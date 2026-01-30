Head of the Class. Top Marks for 2026.

By Digital Output Staff

With the advent of the new year, it’s time to honor the top 50 vendors and ten honorable mentions chosen by Digital Output’s readership.

Annually we rely on our lead generation system, DODirect.net, as a means to calculate interest in products and services covered in our print publication as well as online at digitaloutput.net, our weekly eNewsletter, and webinars.



Readers’ interactions with editorial content, advertisements, and product/company announcements fuel the final result.

Readers’ Choice Top 50

We asked the 2026 winning vendors to provide information on their top and/or newest products that currently address the wide format graphic arts, with a mix of hardware, software, media, and various services making the list.



3A Composites | DISPA is a 3/16-inch thick, 100 percent paperboard featuring a unique core—engineered for exceptional panel stability and surface smoothness to readily meet the industry’s standard thickness for retail framing and sign applications. It also provides additional stability and rigidity, making it ideal for premium hanging signage and point of purchase (POP) displays that maintain flatness and structure while providing outstanding graphic clarity and color vibrancy. DISPA is blue bin recyclable—well suited for high-quality, eco-friendly seasonal signage and campaigns.

Advanced Greig Laminators, Inc. | The Fast-Trac 72 is built to increase production output by enabling fast, high-capacity lamination at a maximum speed of 100 feet per minute without compromising precision or consistency. Its proprietary nip roll design, heat-assist system, motorized side-lay alignment, and inline web cleaning work together to eliminate silvering, improve adhesion, and ensure flawless results on every run, even with a single operator. With rugged engineering, pneumatic controls, and advanced safety and monitoring systems, the Fast-Trac 72 delivers reliable, repeatable quality control for today’s demanding wide format workflows.



Alpina Manufacturing | Cloudlight outdoor-rated LED light box snap frames are now water resistant. These flip frames work when completely immersed underwater. The company offers frames for outdoor, marine, 12V, and 24V wet environments. This includes any custom size or color, made to order, in any quantity. Alpina’s frames emit a bright, warm white light at 6,000K, with a long life and low energy consumption. The frames are ideal for C-store exteriors, sports stadiums, and QSR restaurants. The illuminated graphics draw attention day or night.

ASLAN | HoloWave ASLAN SE 73 and HoloStripe ASLAN SE 74 are two new effect films. HoloWave ASLAN SE 73, with a dynamic wavy design and HoloStripe ASLAN SE 74, with an elegant striped pattern, combine the shimmering rainbow effect of Holographic ASLAN SE 72 and bring fresh momentum to shop windows, trade fair stands, and event designs.

Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions | MPI 1105 Easy Apply RS Digital Wrapping Film is a versatile film for branding, vehicle and commercial wraps, as well as architectural applications and signage. MPI 1105 delivers three-dimensional (3D) conformability, printability, and durability for applications with complex surfaces. The Easy Apply RS adhesive makes installation easy, with air egress, repositionability, and slideability.

Banner Ups by Budnick Converting | Banner Ups’ EZ Mount allows for handling signs in seconds—no holes, tools, or hassle. Skip drilling, screws, and messy hardware. Made from 3M Dual Lock, EZ Mount features a permanent adhesive on one side and snap-together mushroom fasteners on the other, providing a strong, clean, and recloseable hold.

Beaver Paper & Graphic Media Inc. | TexStyles fabric media is designed for visual impact and production efficiency. Its balanced weave structure and uniform coating ensure even light diffusion, rich saturation, and flawless drape for banners, retail graphics, and backlit applications.

Brand Management Group | HP Removable Adhesive Fabric, 2-in Core is available for HP DesignJet printers with two-inch spindles, including the new T Series printers for pigmented ink. HP Removable Adhesive Fabric, 2-in Core can be mounted to indoor or outdoor surfaces without leaving a residue and repositioned repeatedly without losing its adhesive qualities. It is a non-PVC product that meets strict environmental and safety standards and is certified flame- and slip-resistant and REACH compliant. The applications for this adhesive-back fabric are endless—custom wall murals, indoor and short-term outdoor signage, wall cut outs, signage, displays, window graphics, decals, floor graphics, décor, and event graphics.

