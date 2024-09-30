Eye-Catching Signage. Display and POP.

By Melissa Donovan

Display and point of purchase (POP) applications run the gamut from end caps and shelf talkers made up from digitally printed rigid substrates to pressure-sensitive, adhesive-backed floor graphics and sublimated fabric used in silicone edge graphic (SEG) frames.

Applications that fall under display and POP change as new printing technologies are introduced. The constant is retail and other clients choosing digital printing to convey their brand and marketing message in a consistent, quality fashion.

“By printing display signage, businesses achieve vibrant output efficiently, meeting client demands of specific brand color matching, requested materials, and fast turnaround times. This adaptability ensures that printed display signage remains a powerful tool in retail environments,” suggests David Lopez, product manager, professional imaging, Epson.

Above: Epson showcases display and POP application possibilities in its trade show booths.



Evolution of POP

The display and POP segment of the graphic arts has changed significantly over the years. Runs were large, produced via analog technology, and as digital printing advanced so did display and POP, catering to demand for short-run, variable products for highly targeted markets.

Traditionally, “POP signage was completely printed and in very basic fashion, providing function over form, with extremely low-cost materials and production value,” explains the product management team from Mutoh America, Inc.

“POP and retail display were some of the first commercial applications for wide format digital printing, reaching back to the early 2000s. Backlit and reflective posters decorated retail stores to showcase storewide sales, or hail the incoming fashion seasons. In the early days, the technology was primarily aqueous or electrostatic inkjet based, along with digital photo imaging for continuous-tone applications such as promoting cosmetics,” explains Timothy Mitchell, senior manager, customer experience, Mimaki USA, Inc.

Solvent and later eco-solvent evolved, offering outdoor graphics without the need for lamination. “This gave print service providers (PSPs) more flexibility in delivering products to their customers using only one technology. UV then came along and added even more versatility, followed by UV LED, which further broadened the application portfolio,” states Mitchell.

In terms of print technologies, Mitchell believes “nothing supports the breadth and depth of application variability like UV LED printers arrayed with white and clear inks; PSPs can print almost anything imaginable and on nearly any substrate with excellent quality and outdoor durability.”

According to Mike Syverson, textile manager – NA, Durst Image Technology, “the first digital prints were mostly produced on vinyl and rigid substrates such as pressure-sensitive vinyl, expanded PVC, and styrene. There is a large part of the market that is still produced this way in addition to card stock, corrugate, and dye-sublimated (dye-sub) fabric displays, primarily using SEG.”

SEG is one display and POP application really taking off. Syverson says about ten to 15 years ago it grew in popularity primarily in Europe. PSPs and their customers were looking for less expensive ways to produce and ship products.

“The trade show and event space drove much of the initial SEG conversion. The display and POP segments saw the significant savings from the event space and converted many traditional applications to SEG. The NA market followed several years after. Many retailers, large and small, are moving to fabric graphics for the same reasons,” adds Syverson.

Lopez says that “today, display signage is everywhere. At retail locations, it includes everything from end caps, retail check out lines, themed cardboard pop up displays, hanging graphics, and floor graphics—all designed to inform and influence purchase habits.”

Modern POP is more creative than ever before. “It engages customers by including the integration of concepts like advanced floor graphics—people are looking down at their phones and not eye level anymore. The latest trend is utilizing digital technology to drive customer engagement and make the experience interactive,” shares the team at Mutoh.

“In recent years, signage trends have evolved, stemming from a deeper understanding of the psychology of buyers and human interactions. Numerous studies now underscore how specific colors, human behavior, and natural habits impact purchasing decisions. This insight directly influences marketing campaigns and dictates design choices in regard to the size, color, design, wording, and location of the sign or POP display,” explains Lopez.



Application Trends

Shelf talkers, end caps, floor graphics, and SEG displays are some of the more notable applications found in display and POP.

“Standard banners and print/cut graphics—such as for use in shelf talkers—continue to show growth in the digital printing space because of their demand and durability with ink technologies such as solvent,” notes Mitchell.

One example that Mutoh’s product managers have noticed involves end caps. “End caps incorporate very complex printed designs that reflect either the brand mascot, packaging, or company mission.”

Floor graphics, which gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback due to their versatility, according to Lopez. “Floor graphics are affordable, offer high visibility and attention due to their unexpected placement, are an effective use of space, and are relatively easy to install and remove.”

SEG displays are another application trend in display and POP. Syverson lists several drivers for this—the first being cost. “Once the frames are installed, graphics can easily be installed by employees of the retailer versus bringing in outside installers, saving labor costs. Second, shipping finished fabric graphics is significantly less expensive than other print technologies. Fabric graphics can be folded and shipped via standard carriers. Vinyl or rigid graphics are usually rolled or palletized and shipped freight.”



“Soft signage continues to show year-to-year growth in overall demand and functionality. Many retail spaces appreciate the ease of installation and handling that soft signage provides. And shipping costs are significantly less with no damage caused by delivery. This is followed by increased awareness of backlit applications that can easily be achieved with solvent, UV, and sublimation transfer ink technologies,” agrees Mitchell.

SEG displays are also a popular display and POP application because they convey a high-quality look and feel. “Lead times are getting shorter, and quality requirements are increasing all the time. The systems in place today must be able to produce high quality, high speed, and reliable output with lower operational costs,” says Syverson.

“Finally, several take-back programs are being put together to recycle or re-use dye-sub fabrics, which is becoming another key driver for many retailers,” explains Syverson.

