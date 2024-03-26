Heavy Weight Champs. Floor Graphics for Areas with Heightened Traffic.

By Melissa Donovan

As a rule, media intended for floors is specifically formulated to minimize slips and falls, as well adhere properly to the surface while withstanding traffic and cleaning. There are materials geared toward environments where extra durability and/or toughness is required. These might include parking lots or busy sidewalks outdoors, indoors at malls, or both inside and outside airports where heavy machinery runs over the graphic. Another example, warehouses with forklifts and other mechanical devices.

“These ‘tough’ floor graphics are found in parking lots/ramps for directional signage, shopping malls/retail stores with advertisements and directional signage, large manufacturing plants with warnings and directional signage, and even the bottom of pools for special event advertising and logos,” lists Michael Aldrich, product support specialist, FDC Graphic Films, Inc.



The similarities between each of the aforementioned environments is that the graphic when adhered to the floor must withstand heavy traffic. Withstanding means not peeling at the edges, the ink not cracking from wear, or the anti-slip properties lessening or at worst, being removed.

To combat these challenges, there are certain substrates as well as specific adhesive types available. Whether a one-step product versus a media and overlaminate system is more beneficial in these situations is also considered.



Above: Canon distributes a number of floor graphic materials that are able to printed with its UVgel Colorado M-Series printer lineup.



Thriving Environments

Tough floor graphics are designed to withstand heightened vehicle as well as pedestrian traffic. They are found in a host of environments—both inside and outside.

At a minimum, high-traffic areas are big contenders. This includes “commercial spaces such as retail stores, hospitals, airports, train stations, convention centers, and sports arenas. These are high-traffic areas where the floor graphics need to withstand constant wear and tear from foot traffic, rolling carts, and other heavy equipment,” explains Amanda Smith, marketing communications manager, Mactac.

“Situations that require extended performance or additional durability of floor graphics” are where tough floor graphics are commonly used, according to Michelle Kempf, VP, sales & marketing, Continental Grafix USA, Inc. Examples include, “theme parks, outdoor events, and festivals where a combination of heavy foot traffic and varying weather conditions like rain, sun, and temperature swings may require special adhesive and durability.”

Micah Causey, VP, FloorSignage, LLC, notes other places such as warehouse and manufacturing facilities exposed to forklift traffic and locations with shared automobile and pedestrian traffic such as open parking lots, parking garages, and drive-thru lanes. “Each represents a unique challenge and requires a different material composition that can withstand the demands of the specific environment.”

“It is important to be clear that automobile traffic and forklift traffic are very different and require different material properties. Not only do forklifts have a tighter turning radius causing more friction, the forks and materials often come in contact with graphics on floors in warehouse and manufacturing facilities. This requires a tough and dimensionally stable product that meets these demands,” adds Causey.

Mike Richardson, business development manager, Jessup Manufacturing Company, provides an example highlighting the importance of tough, durable product in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. “These floor graphics must endure the wear and tear of industrial environments without peeling or becoming ineffective. Tough floor graphics shine in these types of environments, literally and figuratively, under the harshest conditions.”

Despite the variety of environments, there is a material available for each scenario. “In both outdoor and indoor settings, you can now find products designed to withstand heavy traffic. Whether it’s drive-thru restaurants, industrial building wayfinding, outdoor stadiums, or family centers, there’s a solution available,” says Angel Georgiou, senior product marketing specialist, large format group, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Material Choices

Vinyl, polyester, and aluminum foil are all popular choices when it comes to tough floor graphics. Each undergo vigorous testing to ensure they remain visually appealing in addition to safe in regards to slips and falls.

“The surface of the chosen vinyl or laminate undergoes stringent testing to survive high wear and tear, ensuring the graphics maintain their vibrant appearance and critical messaging despite the abuse. The adhesive backing on these tough floor graphics is also tailored to withstand the weight and movement of pallet jacks, forklifts, and other heavy-duty vehicles,” explains Richardson.

Vinyl is commonly used. “Adhesive-backed vinyl is popular for a base film due to its durability and flexibility,” says Kempf.

It is “ideal because moisture will not wick into the media and is tougher than paper in final application,” shares Brian Gibson, wide format specialist, ACCO Brands. He also notes polyester films as having the same positives.



“Polymeric films offer durability in tough floor applications, resisting environmental factors and maintaining stability. With a three-ply construction, floor graphics tear strength is enhanced, they resist stretching, and the increased thickness helps withstand abuse. Textured surfaces that are slip-certified add further safety, providing traction and reducing accidents in challenging environments,” notes Roy Ritchie Jr., president, DreamScape.

Aluminum or foil-based products are well suited for outdoor walkways with pedestrian traffic. The material “conforms to textured surfaces, holds up in all types of weather conditions, handles wear from foot traffic, and is slip resistant,” says Causey.

“Aluminum materials are suitable for tough floor graphics as they offer excellent resistance to abrasions and chemicals, making them an ideal choice for industrial settings and vehicle traffic,” seconds Smith.

Adhesion Levels

One of the ingredients of a successful floor graphic—adhesive. The correct adhesion level must be selected based on the surface in question.



“The type of adhesive/adhesion level depends on the floor material to which the graphic will be adhered, the environmental conditions the graphic will be exposed to, as well as the longevity and removability required,” says Kempf.

Georgiou notes, “there are specialized adhesive products tailored to the ground or floor surface you are working with. The goal is to achieve a balance where the adhesive is strong enough for a lasting installation but also removable.”

For tough floor graphic scenarios, the level of adhesion—high or low tack—is important.