Caldera | PrimeCenter is a prepress solution. It automates file preparation and helps grow a business by cutting down repetitive manual tasks, meeting client deadlines, and reducing media costs. The files generated by PrimeCenter are fully compatible with CalderaRIP or any RIP software on the market. CalderaRIP is a flexible RIP solution for large format printing and cutting.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. | Canon’s 3.4-meter Colorado XL series is designed to provide versatility, productivity, and future-proof design. It brings Canon’s proven UVgel technology to the ten-foot segment, enabling print providers to handle both flexible and rigid media with ease. Its modular platform allows businesses to start with what they need today and scale up later, with the ability to add options like white ink and specialty finishes without replacing the printer. Speeds of up to 2,271 square feet per hour in Gloss Express print mode; support for substrates up to two inches thick; and advanced innovations like TRIdrive, UVgel FullBeam Curing, and DynamicMotion Control, allow the XL series to deliver productivity.

Colex Finishing, Inc. | The newly designed SXC3232 Sharpcut flatbed cutter, manufactured at Colex headquarters in NJ, offers versatility and speed by handling roll material up to 126 inches wide in addition to both signage and rigid boards. The interchangeable tool head can accommodate a heavy-duty textile knife, five-inch creasing wheel, and/or router in addition to a variety of tools for specific workflow to cut and rout a range of materials and workflow. An optional motorized heavy duty feeder with edge control is also available. The SXC3232 offers Production Automation software to load jobs automatically via quick response code; a material library; imports over 40 file formats; features overcut compensation, automatic bridging, and scaling; as well as distortion correction.

Continental Grafix USA, Inc. | X-Treme is for tough-to-stick places. When frustrated with graphics that won’t stick, see how X-Treme performs. Its proprietary, removable, high-tack adhesive is a match for low surface energy substrates. This smooth, white vinyl solution creates bold graphics and puts your brand in a good light. Install X-Treme in extreme cold or heat, from +5 degrees Fahrenheit to +122 degrees Fahrenheit. No more peeling edges or falling graphics. X-Treme sticks to the unstickable.

Delivery Signs | operates as YardSignsResellers.com as a wholesale trade-only printer offering products such as yard signs, rigid substrates, magnetics, banners, adhesive vinyl, and poster paper.

Durst Image Technology | The Durst P5 500 TEX iSub represents a unique solution in the market, combining five-meter wide sublimation printing with fully integrated inline fixation. This superwide dye-sublimation (dye-sub) printer ensures excellent color consistency along with sharp details in images and text in the most sustainable and efficient manner.

Enfocus | Botus, a PitStop Chatbot, is designed to guide users in getting the most value from PitStop’s extensive features through fast, conversational assistance. By adding AI-driven, real-time support directly inside the PDF proofing and preflight solution, Enfocus aims to streamline troubleshooting, learning, and workflow optimization for print professionals. Alongside Botus, the PitStop 25.11 update brings macOS 26 (Tahoe) compatibility, a new Layer panel that enables more efficient layer editing by offering an overview of all layers and their properties, the ability to select unnecessary clipping objects, improved detection of thin objects, and a host of bug fixes.

Epson | The Epson SureColor G6070 compact direct-to-film (DTF) printer is a versatile solution for embellishing a variety of materials, engineered to deliver reliability, ease of use, and minimal maintenance. It features a front-loading media design that supports a 35.4-inch print width to fit more transfers per roll and enables the production of oversized graphics. Leveraging a PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology coupled with new UltraChrome DF inks, it consistently delivers professional-grade prints with vibrant colors and crisp, detailed clarity.



FDC Graphic Films, Inc. | Lumina by FDC 7227 Print Media: Intermediate is a premium, five year outdoor durable gloss white film with gray adhesive for blockout. It is ideal for slightly curved surface applications and excellent for use in medium-term promotional, POP displays, trade show/exhibit displays, outdoor signage, and banners.



Fisher Textiles | DD1001 Impression Backlit is an advanced printable polyester fabric designed for backlit framing systems. Though it appears muted initially, it delivers stunning vibrancy when backlit—thanks to low ink absorption and excellent color depth. Designed for high-speed, cost-sensitive environments, it uses significantly less ink without compromising quality. Soft, stretchy, and smooth with minimal fuzz, it also resists ink rub-off for cleaner production. At 5.9 ounces per square yard and 126 inches wide, it is compatible with dye-sub—transfer and direct—and UV-curable printing, offering a premium alternative to traditional knit backlit fabrics.