Found across all applications is the use of bright colors, another trend Lopez notices more of. “Digital printing allows professional signage printers to use a mix-color process to achieve vivid and fluorescent colors that were nearly impossible to create with previous printing technologies. The combination of the incredible color gamut and the fast print speeds of digital printers enable the creation of vivid, eye-catching displays that quickly meet fast turnaround times.”



Moving the Needle

Display and POP applications are influenced by a number of factors like consumable pricing and shipping/ordering lead times. In response, PSPs need to work with efficient technology.

Big box retail stores in particular feel the pinch in pricing. “For industries like grocery, home improvement, or department stores, the requirement of pricing and adequate lead time is paramount,” explains the product management team at Mutoh.

On the flip side, Mutoh’s product managers believe that high fashion and luxury retail stores don’t care nearly as much about pricing. Instead they demand high quality, sustainability, and repeatable results.

End users from all backgrounds “are changing graphics more frequently to match up with their programs. This requires flexibility on the PSP side. The key is having quick turnaround, easy installation, and reduced overall cost, of which shipping can be a large component,” admits Syverson.

Speed is part of what Lopez refers to as the “Amazon Effect,” which has set a new standard for rapid delivery. “It pushes printers to meet tighter deadlines and heightened customer expectations. Customers now expect quick turnaround times, even for custom and complex projects. This trend has set a precedent across the display signage and digital printing industries, making it important for printers to adopt efficient workflows and integrate advanced digital printing technologies to meet these expectations.”

“Costs and lead times will always be an issue no matter the industry. We see PSPs pivoting to improve workflow and maximize consumable usage. Automation, artificial intelligence (AI) assist, and efficiency can offset headwinds from shipping and consumable price fluctuations. Businesses should always be looking for process efficiency and the wide format printing industry is no different. As AI advances it will be a source of predictable workflows where algorithms decide outcomes rather than opinions with the goal being reduced timelines and errors, and increased volume and accuracy,” suggests Mitchell.

Printers’ Influence

Roll, flatbed, and hybrid wide format printers influence application demand, especially in the display and POP space.

In the roll-to-roll segment, the capabilities of dye-sub roll devices in particular drive the demand for SEG displays. “High-traffic areas like airport restaurants and retail are almost exclusively moving to either SEG or digital signage,” says the product management team at Mutoh.

“SEG implementations have increased in the past five years. We’ve seen many large retailers change some or all of their interior POP and display graphics to fabric, mostly produced with dye-sub on systems such as the Durst P5 TEX iSUB with inline sublimation,” agrees Syverson.

With dedicated flatbed printers, embellishments are particularly relevant. Mutoh’s UV LED technology allows for adding 2.5-inch dimensional texture, spot-lenticular with its Lenticular 2.0 system, and also create graphics with different gloss finishes within the same printing pass.

“UV LED flatbed technology continues to present demand in the signage space, and object decoration is rapidly being adopted due to the virtually limitless applications and easy integration into many print environments. Whether a customer is an existing PSP or just starting out, the mature print technology currently available provides opportunities for success in every application type and niche,” adds Mitchell.

“Print shops that invest in UV or UV flatbed printers can now print on almost anything, including wood, glass, and plastic. Without a UV flatbed printing to these mediums, there is a more complicated process and elongated turnaround times for customers. The introduction of UV flatbed printing technology helps simplify these processes and broadens the scope of display signage applications, transitioning from conventional flat signage to innovative, custom designs,” agrees Lopez.

Hybrid—flatbed and roll in one—printers are also relevant in display and POP. One example, Mutoh’s ValueJet MH series. These multi-purpose devices adhere to uncoated materials. “This allows advertisers to proof on the final intended material instead of relying on coated stock—saving time and cost,” explains product managers from Mutoh.

Moving Forward

Current display and POP application trends encourage interaction with the end user; as well as shorter term promotions to keep up with the fast pace of today’s limited marketing campaigns. This will continue into the foreseeable future.

“The trend is sharply moving to digital print as the cost of displays continues to decrease; there is the advantage of interactivity with the consumer, and the ability to personalize and quickly modify the graphics as needed,” shares the product marketing team at Mutoh.

Lopez agrees that interactivity will be prevalent for days, months, and years to come. “Display signage trends will continue to focus on attention-grabbing techniques such as innovative signage, floor graphics, and interactive displays. The integration of screens into printed materials is becoming increasingly popular, offering dynamic and engaging experiences that capture audience attention. This trend reflects a broader shift towards combining physical and digital elements to create more immersive and interactive marketing campaigns.”

“Display and POP markets are always evolving. End clients are looking for new ways to drive more business and push PSPs to increase efficiencies and innovate new products,” admits Syverson.

PSPs utilize new products with improved speed, ink, and media compatibility in response. Mitchell believes this is why “we are seeing a trend of smaller to medium producers taking on larger jobs that may have traditionally been outsourced. This trend has opened a market for these smaller providers to bid on jobs at museums, airports, and hospitals. A small but highly efficient print provider can accomplish far more today than a decade ago with meaningful advances in both productivity and versatility.”

Take Advantage

Today’s display and POP applications benefit from updated printing technology. PSPs can leverage their hardware to take advantage of this.

“Modern digital printers now have the technology to provide display signage customers with brighter colors, accurate color matching, increased media compatibility, and faster turnaround times from project order to completion and installation,” adds Lopez.

Oct2024, Digital Output

POP, display, retail, signage