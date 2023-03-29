Living with Disruption. Vehicle Wrap Media and the Supply Chain.

By Digital Output Staff

Based on a report from Acumen Research and Consulting published in December 2022, in North America alone, the automotive wrap films market share was more than 35.8 percent in 2021. “This expansion is primarily the result of the presence of major automakers in the region. Color-changing advanced technologies and an increase in research and development expenses by major influencers contribute to the expansion of the region’s automotive wrap films market,” states the report.

The study, Automative Wrap Films Market and Region Forecast, 2022 – 2030, also notes that the global automotive wrap films market revenue was worth USD 4,689 million in 2021. It forecasts the automotive wrap films market will be worth USD 28,344 million in 2030. That means a compound annual growth rate of 22.4 percent from 2022 to 2030.



To match demand, there must be material—whether that be color change films or substrates optimized for digital print. Unfortunately, the raw materials that make up the media—PVC, plasticizers, pigments, fillers, processing aids, and certain additives—are experiencing supply chain delays, which lead to pricing volatility.

Delays and cost obviously impact print service providers (PSPs) from doing their jobs. So how is it being remedied? New products that may not include certain components, older products revamped, and the use of material not specifically designed for the job at hand.

Committed Vendors

Supply chain challenges aren’t disappearing anytime soon. New product roll outs for media intended for vehicle wraps are influenced in a number of ways, however that hasn’t deterred vendors from continuing to advance the industry.

“The challenges over the last few years allow both customers and suppliers the chance to get creative in manufacturing and raw materials used but this comes with delays in the release of new products. Many manufacturers are also consolidating products. With that said, Mactac is launching new colors and print medias for wraps in 2023 as we continue to create high demand, innovative products,” notes Amanda Smith marketing communications manager, Mactac.

Matt Edwards, product manager for digital print media solutions, General Formulations, says new product roll outs are more than “responding to specific raw material delays or competition’s product shortages” and instead a “constant area of growth and improvement as part of a corporate direction to meet market demands and continue our own product and solution innovation.”

“That said, hearing of the outages and backorders puts pressure on us to fill orders faster and keep our house clean in terms of inventory and supply chain, and it puts pressure to provide new and different options. But with all of this, we need to stay focused on providing products that work consistently with the highest quality,” continues Edwards.

Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives is new to the vehicle wrap market, so it has a different spin on the current state of affairs. According to Melissa Harton, marketing manager, North America, Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives, the company began servicing the European market in December 2022 and at press time had not been impacted by supply chain disruptions.

“Currently, Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives’ cast vinyl for the vehicle wraps market are made with components that are readily available in Europe. At this time, Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives does not foresee major supply challenges for its materials and is eager to begin offering vehicle graphics to the North American market in 2023,” she continues.

Construction Focus

In response, new products are introduced that don’t require some of the raw materials that may be effected by the supply chain. Or even older products are re-introduced without the more challenging-to-obtain components.

An example of an older product being revamped in response to the supply chain challenges—albeit not for vehicle wraps—is Mactac’s high-performance permanent wallNOODLE. The company announced the modification—a new, heavier liner—of the multi-print wall mural product in November 2022. According to Mactac, the new 90# stay flat polyethylene-coated kraft liner ensures customers more consistent and uninterrupted product availability.

“At Mactac we work with raw material suppliers of key components to come up with new products that meet our needs as well as bringing on other sources for the same material as a backup. This allows us to have a steady flow of materials needed to continue consistent production,” explains Smith.

Edwards cautions that “wrap films in general are precise chemistries that are not open to substitutions with ingredients, so formulations need to take into account the long-term availability of the components as well as a robust supply chain throughout. This contract negotiation process is not unlike how any ongoing business might operate to ensure consistency and quality.”

General Formulations continues to roll out new product. In August 2022 it announced GF 830 AutoMark Cast with DRIFT Technology. This premium, full-body gloss white wrap film is designed to meet the long-term demands of full or partial vehicle wraps as well as many other graphic applications. The DRIFT Technology and adhesive combination offer the right amount of adhesive tack and Micro Air Egress channels that make application quick, easy, and bubble free.



Getting By

In the face of adversity, print providers continue to prove their creativity. With supply chain issues, many are forced to rely on dated material or even material not specially designed for vehicle wraps to get the job completed.

Harton provides one example. “In the European market, we have seen printers/installers utilizing polymeric calendared films as opposed to cast vinyl for their total or partial wraps due to material cost savings. When using polymeric film in place of cast vinyl, installers often need to cut the film in complex areas such as vehicle recesses. Polymeric films are typically used for short-term applications.”

“There is a somewhat natural tendency to make do with what we have on hand, hope for the best, and fix our mistakes if or when they become problems. If the exact solution you want is not available, you can check first for adjacent materials from other suppliers or similar materials, but always keep in mind the intended use and manufacturer’s recommendations for applications,” recommends Edwards.

Smith says in her experience, it is more about print providers stocking up on materials when they can to ensure they have the material they need when they need it. “Now the question is whether it is the right media for that specific application. That can be a risk the PSP may not want to take.”

Easing Up

It’s been difficult to forecast the ups and downs of the supply chain. Seemingly, anything that can happen has happened, but then again—should we be surprised when something else comes out of left field? The vendors interviewed for this article admit the situation is fluid.

“In most areas we’re already seeing the challenges improve; lead times have gotten shorter and materials are more readily available, but it changes every day,” explains Edwards.

“We believe the supply chain restraints will start to lighten in 2023 but nothing is certain,” adds Smith.

New Normal

Sourcing media used in vehicle wraps isn’t as easy as it was once was, and with the supply chain challenges not going away anytime soon, how PSPs navigate this odd time is up to them.

Product rollouts are influenced, either by being delayed or in the better scenario, the new product is designed without the raw materials that may cause delays. Older products are revamped to ensure consistent availability.

Also, PSPs—so many already trained to do more with less—rely on dated material or material not specifically used for vehicle wraps to get by. While this isn’t explicitly recommended for a host of reasons, it is a good stop gap to leverage inventoried media to its fullest until supply chain issues ease up.

Despite the challenges, vendors supplying vehicle graphic media continue to address demand by introducing new products as best they can.