Flatbed Tools | In addition to providing top-tier compatible consumables—blades, bits, conveyor belting, and routing underlayment, as well as service support for major OEM digital flatbed cutters, Flatbed Tools is now a Summa sales and service partner. The company offers Summa’s lineup of flatbed, laser, and vinyl roll cutters.

Flexcon | FlexMark House Vinyls deliver exceptional print quality and durability for a range of graphic applications. These versatile films are ideal for popular out-of-home advertising applications, including walls, windows, shelves, signage, floor graphics, and vending graphics, offering reliable performance indoors and out. For faster, bubble-free installation, FlexMark offers an air egress option that simplifies application and enhances efficiency.

Fluid Color | The Fluid Color ZH126 hybrid printer is the ultimate solution for shops that need the flexibility to print to both rigid and roll materials without compromise. Its generous 126-inch width accommodates everything from standard boards to large format roll media. Equipped with high-performance Kyocera printheads, the ZH126 delivers striking image quality and blazing fast print speeds—its wide print swathe ensures faster throughput and consistent results across every substrate. From rigid panels to flexible banners, it’s built to perform day after day.

GBC/SEAL | Easy Dot is an innovative product that saves time and money when creating and installing wall, window, and trade show graphics. The key to its ease of installation is the special dot patterned adhesive, which creates air channels that allow for a bubble- and wrinkle-free installation. No special tools are needed—not even a squeegee. This 4-mil, self-adhesive vinyl is available in your choice of a white matte or clear finish.

General Formulations (GF) | GF’s Economy Print & Laminate Solutions offer affordable quality, made in the U.S. They offer cost-effective, dependable graphic solutions for short-term signage. Available in both gloss and matte, the 3-mil pressure-sensitive films feature durable, permanent acrylic adhesive for strong, lasting bonds to common substrates and are compatible with solvent, eco-solvent, latex, and UV inks.

Graphic Finishing Partners, LLC (Gfp) | The Gfp 663TH 63-inch Top Heat Laminator empowers print and sign shops to tackle virtually any wide format job with confidence and ease. Its expansive 63-inch width accommodates the most common applications—from signs and vehicle wraps to POP displays, trade show graphics, and photo mounting—making it a versatile solution for high-demand environments. At the heart of its design is a sleek ten-inch tablet-style LCD display, delivering an intuitive interface that simplifies operation and reduces training time. Efficiency is built in with three swing-out shafts for rapid film changes, while the integrated onboard printer keeps track of partial roll inventory.



Griff Paper and Film | Elevate every project with Griff self-adhesive decorative film, engineered specifically for the demanding needs of sign and graphics. Available in an expansive selection of vivid colors, eye-catching patterns, and specialty finishes, this versatile vinyl empowers sign makers to bring any creative vision to life—whether it’s bold branding, intricate lettering, or standout décor installations. From classic opaques and metallics to specialty films, the Griff catalog offers a wide color and pattern selection.

HP Inc. | The new HP Latex FS70 W Printer is designed to transform the way you work—bringing next-level productivity and scalability to print operations. It delivers stunning image quality across a range of signage and décor applications, enabling businesses to confidently handle high-volume jobs without compromising on color consistency. It’s powered by a scalable platform, the printer can be upgraded as business grows to get significant improvements in productivity and image quality.



Infinite Motion Control (IMC) | Easy-to-operate, IMC’s sheet feeders and stackers are the perfect complement for printing and finishing automation needs. For nearly 20 years it’s designed and built reliable, user friendly, and low-maintenance feeders and stackers. The equipment features heavy-duty thick gauge steel construction and is built with trusted brand name components.

Infinity Media Company | GlassApeel Bubble-Free films are now available in clear and frost versions. Engineered with advanced micro-suction technology, these peel-and-place films install effortlessly without adhesives and remove cleanly with zero residue. Fully printable with UV, latex, and solvent inks, they deliver crisp, vibrant graphics on any glass surface—making them the ideal choice for retail, commercial, and specialty display applications where precision and ease of install matter most.

