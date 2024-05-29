Extending Past CMYK. Flatbeds Enhance the Color Gamut.

By Melissa Donovan

Digital flatbed printers offer colors beyond traditional CMYK. This includes green, orange, red, gray, violet, neons, and even white. The addition of any or all of these hues expands a print service provider’s (PSP’s) capabilities.

Above: The high performance of swissQprint’s Impala 4S derives from factors including a special ink configuration—eight color channels are assigned to CMYK, leaving the ninth channel free for white or effect varnish.

Adding to CMYK

Utilizing ink sets with more than CMYK is integral in meeting customer demands. With the extra pizzazz a specific green or neon color can add to graphic, it makes sense financially to offer the capability in house.

According to Sohil Singh, VP of business development, StratoJet USA, today’s customers seek exceptional printed materials. By embracing colors beyond CMYK, PSPs capture attention with eye-catching designs, expand creative options, and build brand identity by distinguishing their company from the competition with unique and memorable printed pieces.

“While a good, vibrant set of CMYK will go a long way to high-quality, saturated prints, adding something extra increases the visual impact of the printed piece,” agrees Kevin Currier, director of marketing, Direct Color Systems.

The practical side of this is that expanding the color gamut allows for more accurate color reproduction, better color matching, and the ability to produce vibrant prints, says David Lopez, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. “An expanded ink set can enhance print quality. This ensures that images and graphics appear crisp and true to the original design,” adds Lopez.

Why limit offerings and in turn customers’ needs? Michael Voight, application specialist, swissQprint America, says using colors beyond CMYK in flatbed printers presents versatility. “PSPs can select color channels that ‘wow’ clients and give them a competitive advantage.”

Today’s marketplace is competitive and presenting options like neon, green, violet, and orange provides a print shop with a one-up on the competition and keeps customers coming back. “As a print provider, you don’t want to have to turn down jobs simply because you can’t produce the exact colors your customers are looking for,” admits Jay Roberts, UV printer product manager, Roland DGA Corporation.



A Benefit for All

Certain applications benefit from using a flatbed that employs ink channels beyond traditional CMYK.

Singh lists examples like high-end marketing for luxury brands, real estate agencies, and high-profile events. Fine art reproductions benefit as well. “Artists and galleries require accurate color reproduction for their masterpieces. The expanded gamut offered by these inks ensures exceptional quality.”

Accordingly, “PSPs with multiple customers who need to match corporate and brand colors or obtain graphics featuring hues beyond the normal CMYK spectrum benefit more by having a flatbed with a wider color gamut than others. Producing packaging prototypes or short runs is one example where the ability to match more colors accurately or achieve a greater range of colors is a real advantage. Serving customers that require consistency throughout entire print campaigns also allows the PSP to take advantage of a wider gamut that includes colors like orange, red, and green,” shares Roberts.

“If used in a creative way, there is always benefit in adding visual interest, expanded gamut, texture, spot gloss, or any other application possible with inks beyond CMYK,” states Currier.

Erik Norman, president, swissQprint America, argues that anyone can benefit from colors beyond CMYK and all PSPs should utilize a flatbed that is capable of doing so. “Currently not every printer does, and they’re limiting their capability and opening themselves up to lose business to printers who are producing a wider color gamut.”

A Pop in Price

Generally, orange, red, gray, violet, green, and neon ink come with a higher price tag. But, viewing them as a premium product, an up charge is justified for jobs that utilize any of these colors.

Specialty colors cost more, according to Currier because they are in addition to CMYK. Also, depending on the color, they may be made up of more expensive pigments.

“These colors do come with a small premium, due to their higher manufacturing cost. This additional cost is easily recovered through the increased revenue printers generate when selling the additional capabilities they enable,” continues Norman.

Singh says “the unique value justifies the investment. A reasonable up charge can be implemented when utilizing these inks. Clients seeking extraordinary results appreciate the added value.”

It’s important to note that not all ink manufacturers vary the price of their ink colors. For example, Epson keeps costs consistent regardless of color. In this scenario, Lopez explains that it is then up to the PSPs to determine if they should up charge.

“When determining final output costs, providers should consider factors such as market competition and customer demand before determining potential up charges,” advises Lopez.



Care and Keeping

Many specialty inks like neons or even violet, gray, red, orange, and green have varying chemical compositions, which means their maintenance may need to be handled differently than traditional CMYK.

“Many times these colors do require more attention and intervention on the printer side of things, but it’s important to mention that the front end (prepress) preparation time is important as well—color presets/RIP configuration and general color management,” advises Thomas Giglio, NA, HP Latex business segment leader, HP Inc.

If an ink involves larger pigment particles—something historically seen with white ink—it needs to stay suspended, which requires maintenance, explains Currier. This is more at the printhead itself however, and also at the ink tank level to agitate the ink so it remains in suspension.

Singh says regular printer maintenance is crucial no matter the ink type. “Educating your team on the proper handling of these inks ensures optimal performance and longevity. Colors beyond CMYK may not necessarily require additional attention.”

Moving Beyond

Flatbed printers equipped with specialty inks like green, orange, red, gray, violet, and neon offer print providers a unique opportunity. They are able to provide customers with an expanded color gamut as well as ensure accurate color representation.

Jun2024, Digital Output

