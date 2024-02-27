Less Weight, More Energy. Thin Magnets.

By Melissa Donovan

Magnetic and magnetic-receptive materials are well suited for display and point of purchase applications like menus and promotional signs, anything where messaging may change on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. The ease of change out is appealing especially to retail workers with little to no experience handling signage.

Magnets come in various thicknesses. Over the years, “thin” materials have become popular. For the purposes of this article, we define thin magnetic material as anything around 7- to 17-mil or 0.007 to 0.017 inches thick.

Above: Newlife Magnetics’ EM Ultrawide magnet is available in 12-,15-, and 20-mil thicknesses in 54- and 60-inch wide rolls.

What’s the Buzz?

Thin magnetic material is developed and used by a number of different industries. For printing, one of the reasons “thin is in” is because it runs better on printer hardware compared to its thicker gauge counterparts.

According to Stephen McLevey, business development and Flexmag commercial manager, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, the print industry is driving demand. “The material needs to be thinner and lighter so that it can be processed on the printers used in today’s marketplace.”

“The demand is coming from different areas whether it be the need for lighter material, improved printer compatibility, or more cost-effective solutions,” adds Brian Ebenger, VP of business development, XCEL.

Demand has changed over the years as material and technology improve. “Materials are now available in wider options along with thinner gauges without sacrificing quality. The expansion of applications and uses has also helped drive the want for different gauges,” says Ebenger.

Speaking of applications, Matthew Adams, sales executive NA, Newlife Magnetics, LLC, says thin magnets are used for fridge magnets, promotional mailers, calendars, business cards, photographs, and retail graphics.

According to Magnum Magnetics’ website, another popular application is labels. “Magnetic labels offer a convenient way to organize your warehouse or retail location. You can simply stick labels onto product shelves, inventory areas, or metal filing cabinets and rearrange them as needed.”

Debunking Myths

A common misconception is that the thicker the magnet, the more powerful the attraction. Weary of using thinner magnetic material because of this? You shouldn’t be.

“The statement is true as long as the material is of the same grade. We are able to produce a stronger, thinner magnet by using higher energy materials,” says McLevey.

Newlife Magnetics utilizes high-energy magnet powders to create a thinner magnet. “It matches or surpasses the magnetic holding force of a thicker standard energy magnet,” notes Adams.

“The thickness has no correlation to the actual magnetic power. Education is key and proper communication to our industry is a necessity,” attests Ebenger.



Thin Benefits

Advantages of thin magnetic materials center around weight. This makes it easier to load the media into printer. Another point to consider, lighter weight options reduce shipping costs.

“Reduced weight means less wear on equipment, easier handling, and decreased shipping costs,” summarizes Adams.

In regards to loading material, Ebenger agrees the lighter weight is a benefit, but also takes it a step further. “Thinner magnetics lighter in weight also ensure the equipment can handle the weight as well. Some printers cannot handle the traditional 0.030-inch thick material so in some cases, a thinner product is a necessity.”

Thinner magnets also conform better to curved and uneven surfaces compared to thicker options, suggests McLevey.

This makes thinner gauge magnets useful for vehicle graphics. According to Master Magnetics, Inc.’s website thinner is better. “Industry standards require 30-mil thickness of regular-strength flexible magnet for vehicle signs. However, high-energy magnets provide the same strength in about half the thickness.”

Final Thoughts

Thinner gauge magnets are not your traditional materials. Lighter weight magnetic and magnetic receptive substrates with equal—if not more—energy are designed for today’s printers.