“Aggressive high-bond adhesives are ideal for graphic applications where flexibility and strong adhesion are required,” recommends Kieran Blacknall, academy manager, Drytac.

According to Kempf, adhesive—whether low or high tack—with a high sheer strength is important for heavy traffic areas to keep the graphic firmly in place and will resist movement horizontally. Further, a high-tack adhesive offers a strong bond vertically and horizontally and can also be effective in high-traffic areas.

“For tough floor graphics, it is necessary to use an adhesive with an extremely aggressive tack. This ensures the graphics stay firmly in place, even with heavy foot traffic and other wear and tear. You want to look for an adhesive designed to bond well with a variety of surfaces, including concrete, tile, and asphalt, and can withstand exposure to water, chemicals, and high shear,” seconds Smith.

The chemical composition of the adhesive, in this case solvent-based, is noteworthy. “In order to achieve robust adhesion for challenging floor graphic applications, it is recommended to use a chemical-resistant solvent acrylic adhesive with a coating thickness falling within the range of 2- to 2.5-mil. This specific adhesive type and thickness contribute to the desired level of durability for the application,” suggests Richardson.



Permanent versus removable adhesive is another consideration. “Tough environments need a strong adhesive and removable adhesives will usually not hold up to the demands. The adhesives on FloorSignage products are solvent-based, pressure-sensitive permanent adhesives that typically release clean,” says Causey.

There is some argument for removable adhesives, especially because a permanent adhesive presents challenges. “Removable adhesives are ideal. Environmental factors such as moisture, grit, and abrasion play into the longevity of the graphic. Permanent adhesives are also used, however you need to take into consideration the clean up for when the graphic must be removed,” explains Gibson.

Overlaminate Needed

Floor graphics placed in high-traffic environments benefit from an extra layer of durability, but that doesn’t mean that every job necessitates an overlaminate.



Causey notes that the combination of a vinyl overlaminate and printed vinyl can work for short-term applications where there is heavy pedestrian traffic, however it cannot withstand the torque of automobile or forklift tires. Also, when applied to surfaces such as outdoor walkways, overlaminates need to be heated to conform to the texture.

“In the case of DreamScape’s textured floor media combined with a durable UV ink, an overlaminate is seldom needed. DreamScape floor media is specifically designed to thrive in tougher environments without the need for an additional layer of protection,” explains Ritchie Jr.

It depends on location, how long the graphic is in place, and the surface. “If it’s a temporary graphic, you might be able to get away with a textured film that doesn’t need laminating. For long-term directional/warning/advertising signage, a tough laminate would be a must to help seal the graphic protecting it from wear and chemicals if the floors are being cleaned,” says Aldrich.

And if you do choose a laminate, Aldrich recommends “a UL-classified non-slip polycarbonate laminate that will protect from abrasion from foot/high-low traffic and against any chemicals that might be used to clean the floors protecting the graphic or sign.”



A laminate is necessary, according to Smith, when the print media in question does not have a slip-resistant texture. In this scenario, the overlaminate provides an extra layer of protection and durability for the printed surface, especially if it is exposed to harsh elements and heavy traffic.

“Certainly, in such environments, an overlaminate is essential to provide an additional layer of durability. Opting for a heavy-duty laminate, such as Jessup’s ARMORLam 23, is advisable as it serves to safeguard the graphic from potential scuffing and abrasion, ensuring prolonged protection and maintaining the visual integrity of the floor graphic,” shares Richardson.

In conclusion, “it all depends on how long you expect the graphic to last. Adding a layer of laminate can indeed contribute to prolonged durability, providing extra support for the graphic’s lifespan, particularly depending on its location and intended duration,” states Georgiou.

Tips to Spec and Win the Job

When a customer enters a print shop and presents the opportunity to print and install a floor graphic in a high-traffic situation, there are a few considerations/questions to ask upfront. This helps the print provider determine the best material for the job.

“Factors to consider include how long the graphic is expected to be in place, whether is it indoor or outdoor, what surface is it being applied to, how much/what kind of traffic will it need to endure, will this floor be cleaned, and what kind of chemicals are used,” says Aldrich.

Smith agrees with all of Aldrich’s points and adds that “the graphic needs to be slip resistant and certified for safety” and depending on the base material, an overlaminate may be required.

“Always look for a pendulum-tested slip rating when picking an overlaminate and ensure the self-adhesive vinyl you are using has a suitable adhesive,” recommends Blacknall.

Gibson stresses the importance of print providers knowing “the slip resistance of the materials they choose in producing floor graphics and requesting technical data sheets with slip-resistant ratings recognized by ATSM.”

In regard to environments or scenarios where a floor graphic is under extreme stress from vehicles for example, Richardson believes more specific information must be gathered. “The provider must assess whether car tires will come into contact with the graphic and if there will be instances of the tires stopping and turning on the graphic. The weight of vehicles and forklifts, coupled with the torque generated during tire turns, poses significant challenges for graphic media. Addressing these concerns is crucial in selecting a robust and resilient floor graphic material that can withstand the unique stresses imposed by vehicular traffic and turning movements.”



“Factors such as expectation for longevity; type of traffic—foot, luggage, forklifts, cars, heavy equipment; exposure to chemicals; and exposure to weather are considerations,” adds Kempf.

Heavy Weight

Understanding where a floor graphic will be placed is an important factor when designing, choosing material, and printing the application. If it’s a high-traffic area—pedestrian traffic, vehicular, heavy-duty machinery—special attention should be placed on media’s adhesive to avoid peeling since such extra force/weight will be placed on the graphic.

Apr24, Digital Output

Floor graphics, tough graphics