality textiles allow printers to produce stunning high-definition graphics that are rich in color and provide a more upscale, luxurious appearance.”

“This is not a new evolution, but is ongoing, and perhaps ramping up in acceleration as improved textile material solutions are developed. All printing sales representatives who sell wide format, are ultimately asked about textile solutions for end clients. One trip around a trade show or upscale shopping mall will validate this,” notes Hoddy Peck, Southwest sales manager, Fisher Textiles.

Durability Concerns

For many with a history in using vinyls or more traditional banner materials, the thinking might be that a fabric/textile-based material lacks in durability.

Gibson says that in a fight between a traditional vinyl versus a textile banner product, the vinyl banner material wins every time. “Vinyl banners are normally heaver weight and with a strong fiberglass scrim embedded in the PVC. While they won’t last forever this makes them withstand outdoor environmental change longer than a textile. However, not all vinyl banners will be manufactured for outdoor use—so choose wisely.”

Conversely, Lin argues that “a number of factors influence the durability of a material, but being a textile/fabric-based banner does not mean it automatically has poorer durability.”

“Fabric-based banners are as durable as their vinyl counterparts,” agrees Oczkowski. “Some textiles, such as polyester, are more durable than PVC substrates and stand up even better in extreme temperatures where vinyl can crack in cold temperatures and stretch in hot.”

Durability considerations don’t begin and end with just the material, Peck points out that the method of printing and ink application has a lot to do with it. For example, if a textile-based material is printed using dye-sub, “the ink embedded and bonded to the fibers of the fabric are as durable as basic clothing. They can be washed, feature FR resistance, and certain applications offer wearability.”

If used outdoors, Peck says the limitations on durability are greater. “A limited percentage of fabric banners are treated for water resistance and basic interior hanging banners like a soft knit will not have the strength and resistance to tearing that perhaps fiber structured vinyl banners will if used in an outside environment.”

However, “fabric-based materials can perform well in outdoor applications if the proper combination of inks and protective overlaminates are used,” attests Shaneyfelt.

And what are these proper combinations? “It is commonly believed that exterior fade resistance of dye-sub inks is less than say UV curing inks. At the same time, there are a number of fabric or fabric-like materials that can be printed with UV inks that would have exterior durability nearing vinyl,” notes Peck.

Of course—it really all depends on the application at hand and where it is placed. Common fabric-based applications are traditional flags or feather flags, points out Peck. Usually placed outside, dye-sub textiles are most commonly used here, despite the fact that the fade resistance isn’t ideal.

Why Do You Want It?

A textile/fabric-based material may be chosen solely based on the fact that it is eco-friendly. As many products fall under the green heading.

It’s true textile-based banners are used because they are more environmentally friendly, admits Gibson. “PET can be recycled and thus when disposed of responsibly, will re-enter the sustainability loop. Fabric will also breakdown fast, leaching almost zero hazardous chemicals into the environment.”

“It is more environmentally friendly to produce textiles over PVC. PVC is a major source of pollution for the planet. Textiles are manufactured from renewable and sustainable resources, which contain no toxic chemicals,” notes Nonte.

Peck advises that the true versus perceived greenness of a fabric can be assessed in two ways. The first involves the post use of the textile, essentially what is the use of the textile after its life as a print is expired? Can it be reprocessed and used as a new fabric? He says this is somewhat complicated and yields limited success. Alternatively, after-use solutions are available in the form of donations to art classes or being used as stuffing for upholstery.

A more practical method of defining a product’s greenness is by how it was manufactured. This is the second way Peck suggests assessing the greenness of a product. For example, Unify Inc. in Greensboro, NC manufactures yarn from recycled water bottles. The yarn product, referred to as Repreve, is then used in combination with a percentage of virgin polyester to make a textile.

Lin notes that the textile industry is not without its sustainability issues. “It is very water intensive, which is why Kavalan’s research and development team spent more than three years working on a way to adapt the polyester yard production process to eliminate the dyeing and washing parts.”

Besides eco-friendliness, there are of course a host of other benefits ranging from appearance to material performance, and shipping.



Buyers often favor the appearance of fabric. For example, Gibson points out that banners are inherently used to attract attention. The last thing you want is a glare to detract from messaging. “Example—taking a picture of or in front of a fabric banner you won’t experience light reflection. The main reason professional photographers use fabrics is to absorb glare/reflection.”

It is repeatedly said that a fabric/textile-based banner presents a more sophisticated appearance. “Soft signage provides a more upscale look compared to PVC, commanding higher prices and profit margins for print service providers. On demand production ability, and cheaper and faster printing, allows businesses and consumers to change signage more frequently, and it is perfect for mobile businesses,” shares Oczkowski.

“Fabric banners offer richness in color. They should be chosen when quality matters over price. Their long-term, repeated use makes them a small investment for the long run,” admits Johnson.

Also an advantage is how the material performs. “The softness of the fabric makes it easy to print and finish—perfect for retractable banner applications. The elimination of edge curl as well, which is a major issue with vinyl banners,” explains Shaneyfelt.

“Textiles are lighter in weight and designed to be tough and sturdy as well as having the flexibility to fold and store away,” adds Nonte.



Gibson believes the largest unperceived benefit of textiles involves transportation. “A textile banner can be safely folded versus rolled up and will occupy less cubic space and weight than a rolled up vinyl banner, additionally; if wrinkles are a problem when used a light steaming of the fabric will remove them.”

Banner Idea

Fabric-based banner materials are used in multiple environments for different reasons—whether it be mainly for their soft, luxurious appearance or perhaps because the buyer is keen to utilize a green product in their space. Despite the popularity, vinyl banner material is still an important fixture.

“There are many areas—especially exterior applications—where either adhesive-applied vinyl graphics or hanging vinyl banners are a better fit. However, many wide format graphics producers who have built their business on UV and solvent printing on vinyl, have been steadily incorporating textile production into their plants,” admits Peck.



Jul2022, Digital Output

Fabric, banner, non-PVC