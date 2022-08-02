Flyers to Floors. Infinity Communications Group Offers Variety.

By Cassandra Balentine

Many print service providers thrive by offering a range of services. These shops rely on versatile printing and finishing equipment to meet the varied demands of a diverse clientele. They are also always on the lookout for products and equipment that add value and improve productivity.

Infinity Communications Group is a family owned and operated print and sign company. Established in 2007, it is committed to servicing its customers and local business community with a range of high-quality custom printing and signage solutions, from business cards and invitations to labels and table tents.

The shop has nine employees and operates out of a 10,000 square foot facility in Countryside, IL. While it produces work nationwide, a majority of Infinity Communications Group’s clientele is within its surrounding area. The print provider relies on a robust line of printing equipment. For wide format work, it has latex, solvent, and UV printing capabilities.

Its 64-inch Epson America, Inc. SureColor S80600 is a solvent device that features Epson UltraChrome GS3 nine-color solvent ink. It also operates an HP Inc. Latex 335, which is ideal for both outdoor and indoor signage. The shop’s latest investment is the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Colorado 1650 UVgel printer. The 64-inch wide format device is designed for productivity, featuring two media rolls with online switching, and ink refill-while-printing capabilities.

The shop also utilizes an ONYX RIP from Onyx Graphics, Inc. Among its wide format finishing capabilities, Infinity Communications Group uses a Summa S Class 2 T Series vinyl cutter. The T Series combines the precision of a flatbed cutter and the speed of a roll-fed cutter.



Above: Infinity Communications Group uses Infinity Media Company’s FloorAppeal product for its floor graphics work.



Floor Signage

Rooted in traditional offset printing, wide format work has become the print provider’s dominant offering. Bill Pilipchuk, creative director, Infinity Communications Group, estimates that wide format makes up 60 or 70 percent of its business.

One application within its portfolio is floor graphics. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pilipchuk says these graphics were almost all of what it was doing. As business returns to normal, floor graphics are requested for events.

The International Sign Association (ISA) recently approached the group to produce graphics for its ISA International Sign Expo in May. The work included two, 10×10-foot floor graphics, which were placed on the carpet within the expo hall.

Produced on the Canon Colorado 1650, Pilipchuk says this device was chosen because it excels in productivity, especially larger jobs.

For media, Infinity Media Company’s FloorAppeal product is the go-to floor graphic material. “It doesn’t need to be laminated, doesn’t tear, retains ink well, doesn’t scratch, is anti-slip and fire tested, and cuts out really well on our plotters,” shares Pilipchuk.



FloorAppeal is available in Low-Tac, High-Tac, and High-Tac EX adhesive configurations. The Low-Tac product is ideal for smooth, indoor surfaces. The High-Tac option is well suited for smooth outdoor surfaces. Finally, the High-Tac EX is suitable for outdoor surfaces.

For the ISA International Sign Expo floor graphics FloorAppeal High-Tac was utilized.

While floor graphics are not the prime application for the shop now, they are still relevant. “It’s a great way to offer something that grabs attention. The eye is drawn to them,” suggests Pilipchuk.



If he could offer any advice, it is to consider rounding the corners of a floor graphic. “Some people tend to drag their feet, which can lift the graphic. Rounded corners help them last longer.”

Versatile and Efficient

Infinity Communications Group relies on skill and experience as well as versatile equipment to switch gears quickly in support of industry trends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this was floor graphics. Today, it offers these on demand, along with a range of printing and signage services.

Aug2022, Digital Output

Floor graphics, media