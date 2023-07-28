First Point of Contact. Overlaminates for Floor Graphics.

By Melissa Donovan

Floor graphic media is evolving. The application’s popularity has ebbed and flowed thanks to massive interest during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the aftermath, media manufacturers confront the issues raised during that time, namely when to use the right product. One that offers safety, durability, and high visual quality.

There are two options—one versus two step. A one-step system involves a durable media while two-step systems include a combination of media and overlaminate. While the advantages of a one-step process are evident, two-step floor graphic systems also have their benefits.

“The advantage of a two-step product is that you can select the laminate texture level with the adhesive strength needed for your application. For example, an end user needs trade show graphics throughout the venue. The print service provider (PSP) can offer graphics for indoors that will work with the tile or carpet and then outdoor sidewalks as well. Also, printing directly to the print media allows for a clearer design over a slip-resistant texture with the one-step product,” explains Amanda Smith, marketing and communication manager, Mactac.

The overlaminate portion of a two-step system carries heavy responsibility. Being the first point of contact, it must feature a certain level of traction to ensure slip resistance. In addition, it should protect the graphic underneath from scruffs, tears, and stains.

Above: ICON TL-6100 from Substance Incorporated is a durable, 6-mil textured anti-slip overlaminate for floor graphics.

What to Look For

There are two materials that need to be considered for two-step floor graphic systems—the base media and the laminate. For the overlaminate, some factors to look into include safety considerations, clarity, thickness, material type, and material construction.

The overlaminate plays an important role in the two-part system. “The ‘tread’ of a textured overlaminate allows for direct foot traffic and offers slip resistance,” notes Sam Crosby, dealer manager, Graphic Finishing Partners, LLC.

“The lamination choice is paramount to the intended graphic working in pedestrian foot traffic areas without causing liability issues from slipping and falling. To this point, a few specifics need to be addressed with material choices regarding field requirements,” explains Dennis Leblanc, senior business development manager, North America, Drytac.

Top of mind is safety certifications, which range from anti-slip/trip to fire safety. “Anti-slip ratings are a must for floor graphic applications, next to certifications,” adheres Rene Bourgeois, VP sales North America, ASLAN Selbstklebefolien GmbH. Anti-slip includes those from ANSI, DIN, and BS, as well as fire safety rating DIN EN 13501-1.

“There are degrees of non-slip ratings and it’s important to match the rating with the application. For example, if the product is used outdoors, a wet slip rating is important, as the chances of the graphic getting wet from rain are high,” explains Michael Richardson, business development manager, Jessup Manufacturing Co.

The second most important feature is the clarity of the laminate, followed by material type and thickness, and then UV resistance, according to Richardson. “The clarity of the laminate should not interfere with the ‘pop’ of the image. Depending on the desired duration of the ground/floor graphic, the material type and thickness is important. For long-term durable warehouse floor graphics, choose a thicker PVC or polycarbonate. For a short-term durability—less than three months—a thinner film could be used. If the graphic is exposed to direct sunlight, then UV resistance is an important feature.”

Bryan Baab, product development manager – wide format and Evan Rezin, product manager – wide format, Nekoosa, agree on clarity being one of two critical aspects to consider for overlaminates beyond anti-slip. The second is that “the overlaminate must protect the graphics from foot traffic for at least six months.”

When it comes to type of material, Edwin Ramos, director of sales, GBC, ACCO Brands, says a textured polycarbonate is preferred for its robustness and ability to hold up well in high-traffic areas.

“Due to the nature of floor graphics, the majority are short term, which makes calendered PVC an economical and durable choice,” suggests Daniel Velez, VP of sales, Substance Incorporated.

According to Baab and Rezin, customers request sustainable materials to reduce their environmental impact, which is why Nekoosa just launched a polyolefin floor graphic overlaminate. “Traditionally, overlaminate films were produced with very thick—greater than 5-mil—textured vinyl film. Interestingly, the same durability and anti-slip properties can be achieved with new, non-PVC films at a lower cost.”

In terms of thickness, “the thicker the overlaminate, the more it will stand up to foot traffic and wear. That is because thicker laminates hold up better to scuffing and actually make the graphic easier to install,” explains Joey Heiob, technical service representative, Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions.



