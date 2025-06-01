Fast, Faster, Fastest. Flatbeds Reach High Speeds.

By Melissa Donovan

Recent flatbed announcements from several vendors included upgrades in print speed. For example, in January of this year, swissQprint announced speed increases in its newest Generation 5 flatbed printers by 23 percent.

Hardware, ink chemistry, and software all play a role in flatbeds becoming faster. The change is a logical progression. “The increasing speed is a product of both market pressures and technological evolution. Customers demand a faster turnaround and technology delivers the tools to make it possible—driving a cycle of continuous improvement,” shares a representative from StratoJet USA.

Above: The Mutoh PerformanceJet 2508UF 4×8-foot UV LED flatbed printer is designed to excel in performance, quality, and value.

Enhancements Galore

To learn more about speed, we need to pop under the hood to get a look at some of the recent enhancements on the hardware side of things that make these speed increases possible.

Printhead advancements are one motivating factor. “Improvements in nozzle density, firing frequency, and ink delivery systems allow for faster and more efficient printing without compromising quality,” suggests Emilio Rangel, UV product manager, Mutoh America, Inc.

“Wider printheads help to increase print speeds, such as Kyocera printheads. By leveraging these advancements, flatbed printers can achieve higher throughput without requiring additional passes,” explains Adam Tourville, channel manager, Fluid Color.

The use of a staggered array for printheads “significantly increases print speeds when using CMYK inks as well as specialty inks that are used to create unique dimensional and textural effects,” states Philip Chu, product manager – UV printers, Roland DGA Corporation.

According to Erik Norman, president, swissQprint America, a combination of optimized printheads and high-performance linear motors increase speeds. “The linear drivers ensure precise, high-speed movement without mechanical wear, leading to faster yet highly accurate results.”

The mechanical speed of the print carriage plays a role. “Upgraded servo motors allow for smoother and faster movement across the print bed. The motors not only increase speed but improve positioning accuracy, which is essential for maintaining high print quality even at faster speeds,” shares the StratoJet representative.

Beyond hardware, ink chemistry as well as software influence heightened speeds.

Take ink chemistry, more specifically how UV-curable inks have evolved, with improvements to ink viscosity. Lower viscosity inks “allow faster jetting without clogging printheads. Improved adhesion properties ensure prints cure effectively at high speeds. More efficient pigment dispersion reduces the need for excessive ink layers,” shares Tourville.

Developments in modern software allow for efficient operation. “Efficiently prepared files, especially in vector formats like EPS and PDF, process much faster than raster files like JPEGs or PNGs. Simplified file processing ensures the printer can operate at peak speed without unnecessary delays,” adds the representative from StratoJet.

Productivity is a consideration. Hugo Gonzalez, senior segment specialist, industrial products, Mimaki USA, Inc., encourages PSPs to look at job throughput. “How many pieces/boards/elements on jig trays can be produced in an hour is a key focus when considering flatbed work. Factors such as automation, material handling efficiency, and maintenance-reducing technologies also play a role in maximizing productivity.”

“Productivity improves through the use of vacuum systems that don’t require taping or masking, and through integration such as automatic unloading of boards,” agrees Patrick Donigain, senior manager, LFP Business Planning & Strategy Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc.



Why Now?

Two main factors are at play when it comes to today’s speed increases—demand from customers and a natural progression of the technology.

“Increased speed was a customer request even from the early days. The advanced engineering and design of flatbed systems contributes as well to increased throughput,” shares Gonzalez.

It is a combination. “Customers demand higher throughput to stay competitive, and at the same time, technology evolves to support this need. Today’s flatbeds are designed to meet growing market demands for speed without compromising quality, ensuring that print providers can handle high volumes efficiently while still maintaining the ability to produce specialty work,” explains Norman.

Manufacturers push the market forward. “The demand for faster turnaround times drives development of quicker solutions. At the same time, technological advancements lead to speed improvements as new materials, software, and engineering capabilities emerge,” explains Mark Crawford, product and business development manager, Vanguard Digital Printing Systems, a Durst Group Company.

In operation since 2015, Desert Breeze Custom of AZ, added its Mutoh XpertJet 661 UF printer in May 2024. The shop offers promotional and personalized products, via laser engraving, UV printing, hat pressing, and t-shirts out of a 400 square foot space.

Tammy Tallman, co-owner, Desert Breeze Custom, believes “print speed is incredibly important—the faster we can get a print completed, the faster we can get the bed loaded for the next print, which means higher production and higher profit for the day.”

Color Ink, based out of Sussex, WI, operates out of two buildings totaling 105,000 square feet of space. Thanks to its current printer portfolio, it runs three shifts, 24 hours a day, five days a week—and on weekends as needed.

This is partly made possible thanks to its Canon Texas LT/X2 flatbed printer that it invested in in early 2024. According to Austin Meissner, VP of operations, Color Ink, key for the Color Ink team is the Canon Texas LT/X2’s “speed and productivity, with a print quality to produce ‘sellable’ work in an efficient way. We love the simplicity of the technology in the platform and the minimal amount of daily required preventative maintenance and maintenance to operate,” notes Meissner.

Speed Isn’t Over Everything

Speed is important, but accuracy or precision must be addressed. Norman stresses, speed is crucial, but precision is non-negotiable.

David Bistrovic, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc., advises balancing speed and precision to maintain consistency and meet customer expectations. “While higher speeds improve print shop efficiency and throughput, it can also compromise output quality. Pushing speeds too high may result in a loss of accuracy and detail.”

Sellable print quality is the goal. “PSPs must achieve minimal sellable print quality at a productive speed. Everyone can print a pretty picture, but if it must be printed at a glacially slow speed that uses a gallon of ink, you will not be able to compete,” says Donigain.

Speed Up

Speed increases on flatbeds are due to demand and inherent to the natural order of things. It’s important to keep in mind that accuracy, precision, and productivity are also key features.

