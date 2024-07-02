Mesmerizing Museum Graphics. Quick Look.

By Melissa Donovan

Museum graphics benefit from digital printing technology. Whether the display is permanent or temporary, a basic backdrop or interactive, the right combination of media and ink offers attendees high-quality visuals as well as durability.

Above: Olsen Images, Inc. of Waltham, MA was contracted by Boston Children’s Museum to create graphics for a recent exhibit.

Boston Children’s Museum of Boston, MA often calls on local print service provider Olsen Images, Inc. of Waltham, MA to generate graphics for certain exhibits. Olsen Images specializes in presentational and display services, large format digital printing, as well as exhibit and sign fabrication.

In the Spring of 2024, the museum’s team connected with Dan Olsen to create backdrops of various shapes, sizes, and materials in additional to other applications for a limited-time exhibit.



Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience allows families and their children to wander through the Hundred Acre Wood and visit popular scenes recreated from the original stories by A.A. Milne. These include photo opportunities, pretend play in various locations like gardens and kitchens, a building site, and more. Attendees can also learn about the story behind Winnie-the-Pooh through information provided on the graphics.

Sponsored by The Paper Store, Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh Experience runs from mid-May through the beginning of September. It celebrates Boston Children’s Museum’s main message, “engaging children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning.”

