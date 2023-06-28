Magnetic Momentum. From POP to Vehicle Messaging.

By Cassandra Balentine

Magnets are a versatile medium for graphics and signage. From promotional use on refrigerators and vehicles to point of purchase (POP) and signage opportunities that are easy to install and remove in retail environments.



Additionally, the media is available in magnetic and magnetic-receptive options, in a range of widths and thicknesses, and compatible with many print processes. Jack Nellessen, president, New Force Magnetics Co., breaks down the different magnetic options—printable magnetic sheeting is for printing, magnetic-receptive sheeting for attaching to a magnetic surface, and magnetic strip with adhesive for the backs of calendars or shelf marking. In this article we go through the advantages, limitations, durability, and recyclability of each solution.



Above: Sheet converting equipment at Adams’ Elmhurst, IL location.

Printable Magnetic Sheeting

One type of magnet common for wide format printing applications is printable magnetic sheeting. This is used for a applications like vehicle graphics, signage, promotional labels, industrial tags, and POP and retail displays.

Magnet applications are often a one-part application with no magnetic base required, as long as there is iron in the surface.

One reason for the popularity of this media is the simple fact that it is the only suitable option for some applications—like refrigerator and vehicle magnets, says Lydia Amburn, operations manager, Newlife Magnetics LLC.

Standard magnetic solutions may also enable a lower cost of doing business in the short term. “End users with non-repetitive business would benefit from traditional magnetic,” comments Brian Ebenger, VP, business development, Xcel Products, Inc.

Ease of installation is another major selling point for magnetic signage options. “Magnetic sheeting is simple to work with so no professional installation is needed,” shares Ebenger.

“It’s a simpler system if you already have a magnet-receptive surface. You only need the one piece of magnetic media and it’s easy to install,” adds Alice Martin, director of marketing, Adams Magnetic Products Co.



The main limitation to magnetic sheeting material is width. Magnetic media is typically found in 48-inch widths or less, points out Ebenger. Comparatively, he says the industry standard for pressure-sensitive vinyl is 54 inches and banner medias are available as wide as 196 inches.

There are a range of compatible printing systems for magnetic sheeting, including digital inkjet—solvent, eco-solvent, and UV-curable, as well as flexography and screen. “Other options are available but may require non-magnetized products during printing based on printer technology. If non-magnetized material is required, a magnetizer is needed post print,” explains Ebenger.

In terms of durability, the life expectancy of printed magnetic sheeting is determined by a number of factors, but Ebenger notes that indoor applications can typically last a long time while outdoor applications will last about a year.

Printed magnetic sheeting can be used indoors or outdoors, but Nellessen says there are some heat and cold limitations to consider.

The materials can easily be used for several years depending on the exposure to sun, adds Nellessen. Indoor use could be up to ten years.

When it comes to finishing, magnetic sheets are fairly straightforward—die cut, routed, even cut by hand are all options according to Ebenger.



“With proper care and maintenance, the magnet should last for years. Environment and ink durability will factor into overall durability,” adds Martin.

Ebenger recommends testing the material on the printer and application to ensure the material is compatible. “Magnetic material is typically heavier than other wide format products so just be aware for print and transportation purposes. Additionally, a clean surface is critical for the success of the application.”



Sustainability, including recyclability, is always a consideration. Depending on the specific materials, recyclability of magnetic sheeting is possible—even when inked, but usually the product must be returned to the manufacturer, shares Amburn.

Ebenger says Xcel Products’ domestically made material can be recycled and the company has set up several recycling programs.

Martin cautions that magnetic media is not always recyclable, but Adams’ GreenMAG is a printable recyclable magnet up to 30 inches wide. It can be recycled with ink. “A durable printable coating is applied directly to our magnet sheet, eliminating the need for a laminated print surface. This makes it completely recyclable. Send it back to us and we’ll use it to make more GreenMAG.”

Magnetic Sheeting Options

Adams offers printable flexible magnet sheet available in 24-, 40-, 48-, 50-, and 60-inch widths, and is available in .015-; .020-; .030-, .045-, .060-inch thicknesses.

