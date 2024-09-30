Functional Fabric. One Substrate, Many Inks.

By Melissa Donovan

Thinking of printing to textiles? Well, current options are endless. And luckily, dye-sublimation (dye-sub) or another dedicated textile printer is not required to enter the fray. Even better, there is greater accessibility to substrates compatible with multiple types of ink including UV/UV-curable, resin/latex, eco-solvent/solvent, and sublimation.

Depending on the coating technology, one fabric may be able to run on one or more device in a print environment.

Above: SENFA’s PEARL ABSOLUTE BLACK and PEARL ABSOLUTE COLOR are compatible with UV, latex, direct sublimation, and transfer inks.

Pros and Cons

There are a number of advantages for print providers when it comes to utilizing textiles optimized for digital printing with multiple types of ink including UV/UV-curable, resin/latex, eco-solvent/solvent, sublimation, pigment, and dye.



Versatility is probably the biggest. “Textiles optimized for digital printing with multiple ink types allow print providers to offer a range of products. They produce everything from banners and flags—using UV and resin inks for outdoor durability; to soft signage and apparel—using sublimation inks for vibrant colors on polyester fabrics,” explains Ken Bach, business development director, Aberdeen Fabrics, Inc.

SENFA offers multi-faceted fabrics and per its early 2024 press release, focuses on the fact that these are helpful for print providers looking for “simple stock management.” In other words, stocking one type of fabric printable with more than one ink versus multiple rolls per ink type, is cost efficient in regards to inventory.

On the flip side, there are challenges with utilizing textiles optimized for digital printing with multiple ink types.

Cost is one. “Utilizing multiple types of inks can increase production costs. Each ink type may have different price points, and the equipment required for handling different inks may add to initial investment and operational expenses,” suggests Bach.

Color matching is another. “Each ink type may have different color profiles and behaviors on different substrates. Achieving consistent color matching across various print jobs can be challenging and may require extensive calibration and testing,” admits Bach.

Application Opportunities

Textiles engineered to accept multiple types of ink are suitable for a range of applications.

Coming at it from the angle of which ink set is used, resin- and UV-based printers are ideal for outdoor and signage applications. “Textiles treated for UV and resin inks are highly durable and weather resistant. They are ideal for outdoor applications such as banners, signage, and flags that require long-term exposure to the elements without fading or degradation,” explains Bach.

Sublimation printing is well suited for soft signage, apparel and fashion, and even home décor and interior design.

UV inks are also ideal for home décor and interior design. “Both UV and sublimation printing can be used for home décor applications such as printed curtains, upholstery, and decorative pillows. UV printing on textiles can also provide unique textures and finishes suitable for interior design elements,” shares Bach.

“Printing with pigment inks on textiles is best for decorative applications. Printing with dyes is recommended for wearable fabrics, garments, or fabrics that will be laundered,” recommends a representative from Jacquard Inkjet Fabric Systems.

Make Them Compatible

Textiles that print well to multiple types of ink are able to do so thanks to specific surface treatments and coatings. Proprietary technologies per fabric manufacturer are often seen here.



Manufacturers conduct extensive research to optimize fabric treatments for compatibility across different ink sets. However, while specific formulations and processes may differ between manufacturers, Bach says “the fundamental principles of surface treatment, ink compatibility, and fabric composition are generally standardized. Manufacturers differentiate themselves through innovations in coatings, environmental sustainability, and performance characteristics tailored to market needs.”

Each manufacturer develops proprietary coatings, agrees the Jacquard representative. “There are many textiles prepared for pigment printing. Textiles prepared for dye printing are rarer and Jacquard is considered a trailblazer and best of class in this area.”



Jacquard specializes in treating textiles for direct printing with pigment inks and various types of dye inks. Its Fabrisign coating allows for maximum color vibrancy and detail when printing with pigment inks. Procoat coating allows for maximum color vibrancy, detail, and washfastness when printing with acid dyes. Reactive coating allows for maximum color vibrancy, detail, and washfastness when printing with reactive dyes on cotton and other cellulosic fabrics.

“Different ink types have specific requirements regarding absorption and interaction with substrates. Textiles optimized for digital printing are engineered to absorb UV, resin, or sublimation inks without compromising print quality or durability. This compatibility ensures that the ink adheres well to the fabric and resists fading or smudging,” explains Bach.

Products to Look For

Aberdeen Fabrics offers a cutting-edge solution with its CleanRTex process, which produces sustainable textiles for digital printing with multiple types of ink, including UV and sublimation. Its textiles are designed to be versatile, catering to a range of applications.

Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc. features the Expressions line, which is compatible with UV, resin, and solvent/eco-solvent printers. The proprietary Expressions coating offers cross-platform compatibility as well as outstanding image quality and color gamut.

Fisher Textiles’ ET 9019 Nirvana BOB is UV and dye-sub printable. Made from 40 percent post-consumer recycled polyester, it is a blackback fabric designed for soft signage displays. The soft knit fabric features a coated back, which provides a built-in liner for finished applications.

Jacquard offers a range of different natural and synthetic textiles that are prepared for various types of pigment and dye inks. Jacquard also offers bespoke coating services for textiles provided by the customer, with low minimums.

SENFA’s PEARL ABSOLUTE BLACK and PEARL ABSOLUTE COLOR are compatible with UV, latex, direct sublimation, and transfer inks. These versatile coated products with smooth finishes deliver premium print results, superb deep, saturated colors with all the necessary flame retardant certifications.

TVF’s 5.2 oz. Eco Prism fabric is a lightweight backlit textile made from recycled yarns and comes finished in a light-diffusing, inkjet-compatible coating that eliminates pinholes and hot spots. A polyester fabric, it is compatible with eco-solvent, resin, and UV inks.

Ultraflex Systems, Inc.’s VorTex T line is composed of fabrics designed for dye transfer, resin, and UV processes. The VorTex S line is designed for solvent, eco-solvent, UV, and resin printers. The range of S line products includes both knitted and woven fabrics.

Options in One Substrate

To minimize inventory in regards to rolls of fabric consider a substrate engineered for multiple ink sets.

Oct2024, Digital Output

