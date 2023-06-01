Fleeting, Yet Captivating. Short-Term Wallcoverings.

By Melissa Donovan

Wallcovering substrate options are vast. For this article we look at materials optimized for digital print that are in place for short periods of time. When referring to short term, the graphics are installed for less than 12 months.



Paper, fabric, and vinyl substrates are used for short-term wallcoverings, seen from dorm rooms to construction sites. Considering these graphics aren’t installed for long, there is concern for how to dispose of the application. While recycling isn’t the easiest option, there are alternatives.



Tools of the Trade

Certain media solutions are better than others for short-term wallcoverings. It’s important to cite substrate type as well as adhesion type/level in this discussion.



Michelle Kempf, VP, sales and marketing, Continental Grafix USA, Inc., notes that the best recommendation is based on the “print provider having a good understanding of client expectations of short term, the type of wall to be covered, and the environment.”



Self-adhesive fabric is an option. Photo Tex Group Inc. offers a 100 percent polyester fabric that Walter Gierlach, president, Photo Tex, says is easy to remove yet durable.

“An adhesive fabric is a good solution for short-term wallcovering applications. The most significant benefit for short-term use is that it can be easily removed and changed without damaging the wall’s surface. Fabric doesn’t crease or wrinkle as easily as vinyl, is more forgiving, and doesn’t stick to itself,” shares Kara Work, product development director, Brand Management Group.

Paper-based material is also a possibility because “of the ease of installation and removal without damaging the wall. In addition, products like Envi Wallgraphics meet CA 01350 air quality standards so space can be occupied right after installation with no annoying odors,” explains Al Bobst, director new business development, Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc.

Peter Bourgeois, territory sales manager, Drytac, cites vinyl-based films as a go-to for short-term wallcovering applications, noting their affordability, versatility, and availability.

More specifically, Mike Richardson, business development manager – graphic media, Jessup Manufacturing Company, believes monomeric vinyl is ideal because it is less expensive and this addresses end use customers who are more price sensitive in regards to a short-term application. “Vinyl is either monomeric or polymeric; this has to do with the construction of the atoms in the vinyl. Monomeric is cheaper to produce but is not well suited for long-term use and exhibits more shrink than a polymeric vinyl.”

“When I think about short-term wallcoverings, I recommend a product that will take minimal time and tooling to install, and no trouble when removing the graphic. For these reasons, a semi-rigid wall vinyl with a microsphere repositionable adhesive would be a great solution,” suggests Jay Kroll, product manager for cut, transit and wall solutions, General Formulations.

In terms of adhesion, it’s a balance between the required amount of stickiness without leaving behind residue or damaging the wall during removal. “Adhesive performance is key. The best solutions offer adhesive that is repositionable for ease of installation, but aggressive enough to firmly adhere to a variety of wall surfaces, is easily removable, and won’t leave behind residue when removed,” explains Kempf.

Adhesive is influenced by the size of the graphic. “Ultra-removable adhesives are designed for short-term repositioning utilizing microsphere technology. These are ideal for poster-sized wall graphic applications, and other adhesive systems can offer more aggressive bonding for more extensive, full-size wall graphics,” notes Ross Burnham, senior product manager, Mactac Graphic & Signage Solutions.



Large-scale graphics benefit from a removable, paste-able wallcovering as well, adds Steve Yarbrough, customer experience manager, Neschen Inc. “When it comes to large-scale graphics that can be removed, a paste-able wallcovering is quicker to install, which cuts down on installation costs. These new wallpapers are not your parent’s wallpaper, they are dimensionally stable and tear resistant. Furthermore, with proper paste, they come down easier than adhesive-backed solutions. Any residue left behind can be wiped off with a vinegar water solution and a sponge.”



“Adhesive is really the most important factor for success,” admits Bourgeois. “A repositionable and removable adhesive is preferred to allow for easier installation and removal without damaging the surface. Most removable adhesives increase their bond over time, so it is important to use a product with an adhesive that is ultra-removable or permanently peelable.”

According to Richardson, an ideal solution is a solvent acrylic adhesive with 2 to 2.5 lbs of peel. “The adhesive should be repositionable, build strength rapidly within the first several hours, and stick well to low or no volatile organic compound paints.”

“For short term, we believe a wallcovering media with a microsphere adhesive is best. If it is applied to clean wall, it will remove easily with little to no residue and there will be no need for wall repair,” explains Roy Ritchie, president, DreamScape.

Micah Causey, VP, FloorSignage, LLC, says products that do not require an overlaminate and with removable pressure-sensitive adhesive are best for short-term applications because these are quicker to produce and can be applied and removed by employees.

Where Is It

Wallcoverings designed for short-term application are seen in a number of environments.

With walls a way to “provide a natural canvas to communicate a message, set a tone, create a mood, or evoke emotion,” short-term wallcoverings are seen in schools and hospitals to corporate environments and museums, notes Kempf.

“Most short-term wallcoverings are used by people who don’t want to install permanent décor or signage in their homes or business. Renters are one target,” suggests Work.

Along this track, Bobst also points out college dorm rooms as a target for short-term wallcoverings.

Retail, grocery, convenience stores, and restaurant or fast serve are other contenders. This is mostly for seasonal promotions, time-sensitive specials, as well as point of purchase. Also, trade shows and conferences for branding, wayfinding, and promotional graphics, lists Causey.

