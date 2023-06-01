Flatbed Finishing. Inline Options Expand.

By Cassandra Balentine

From coating to cutting, streamlining finishing tasks is essential to meeting productivity goals and improving the bottom line in wide format print environments. This includes automation as well as near line and more recently, inline finishing.

For this article, we dig into the capabilities and benefits afforded with inline finishing on today’s wide format flatbed printers across a range of segments.



Cutting Options

When it comes to finishing for today’s wide format flatbed printers, inline options include cutting and trimming as well as material handling.

“Many flatbed printers are equipped with cutting or trimming tools that can cut printed materials to size or shape. This is useful for producing custom-sized or shaped prints, such as signage, stickers, or packaging materials,” offers Derek Moffett, product manager, Mutoh America, Inc.

For example, Digitech recently introduced an iteration of its flatbed printer, the TruFire, but with inline finishing components ideal for corrugated printing. The printer is called the TruCORR and works with a Colex Finishing, Inc. machine inline.

Thomas Giglio, latex business segment lead, North America, HP Inc., points out that with HP Latex inks, customers can immediately move to finishing of the graphic because they are odorless and dry when exiting the printer. This could be digital cutting, lamination/coating, or post-print fabrication.

With help of its finishing partners, HP targets many applications from custom one-offs and prototypes to mass-produced graphics that are used in a variety of verticals. “Our hardware products interface with robotic systems with vision capability, however these are custom solutions based on specific customer workflow and requirements. Often, the total solution involves many partners that contribute components for the required applications,” says Giglio.

Pre- and post-automation tools aid in managing substrates, according to Giglio, and work to identify workpiece locations so that workflow is optimized. Additionally, robotics expedite workflow to and from other finishing devices, like digital cutters and liquid coaters.

For Zünd, a primary focus in recent years is optimizing the overall production workflow. Beatrice Drury, marketing and communications manager, Zund America, Inc., points out that its #LetsTalkWorkflow campaign has manifested itself in closer integration of printing and cutting on a digital level, for example in software features that facilitate—and speed up—the digital workflow, all the way from prepress to fulfillment/shipping.

However, the term inline may not necessarily apply. “To us, a direct physical, hardware-based integration between the two technologies has never made a lot of sense. Because of the difference in production speed—where either the cutter or the printer are quicker to produce any given job or materialize—it makes little sense to slow down one system to accommodate the other,” explains Drury. “Depending on maximum speed specifications, the type and complexity of the job, the type of material and required processing method(s), quality requirements, and other factors effect each type of equipment differently. One is bound to offer a faster processing time than the other, so why connect them?”

To allow each type of equipment to run at maximum speed, independent of the other, Zünd developed various workflow automation components designed to maximize overall productivity, with pallet-to-pallet cutting capabilities, for instance. “A full pallet of material—with the latest Zünd BHS180 up to a stack height of six feet—can be wheeled to the cutter, and all the rest happens fully automatically and largely unattended, from loading a sheet/board onto the cutter, scanning the quick response code to retrieve the correct job data, processing with all the appropriate tools, to offloading onto a finished stack. Once the stack is completed, it’s onto the next one—no matter what printer was used, how many sheets were involved in printing each job, or how quickly they were printed,” explains Drury.



Coating, Varnish, and More

The use of embellishments is gaining a lot of ground in the digital print world. The possibilities are endless and the options are growing. These include lamination, embossing and debasing, varnishing and foiling, and white ink printing.

“The biggest impact for inline finishing economically is in coating technology, as these solutions hit the bottom line in reducing labor, waste, and overall cost of consumables,” says Giglio. “Many print service providers are moving away from traditional film-based lamination and using liquid coating solutions.”

Lamination, vanishing, and other post-press effects are also handled inline. “Lamination can enhance the durability and longevity of prints, as well as add a glossy or matte finish,” he shares.

Burkle North America offers roller coating and UV-curing machines that can be used to create a first base coat before digital printing and apply the topcoat after the printing to protect the printed surface. “This increases the stretch resistance and could create a glossy or matte surface,” says Stephan Deitermann, sales director, surface technologies, Burkle North America. “We have a constant demand for this kind of finishing application,” he adds.

Burkle roller coaters can be installed with the printer or later. “In any case, a coating after printing is necessary but some customers already have a roller coater and use the existing machines,” adds Deitermann.