Magnum Magnetics Corporation provides several different versions of its magnetic sheets from DigiMag Vinyl—a direct printable media for solvent, eco-solvent, latex, and UV inkjet; to MuscleMag, which is a high-energy, thin printable magnet for digital and wide format inkjet presses.

Master Magnetics, Inc. offers PrintMagnetVinyl, which allows printing to white, black, blue, gold, green, orange, red, or yellow magnetic sheet using solvent, eco-solvent, UV, or latex ink. Rolls are available in ten to 50 feet long, 24 inches wide, and 20- or 30-mil thick.

New Force magnetic sheeting widths are available up to 60 inches but the most requested sizes are still between 24.375 and 48 inches due to the popularity of the more affordable small width printers, says Nellessen.

Newlife Magnetics manufactures flexible magnetic materials. “We can make our EM series magnet 60 inches wide. We strive to make products wider, thinner, lighter, and stronger,” shares Amburn. Its magnetic sheeting options are available in 60-inch widths and thicknesses of .007 to .084 inches, depending on the SKU.

Xcel Products offers its ACTION Magnet, which is domestically produced and designed to provide superior consistency with various options and minimal lead times. “Additionally, we have several options including standard energy, high energy, and PVC free,” notes Ebenger. It provides 15-, 20-, and 30-mil thickness as standard products with an option for 60-mil. Standard widths are 24.375, 40, and 48 inches, while its standard lengths are 50 and 100 feet. “We have the capabilities to sheet to any size along with custom rolls to help support the needs of the industry,” shares Ebenger.

Magnetic Receptive

Magnetic-receptive media is a unique system with a magnetic base and magnetic-receptive product that sticks to it. Both magnetic sheeting and magnetic-receptive systems have a place and there is some application overlap.

Popular graphics printed for magnetic-receptive systems include small and large displays, menu boards, control charts, POP, educational and museum displays, picture frames, and wallcoverings.

“Any surface that someone wishes to change out after initial covering” is a fit, recommends Nellessen.

Martin points out that these systems allow for displays to be quickly updated with no tools and minimal training.

“This material is used for ease of installation and quick change out for promotional and short-term events,” agrees Ebenger.

Amburn points out that magnetic-receptive prints are lighter and less costly to ship compared to the standard magnetic offerings. Reusability is another advantage.



In terms of limitations, the biggest is that it requires a magnetic base. “Some challenges include a high initial cost to install the magnetic base along with magnetic receptive not being recyclable,” says Ebenger.

Amburn also finds consumer education for magnetic-receptive applications to be a barrier.

Magnetic-receptive materials are optimized for all common ink sets, including solvent, eco-solvent, and latex inks; conventional offset, flexography, lithography, and screen printing; and HP ElectroInk.

In terms of durability, Ebenger says magnetic-receptive applications can last for years based on the environment. “However, most are short term so it is typically not a concern.”

For outdoor use, Amburn notes that UV exposure is the primary factor for the degradation of all media types. “For long-term applications outdoors our PET options allow for years of continued durability and will not yellow or brown like PVC. In addition, our PET options are PVC free. There is little to affect the longevity of printable magnets indoors,” she continues.

Nellessen estimates longevity from three to ten years for indoor use.

In terms of recyclability, Ebenger says magnetic receptive is not recyclable—with or without ink.

Nellessen says it depends on the laminate, but it is usually not considered recyclable.

Newlife Magnetics is working on a process with Mid America Paper for recycling retired magnetic-receptive graphics. “We will make further information available soon. For our FF series (540) we incorporate 32.4 percent post-consumer plastics in the binder.”



Magnetic-Receptive Options

Adams MAGbond Magnetic Receptive Sheets are available ten- or 12-mil thick, and come in 50-, 54-, and 60-inch widths with a PET surface for printing. MAGbond sheets are made by coating high-quality films with micro-iron particles and are engineered to be ultra-low profile for a seamless appearance of a single layer, photographic, or fine art quality print.