“Floor graphic laminates range from 3- to 19-mil. The 6-mil range is ideal because the rigidity allows for relatively fool-proof, unattended installation. While a lot of people slide their feet when they walk, it’s really hard to kick up a graphic off of a hard surface,” says Eric Norby, product manager, FDC Graphic Films, Inc.

Material construction should be considered in terms of matching like products—i.e. the base material type should match the overlaminate. “Monomeric substrate with monomeric overlaminate, polymeric with polymeric, cast with cast, and so on. Or the overlaminate film must be of higher grade, like a monomeric substrate with polymeric overlaminate or a polymeric base with cast overlaminate—since homogenous shrinkage is acceptable or cannot be perceived,” notes Massimo Vettorazzo, owner, Flexa S.R.L, exclusively distributed by Cutworx USA in North America.

While Tony Caruso, VP of sales, Advanced Greig Laminators, Inc. (AGL), agrees that primary features in an overlaminate are scruff resistance and anti-slip certification, understanding the overall intended use and application are critical. “There is no one-size-fits-all product. Indoor versus outdoor; high versus low traffic; the type of surface; short, medium, or long term; these are just a few questions that will determine what features are required.”

“It’s important to think about the floor graphic in the environment, whether it’s at a stop-and-stand point or in a walking aisle, if it will see heavy or light traffic, carpet or smooth flooring, indoor or outdoor. These then factor into whether the solution requires features like higher durability, a thicker laminate, or a more aggressive adhesive,” adds Matt Edwards, product manager for digital print media, General Formulations.

Hot or Cold Laminate

Hot or cold lamination to the base coat is required.

Edwards explains the process. “Both methods create a bond between the base layer and the laminate, where the cold laminate is doing so with a pressure-sensitive adhesive and the hot laminate uses a plastic melt layer. Cold laminate is more forgiving in terms of compatibility with the base layer, and the equipment is easier to use.”

“Because of cost and print engines that create the graphics, the majority of print providers have shifted their laminating equipment to either a cold-only process or utilize heat assist from their laminators,” adds Crosby.

Which method to use depends on the product at hand. “For example, a PVC film is very resistant to outdoor environments and can be applied cold, but ideally, it can be slightly heated—less than 40°C—to avoid the silvering effect and improve the lamination. The temperature-pressure ratio is decisive,” shares Vettorazzo.

“Cold lamination offers a larger variety of material types and thicknesses, allowing for a greater range of floor graphic applications,” notes Caruso.

Cold lamination is also beneficial because it works with all types of ink sets, according to Ramos.

Heiob almost always recommends cold lamination “because it will reduce the chance of overstretching, which causes the overlaminate to want to pull back after being applied to the print media.”

“Excessive heat during lamination can lead to flattening, deformation, and curling of the final product. Using an ultra-smooth film liner in the construction of a laminate helps to yield flawless results using the cold laminate method,” shares Velez.



Negated Traction

Running an overlaminate through a laminator may raise concern that the anti-slip properties of the media could be negated.

Leblanc says operators should take into account tension and/or heat assist on their laminating equipment. “A good rule of thumb is to always use the least amount of tension, pressure, speed, and heat—if applicable—to create good output. Too much tension paired with too much heat assist can stretch the lamination, which could have an effect on the anti-slip properties as well as the overall lifespan of the graphic.”



“Depending on the media, too much applied tension can create excess stress, causing it to contract. As it contracts, the overlaminate could buckle and become a potential hazard,” explains Caruso. A laminator that provides process control feedback helps avoid this.

Since the non-slip properties come from the texture of the film or a coated grit surface, Richardson believes “a quality laminate or well anchored grit will not be negated by the pressure of a laminator.”

Smith seconds that a “good quality laminate should not be damaged by a laminator.”

“In order to change the film properties you would need to use an excessive amount of heat in the process. It is always recommended to use as little heat assist as possible to avoid shrinkage or tension on the finished graphic,” adds Edwards.

Heavy Responsibility

The overlaminate in a two-step floor graphic system is held accountable for safety, visibility, and durability. Considering the heavy load it bears, it is important the right media is chosen so it excels in its intended environment.

