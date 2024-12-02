Eco-Solvent Print & Cut. Versatile and Durable Solutions.

By Cassandra Balentine

Eco-solvent inks are well suited for outdoor and indoor graphics. Select vendors in the wide format space provide eco-solvent print-and-cut solutions. These devices typically feature a compact footprint, high productivity, and high image quality. Targeting a versatile range of applications, eco-solvent wide format printers are utilized for the production of decals, stickers, banners, posters, vehicle graphics, canvas, and mounted signage, which makes the use cases endless.

There are notable new releases in this area, including Mutoh America, Inc.’s first product in the eco-solvent print-and-cut space, the XpertJet C641SR Pro.

Mimaki USA, Inc. also recently added to its eco-solvent print-and-cut portfolio with the introduction of the Mimaki CJV200 Series, which is the next generation of the company’s print-and-cut lineup. This entry-level series is available in 32-, 54-, and 64 inches.

Above: Mimaki recently introduced the CJV200 Series of eco-solvent, roll-based print-and-cut devices ideal for generating decals and stickers.

Benefits of Eco Solvent

As previously noted, wide format print-and-cut machines that utilize eco-solvent inks are well suited for the production of a range of applications from stickers and decals to banners, posters, and vehicle wraps.

Michael Litardo, marketing manager, Mutoh, says eco-solvent inks present enhanced color output and durability compared to other print technologies.

“Eco-solvent inks are versatile, durable, and scratch resistant, making them ideal for a range of outdoor and indoor applications,” seconds Daniel Valade, product manager of digital print, Roland DGA Corporation.

“Eco-solvent inks are durable because they ‘attack’ the vinyl and become one with it, ensuring lightfastness and outdoor durability,” comments Timothy Mitchell, senior manager, customer experience, Mimaki USA. “They are excellent at reproducing color, particularly on translucent vinyl materials. For applications such as stickers, vehicle markings, or decals that are printed to adhesive-backed vinyl, the combination of printing and finishing on one machine—plus the durability and vibrancy of the finished print—in one print-and-cut device is all some shops need to boost their business. These devices can also be set up for unattended printing and cutting, freeing employees to work on other projects.”

Valade points out that Roland’s GREENGUARD Gold certified TR2 eco-solvent inks are specially formulated to bring out the best in its TrueVIS VG3 and SG3 eco-solvent printer/cutters. “The TR2 ink options for our VG3 printer/cutters include not only CMYK, light cyan, and light magenta, but also new orange and green inks, allowing for expanded gamut and maximum versatility. The TR2 inks for SG3 printer/cutters offer the same level of color vibrancy and accuracy but are CMYK only. In addition to the rich color and vivid image quality these inks deliver, they are also extremely durable, making them great for outdoor applications as well as indoor use.”

Further enhancing the capabilities of Roland’s TR2 eco-solvent inks is the company’s True Rich Color 3 preset in Roland’s VersaWorks 6 RIP, which lets users reach new areas of color, such as purples, reds, greens, and other challenging hues, and achieve brighter, more detailed, and more accurate color results, according to Valade.



Eco-solvent inks also tend to stretch well without cracking or peeling, so they’re a great choice for vehicle graphics and wraps. “There really aren’t many limitations as far as eco-solvent inks are concerned, although other ink types such as UV or latex may be better suited for some specific applications,” admits Valade.

There are some limitations when it comes to finishing, admits Litardo. “Immediate lamination is probably the biggest limitation, in comparison to something like UV LED printing.”

Mitchell agrees, noting that compared to other printing technologies, eco-solvent inks take longer to cure, which can impact the laminating process for a vehicle wrap. “However, the quality, colorfastness, and ability to run jobs unattended can offset this limitation, and the trade off of durable, high-quality prints is often worth the extra time.”

Asking for Eco Solvent

New eco-solvent wide format devices respond to market needs.

“There is a demand, especially in a post-COVID society, for small businesses and entrepreneurs to have devices that have a low barrier to entry financially and are space conscious,” shares Litardo. While the Mutoh XpertJet C641SR Pro has graphic designers and crafters in mind, it is also great for larger print service providers (PSPs),” he shares.

Mitchell believes that certain customers need an inexpensive, entry-level print-and-cut device that can fit into a relatively tight space and act as their universal printing system, capable of printing indoor and outdoor applications with equal ease and can also generate all types of decals and stickers. “It’s also attractive to small retail stores with tight space requirements and PSPs who want a built-in cutter but at a lower price point than production systems,” he adds.

People who choose print-and-cut devices often seek versatility, reliability, quality, and production capabilities that meet the needs of their respective businesses. “Our TrueVIS roll-to-roll eco-solvent printer/cutters offer all of the above, plus unsurpassed image quality and color, making them popular among sign shop owners, vehicle wrap operations, and other print professionals,” says Valade.

Versatile and Durable

The top advantage of eco-solvent print-and-cut devices is versatility. These workhorses produce an extensive array of applications from stickers and decals to vehicle graphics. Eco-solvent inks provide further versatility, meeting both outdoor and indoor graphic needs for all size print providers.