Magnum Magnetics has three different magnetic-receptive media lines. EnGage is a thin, printable magnetic-receptive media for wide format printers. RubberSteel is a lightweight rubber-based magnetic-receptive media available with multiple laminates. PaperSteel is a magnetic-receptive sheet with a gloss white paper surface on one or both sides.

Master Magnetics’ FlexIRON magnetic-receptive sheeting is made with a high concentration of iron so it attracts all types of magnets. It is part of the company’s Magnetic Graphics System, which is a three-layered system designed for graphics display.

New Force offers an adhesive-backed magnetic sheet that is adhered to a wall or other backer board. A changeable sign is then printed on a magnetic-receptive graphic, which is attached to the magnet. Its magnetic-receptive sheets are available in 50- and 60-inch wide format rolls.

Newlife Magnetics makes magnetic-receptive options ranging from HP Indigo sheets to 60-inch wide format options, in thicknesses from seven- to 12-mil—20 mils with PSA—and can make thicker by special order.

Xcel Products offers several different versions of magnetic-receptive material. “Our standard 13-mil material is available in 54-, 60-, and 74-inch widths. The company also offers an 18-mil, double-sided and latex version in 15-mil. Both standard roll widths are 60 inches,” shares Ebenger.

In addition, Xcel Products offers the SOLIX frame system, which is a framed magnetic base. Ebenger says these are gaining popularity in restaurants, museums, and trade show booths.

Flexible Magnetic Strip

Flexible magnetic strips are also utilized in the wide format print industry. Most applications for magnet strips do not overlap with that of sheet magnet or magnet-receptive products. The material is generally not printable/printed to.

Magnetic strips are used to hold something on a metal surface, like notepads, labels, and craft items, confirms Nellessen.



“Magnet strip has a wide array of uses and can be used to apply many non-magnet or magnetic-receptive media to a metal or magnet base (such as A/B applications),” suggests Amburn.

“Magnetic strips are typically used to support rigid boards rather than flexible products like magnetic and magnetic receptive,” explains Ebenger. “This is ideal for an end user that would prefer a rigid display or free-standing display.”

Martin agrees, adding that a flexible magnet strip can be used around the perimeter of signs printed on several choices of material, so printers can work with materials they are comfortable with, and still make them magnetic by applying the magnet strip.

Limitations associated with magnetic strip media include the lack of options, says Ebenger. This is in addition to the competition of traditional tapes and Velcro. Metal is required for the strips to adhere, which is a disadvantage for some applications.

Martin adds that careful consideration should be used when selecting an adhesive. “You need to be sure it is compatible with the surface you plan to apply it to.”

“The manual labor to apply the strip has been the limiting factor in using the product, but we have solutions,” adds Amburn.

“Magnetic strips are specialty driven but are compatible with most graphics products in the industry,” shares Ebenger.



Magnetic Strip Options

Adams stocks flexible magnetic strip in widths from .25 to three inches. “We can cut or score pieces as short as .25 inches and provide rolls up to 1,500 feet depending on material thickness,” shares Martin.

Magnum Magnetics magnetic strip is available plain or with different surfaces. Choose vinyl or add foam, indoor or outdoor adhesive backing to create magnetic tape. Standard thicknesses range from .025 to .250 inches. Standard widths are .5, .75, one, 1.5, two, and three inches.

Master Magnetics provides magnetic strips with and without adhesive in various widths and thicknesses to the market.

New Force offers flexible magnetic strips in widths from .5 to four inches wide as standard.

Newlife Magnetics’ high-energy strip can offer the holding force of a standard energy magnet strip of nearly twice the thickness, shares Amburn.

Xcel Products offers flexible magnetic strips. The material is domestically produced with a high-quality permanent adhesive.

Magnetic Magnitude

Magnetic media includes printable magnetic and magnetic-receptive options to flexible magnetic strips that add holding strength to a printed application. The opportunity for all three categories, specifically in the wide format space, is great thanks to their versatility.