Coating inline challenges include the investment budget, admits Deitermann. He points out that the implementation of the printer with roller coaters is not such a big deal but the line speed needs to be similar so an interface is needed. If this is done right from the beginning, it is easy.

Varnishing enhances the appearance of prints by adding gloss or depth, and can also provide protection against scratches and UV damage, says Moffett.

Some flatbed printers are equipped with embossing or debossing tools that can add texture to printed materials. “This is useful for creating tactile prints, such as business cards or invitations,” he shares.

Further embellishments include foiling and white ink printing. “Some flatbed printers are equipped with inline foiling tools that can add metallic or holographic effects to printed materials. This is useful for creating eye-catching designs or adding branding elements to prints,” points out Moffett.

The ability to print white also opens doors for embellishment. he explains, “printing on transparent or colored substrates. This is useful for producing prints with a variety of effects, such as on clear acrylic or colored aluminum.”

All Mutoh flatbed UV printers come with finishing options such as varnishing and white ink printing. Moffett points out that the company mainly targets the packaging prototype industry with varnish and white ink printing finishing tools.

By Segment

The demand for and utilization of inline finishing—or a similar process—varies based on the individual print provider and the goals of a project.

Moffett says the biggest need for inline finishing options largely depends on the specific industry and application of the flatbed printing device. However, there are some general areas where inline finishing options can provide significant benefits in various segments.

For signage and display, Moffett sees a high demand for custom-shaped prints, large format prints, and prints with high-quality finishes. Inline cutting and trimming, lamination, and varnishing can all help to produce high-quality and durable graphics for outdoor and indoor use.



In packaging and labeling there is a need for prints that can withstand moisture, friction, and wear and tear. “Inline lamination, embossing, and foiling all enhance the durability and appearance of packaging materials, such as labels, boxes, and bags,” he says.

Corrugate is a common segment for inline flatbed finishing. “But here, too, there could be significant speed differences—dictated by basic physics—especially when it comes to thicker corrugated materials that could cause significant differences in speed between the two technologies,” comments Drury.

In the promotional products industry, Moffett points out that eye-catching and unique prints that help brands stand out are in demand. Inline foiling, embossing, and white ink printing can all add special effects and textures to promotional products, such as business cards, brochures, and flyers.



In the fine art and photography industry, there is a demand for high-quality prints with fine details and vivid colors. “Inline varnishing and white ink printing help to enhance the color and depth of prints on a variety of substrates, such as canvas and metal,” he says.

“Overall, inline finishing options provide significant benefits in many industries where high-quality and durable prints are required. The specific application depends on the needs of the user and the capabilities of the printing device,” adds Moffett.

Cost Considerations

When investing in finishing, cost is always a consideration. This gets complicated for inline options as it takes into account the productivity of the printing capabilities as well as the versatility of each process.

Moffett explains that the cost of including inline finishing options/components will depend on several factors, including the specific finishing options, the manufacturer and model of the flatbed printing device, and the level of automation and integration required.

Giglio says the cost is usually $100K USD and higher depending on the solution.

“Generally, adding inline finishing options/components to a flatbed printing device can increase the overall cost of the equipment. Some finishing options, like varnishing or white ink printing, may be included as standard features on certain models, while others may require additional components or upgrades,” shares Moffett.

He says adding an inline laminator to a flatbed printing device can cost anywhere from a few thousand dollars for a basic model to tens of thousands of dollars for a high-end, fully automated system. Similarly, adding an inline embossing or foiling tool may require the purchase of a separate module or accessory, which can add to the overall cost of the equipment.

“It is important to note that while adding inline finishing options/components can increase the upfront cost of a flatbed printing device, it can also increase the value and versatility of the equipment. Inline finishing options can help to improve the quality and durability of prints, as well as expand the range of applications that can be produced on the device. Therefore, it is important to carefully evaluate the cost and benefits of including inline finishing options/components when selecting a flatbed printing device,” cautions Moffett.

Deitermann agrees, adding that by going inline, the customer saves material handling time and money and ensures immediate surface protection via a clear coat.

Automated Finishing—Inline

Bringing finishing inline makes sense for some wide format flatbed print providers. Although there are many considerations, the automation benefits can’t be ignored.

Jun2023, Digital Output