Events are another option, specifically short duration events like “festivals and galas, which require a professional look and branding but need quick and damage-free removal,” notes Bourgeois.

Construction and remodeling are scenarios that also benefit from short-term wallcoverings. Here, the wallcovering “provides a clean and professional appearance while protecting the underlying surfaces from damage. These applications are temporary and require materials that are easy to install and remove,” explains Richardson.

“Property staging is another market we see a lot of potential for. To help make a property appear its best for potential buyers, short-term wallcoverings can be applied to hide ugly walls and to beautify the space making it much more attractive,” adds Ritchie.

With short-term wallcovering applications used virtually anywhere, Kroll points out that they can either be full murals or smaller signage, but with the same goal in mind—to communicate a message or deliver an experience to the consumer.

Yarbrough adds that the beauty of many of these products is they can be layered. “Some products go over existing graphics, wallpapers, or painted surfaces and remove easily without damaging the underlying surface. This is essential in venues with existing long-term graphics that can double up on the real estate by layering the short term over it.”

The Eco Question

With sustainability a continued concern, shorter term projects could be considered “wasteful” and print providers and their customers might recycle the material after it’s been used to avoid being placed in landfills.

However, the ability to do so depends on what the media is made with, type of adhesive, and ink it was printed with. “Many PVC-free solutions can be recycled, while some products are already made of post-consumer waste,” notes Yarbrough.

Fabric-based media like Photo Tex is formulated to degrade and safe for landfills. “Some of our wallcoverings are stored and re-used when it is a seasonal application, but most are thrown away, which is why the media is formulated to be degradable,” explains Gierlach.

“Wallcoverings are engineered with a certain level of durability and performance to meet standards developed by the wallcovering industry. So, by design, they are not curbside recyclable. Envi Wallgraphics are made with FSC certified, responsibly sourced renewable fiber and they are PVC free. A product available with 100 percent post-consumer waste recycled fiber is a good step in the right direction,” notes Bobst.

For vinyl, specialty recyclers are accessible through the Vinyl Institute Recycling Directory, which Burnham suggests individuals utilizing PVC wallcoverings look into. Another option is contacting a local recycler for recommendations. “The liner material—either paper or PET—can be recycled using one of these approved outlets. Matrix by-product can also be recycled at one of these outlets—which should be able to take the post-consumer non-PVC graphics as well.”

With the majority of short-term wallcoverings made of vinyl and adhesive, the process of recycling the product is as mentioned time consuming and expensive. “The recycling process for PVC involves separating the material from the adhesive. As a result, many recycling facilities do not accept PVC films with adhesive backing,” explains Richardson.

Accessibility to acceptable recycling programs is a challenge. “In my experience, the majority of these materials are simply being thrown away. There is no blue bin or curbside collection for these materials, which makes it tougher and less convenient to recycle. There are some specialty recyclers in the U.S. that can handle some material, but it can be cost prohibitive to do so,” shares Kempf.

“Most of these products do end up in the landfill because of time requirements, availability of affordable sustainable face films, and because lack of understanding of sustainable requirements,” agrees Bourgeois.

Is It a Demand?

Beyond caring for the environment, there is of course the question of demand. Are print providers and their customers even requesting wallcovering materials that can be recycled?



“We have seen more interest in sustainable products in the last few years, however not as many end users are committed enough to spend a little more so they opt for the least expensive product,” admits Causey.

It’s not so much recyclable media that is requested, but media that is composed of more sustainable components, according to Bourgeois. “Requests for PVC-free media are becoming much more common. In the move to create a more ‘green’ conscious image and present a lower carbon footprint many retailers and key brands are asking for these options.”

“In wallcoverings, we see more requests for renewable alternatives to PVC and higher recycled content materials,” says Bobst.

These requests, based on Richardson’s experience, come from municipalities, school districts, and European retailers who require non-PVC graphics.

Gierlach notes that the concern is especially paramount with new buildings, as they look to get LEED certification at the platinum level.

With this in mind, Angel Georgiou, senior product marketing specialist, Canon USA, Inc., sees more customers in the commercial space inquiring about eco-friendly media options. Adding that residential customers are not requesting these products as much, but designers are.

“The number of eco-conscious consumers is growing rapidly. Government agencies are increasingly making green building a requirement in new construction projects. For example, the US General Services Administration requires new construction and renovation of federal facilities to be LEED certified,” agrees Work.

Kroll finds “end users regularly asking about sustainability options for both start and end of life, leaning heavily on manufacturers to design and develop better materials to address shared concerns about where these graphics end up after they’re removed.”

It’s more than trend, states Yarbrough. Quality and eco-friendliness are compatible.

Quick Install

Wallcoverings are used in many environments for short-term durations due to the ease of install and removability. Add in a discussion on waste and resourcefulness and it’s an interesting conundrum for those buyers considering sustainability.

“Many customers continue to look for PVC alternatives for their wide format print applications. Today’s vinyl can meet many of the demanding requirements for short- and long-term applications at an affordable price. New material innovations will be required to meet the needs of the marketplace, and at the same time, waste recycling solutions will need to be provided to close the loop on recyclability,” admits Burnham.

Jun2023, Digital Output

Wallcoverings, digital, short