Grab Your Popcorn. Major Movie Promoted with Digital Print.

By Melissa Donovan

The return to movie theaters means an influx of promotional graphics for upcoming releases. The goal is for them to be immersive, exciting viewers for the next big cinematic experience. They range from pressure-sensitive floor graphics to traditional corrugated standees. Textiles are another option. Soft signage is an effective component in marketing campaigns because of its durability, visual aesthetic, and vibrant colors.

Above: Hollywood Monster printed and installed graphics for the recent The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Vue Cinema in London.

It’s-A Me, Mario

Hollywood Monster, based out of Tyseley, Birmingham, U.K., is no stranger to completing signage for movie theaters. The company was established in 2009 when two family businesses merged. Today it works out of a 3,530 square meter facility with a team of over 40 signage and print experts. The wide format printing and signage contractor covers events and exhibitions, property and construction, sport, entertainment, and retail industries across the U.K.

It was recently tasked with creating graphics for Vue Cinema in Westfield, Shepherd’s Bush, London, which was looking to promote the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It wasn’t the first time Hollywood Monster worked with Vue Cinema. According to Noel Tilley, senior project manager, Hollywood Monster, “due to the longstanding relationship with the client, they understand we have the capability and skill set to undertake such an important project.”

This was no ordinary job. Vue Cinema recently decided to utilize a specific area of its theater to promote highly anticipated coming attractions. The goal was to outfit the space with bright, impactful, action-packed graphics—changing them out each quarter.

Print and Install

Hollywood Monster surveyed the intended area in December 2022. The project was installed in April 2023. “We had time to arrange the install, but waited for approved artwork, which then was printed and installed in a short time scale,” explains Tilley.

Approved artwork included graphics for a mix of applications—one floor graphic, a wrapped archway, and one ceiling and three wall displays made up of fabric.

All of the media was printed on EFI VUTEk printers, specifically dye-sublimation for the fabric and UV for the floor graphics and archways. The finishing was completed with its fleet of Zünd cutters. UTACK Multi-Surface Textile from CMYUK was used for the floor and a laminated permanent vinyl for the archway. UFabrik Soft Display Textile was the media of choice for the walls and ceiling.

UTACK Multi-Surface Textile is a unique removable, adhesive-coated textile designed for indoor/outdoor wall and floor graphics, with a lifespan of up to three months. Suitable for carpet, wood, tiles, and concrete surfaces, this anti-slip vinyl has R12 rating, with B1 and M1 fire certifications.

UFabrik Soft Display Textile is suitable for both long- and short-term graphics. A soft crease-free display textile with a high knit density that accounts for over 80 percent opacity, it is designed for tension frame systems, banners, tablecloths, and backdrops. Compatible with dye-sub direct or transfer processes, it has an ideal white point, superb stretch, and recovery as well as punchy color reproduction. It is fire rated EN13501-1, B1 and NFPA 701 certified.

“The UFabrik range of textiles covers about 95 percent of all wide and superwide applications. It’s high performing with excellent color reproduction and comes at an excellent price point. Products within the range include materials made from recycled PET plastic waste that have caught the attention of some of the world’s biggest brands that we service,” says Simon McKenzie, CEO, Hollywood Monster.



Graphics for The Super Mario Bros. Movie theatrical release were printed and installed over two nights with a team of four installers. A track system was utilized for the fabric wall and ceiling graphics. According to Tilley, “the track is mechanically fixed to the wall perimeter and around any switches/sockets. The fabric is rolled out and pushed into the track using a crescent shaped hand tool and any excess fabric is then carefully cut off using a scalpel.”

Use of the track—and the fabric placed in it—was a strategic decision. “Going forward this installation site will be changed quarterly, which is why the track system is a great option for this kind of project,” notes Tilley.



“Our client was delighted with the immersive graphics. They packed a powerful visual punch, elevating the ambient experience and enjoyment of the cinema-going public,” adds McKenzie.

The graphics were removed in May 2023. As of press time Vue Cinema and Hollywood Monster were consulting on the next movie premiere to promote in the space.



Settle In

Movie theaters are an excellent environment to create signage for—as new films are constantly introduced and promoted months in advance, graphics are never short on supply. Digitally printed graphics offer ease of install and removal while providing a high-quality look and feel.

Jul2023, Digital Output

SEG, fabric, graphics, movie