Jessup Manufacturing Co. | TenaciousTac 2CR is built for tough, long-lasting labels and decals with high-performance construction needed to take on demanding environments. This 3.5-mil white vinyl features a higher coat weight, chemically resistant acrylic adhesive designed to anchor graphics securely to challenging surfaces—from low surface energy plastics and powder-coated metals to textured industrial substrates. Created for harsh, real-world conditions, TenaciousTac 2CR offers excellent chemical resistance, strong moisture tolerance, and dependable adhesion where durability is non-negotiable. Its cold-temperature application capability and wide operating range ensure confident installs on refrigerated equipment, outdoor assets, and variable climate locations.

Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems | The Kongsberg Ultimate is a modular digital cutting table designed to grow with customers’ businesses. The table handles even the most demanding materials and maintains consistency and precision at speeds of more than 165 meters per minute, with 2.7G acceleration. Designed to address the unique challenges faced by digital display operators, the Ultimate features dedicated tool stations that eliminate delays when fulfilling continuous high-volume, multi-batch production jobs. As a result, users can maximize their uptime, meet demand for faster turnaround, and achieve a competitive advantage.

Lintec of America, Inc. | 100 percent recycled PET films for sustainable window graphics are now available as a part of the LINTEC ECO series. These optically clear films are made in clean-room environments, ensuring distortion-free clarity even at 100 percent recycled content. ECO-2104ZC Recycled maintains a 2-mil recycled face film but adds a thicker 4-mil PET liner for better tracking and print handling.

Mactac | Gruv Slideable is a 2-mil gloss white, highly conformable, and repositionable cast vinyl. The micro-channel liner is essential to no-show pattern and bubble-free installation. Gruv Slideable provides a clear edge in performance. Easy to install with repositionable adhesive, it is ideal for full or partial vehicle wraps, trailers, and fleet. Gruv Slideable is used for outdoor signage and long-term use compatible with most wide format printers.

Mimaki USA, Inc. | The UJF-7151 plusII e UV LED flatbed printer enables increased 3D texture production through ink layering and improved jetting accuracy to diverse shapes like curved and uneven surfaces. Its high resolution of up to 1,800 dpi, combined with the use of light cyan and light magenta inks in addition to standard four-color printing, reproduces delicate color tones like fine gradations and subtle tints with smooth results.

Mutoh America, Inc. | The XpertJet (XPJ) 1641SR Pro II 64-inch eco-solvent printer features the new AccuFine HD Pro printhead, delivering up to 60 percent faster print speeds and improved dot placement. An updated front dryer increases drying capacity by 20 percent, while the new smart take up unit automatically starts and stops with printing to support long, unattended runs. With accurate media handling and consistent color reproduction the XPJ 1641SR Pro II supports a range of applications including vehicle wraps, signage, wall and floor graphics, decals, banners, and posters. Its four-stage printhead height adjustment and multi-stage pressure roller system help maintain print quality across different media types and thicknesses.

Nekoosa | NextBond High Bond Opaque delivers exceptional performance on any surface, in any season. Its unmatched opacity provides a true blockout solution without messy gray adhesives, while superior adhesion sticks to even the most challenging surfaces. Durable and weather-resistant, NextBond High Bond Opaque can be applied in temperatures as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Newlife Magnetics LLC | PressMag is a new, pre-magnetized media for HP Indigo, dry toner, and UV offset presses. Press-Mag has a photo-quality PP print surface for photo-quality results. It can be run through most presses pre-magnetized, eliminating the need to magnetize post print. It will stack, jog, and cut just like paper media, all while magnetized. Available in most standard sheet sizes from 12×18 up to 28×40 inches.

Presto Tape | PrestoTex is a digitally printable wall media compatible with solvent, eco-solvent, latex, and UV inks. Available in 10- and 17-mil thicknesses, the peel-and-stick removable and repositionable version of the wallpaper leaves no residue behind. A polyester fabric, it is safe and non-toxic, free of phthalates and PVC.

PrinterBiz | The UNINET DTF XPRESS printer with automatic cutting oven is a DTF printer with a two year warranty including printheads. There is a patented, automatic wet cap system to eliminate white printhead clogging and the entire system runs on 110V power. With the new automatic cutting oven, the XPRESS prints and cuts sheets as easy as a copy machine. This significantly reduces material waste and labor time.

SAi | Flexi DTF Pro is an advanced DTF workflow designed to help shops produce reliable, high-quality apparel graphics with fewer steps and less guesswork. It combines precise color tools, optimized white ink handling, and streamlined production controls in one platform, making it easier for users to get consistent, professional results every time. Flexi DTF Pro gives shops a dependable way to add or expand DTF services without dealing with complicated setups or fragmented software.

Significans Automation | S-Launch standardizes job submission with configurable, automated forms that eliminate errors. The smart, workflow-enabled solution is built for the print, label, and packaging industries.

Signs365 | Offered by Signs365, DTF is a versatile transfer material that allows full-color, high-detail prints to be heat pressed onto garments. It works on cotton, polyester, and blends, offering strong adhesion, stretch, and durability with a soft feel after pressing.

Summa | The Summa F1625 is spot on. This high-performance flatbed cutter handles everything from signage to packaging across rigid and flexible materials. Intelligent features streamline workflow, rapid tool swaps maintain productivity, and precision cutting delivers flawless results. With performance, precision, speed, and fast return on investment, the F1625 is more than a cutter; it’s a growth engine.

Supply55, Inc. | The KalaXY PRO XY Trimmer is engineered for high-volume print environments that demand precision, speed, and labor savings. It handles the most challenging materials from delicate thin films to rigid 0.030-inch magnetic film while delivering consistent, clean cuts. Featuring an advanced telescope roll correction system, the KalaXY PRO eliminates manual trimming, reduces waste, and ensures accurate finishing even on imperfect rolls in demanding applications such as butt joint wallpaper. Its automation and reliability make it an essential upgrade for wide format workflows focused on productivity and profitability.

Supreme Color Graphics | Bollard Sleeves are one of Supreme Color Graphics’ top-selling solutions for high-impact, on-site marketing. Crafted from durable, four-millimeter Coroplast, each sleeve measures 48 inches tall by 39.6 inches wide and is scored to form a crisp, three-sided display with a secure interlocking closure. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, these sleeves transform standard bollards into powerful branding opportunities. The lightweight yet rigid construction ensures easy installation, vibrant print quality, and dependable performance in a variety of weather. For custom sizes, specialty designs, or high-volume orders, a custom quote form is available to tailor Bollard Sleeves to any requirement.



swissQprint | The swissQprint Generation 5 flatbed printers allow for tackling bigger, more complex jobs faster without compromising quality. Built on the proven Kudu frame, Generation 5 combines rock-solid stability with modern engineering. Nyala, Topi, Impala, and Oryx now leverage this foundation to provide higher throughput and more flexibility to take on more orders, impress clients, and grow business.

Trotec Laser | Speedy 100 Cross is a fast diode laser, delivering exceptional precision and detail on metals and plastics. It also effortlessly cuts thin organic materials such as paper, cardboard, and wood. With a generous 12×24-inch working area and 40 watts of power, it’s a versatile solution ideal for a range of industries and applications—including industrial marking, product personalization, and educational use.

Ultraflex Systems, Inc. | ReSource Backlit Event T202 combines sustainability, print quality, and reliable performance in one versatile fabric. Made from 100 percent GRS-certified recycled yarns, it eliminates spider cracking, smooths out under tension, and delivers sharp, high-resolution graphics with dye-sub transfer. Available up to 126 inches wide, it’s a smart, eco-forward choice for premium backlit displays.

Vision Engraving & Routing Systems | A new drag knife and creasing wheel option is available for its CNC routers. The new drag knife enables cutting a range of thin, flexible materials, including but not limited to vinyl, rubber, paper, cardboard, corrugated plastic, and leather. With the creasing wheel, create sharp, consistent folding lines on corrugated plastic, cardboard, and similar materials to make boxes, displays, and various folded products.

XCEL | Xanita board is a fiber-based rigid board manufactured from used cardboard boxes. This product is composed of recycled content and is 100 percent recyclable with traditional paper products. Xanita is more rigid and lighter weight than alternative plastics, MDF, wood, and metal. Xanita is ideal for structural applications including POP displays, exhibit, hanging signage, shelving, and 3D lettering.

Zund America, Inc. | The Zünd Q-Line digital cutter was developed for demanding industrial applications. It offers maximum efficiency, superior precision, and reliable automation. The Q-Line substructure is made from a highly stable mineral casting. It can handle any load level, and even at extremely high speeds ensures exceptionally smooth operation and maximum cutting accuracy.

Editor’s Note

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners! If you want to learn more about the vendors, visit the digital edition link to see the honorable mentions and more.

