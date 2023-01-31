New & Old. Reader's Choice Top 50 2023.

By Digital Output Staff

Annually, we compile clicks on vendors’ products throughout the year. The clicks are generated from editorial content, advertisements, and product news. For the better part of 2022, it’s safe to say that vendors cultivating partnerships with their customers were favored. Any company conveying trust throughout the last year—albeit exciting and challenging as it was—via product launches, distribution agreements, and the like is one our readership had interest in. The result is the Reader’s Choice Top 50 awards.

While many of this year’s honorees are familiar, a few newbies joined the ranks. Included on page 16 is a key that references just how many years each participant has been recognized by readers. The icons appear next to each company throughout the article.

Congratulations to all of the 2023 winners—including ten vendors recognized with an honorable mention for their most requested products and services.



Above: TVF’s new polyester woven fabric, Prism, is vibrant, easy handling, and lightweight.

The Top 50

For the top 50, company information is organized alphabetically.



3A Composites manufactures substrates for graphics, signage, and display. Solutions include paper-faced foam boards, expanded PVC boards, high-performance foam boards, aluminum composite materials, and recyclable, rigid paper boards. Brands include GATOR, FOME-COR, SINTRA, DIBOND, DISPA, and LUMEX G.

3M Commercial Solutions helps customers worldwide build brands by providing large format graphics and light management solutions. 3M manufactures or certifies graphic films and graphic protection, flexible substrates, as well as inks and toners used to create graphics for vehicle wraps, walls, floors, windows, and textured surfaces that are consistent, reliable, and durable.

Alpina Manufacturing offers LED light box, flip-up (snap), silicone edge graphic, slide-in, acrylic, or banner grip frames made in any size or quantity to hold graphics or banners. Change graphics for indoors or outdoors without removing frames from a wall while providing a beautiful presentation at a low cost. No minimums, great customer service, fast shipping, and manufactured in Chicago, IL.

AP Lazer offers creative solutions for businesses who want to grow, diversify, and outpace competitors by bringing intangible emotions to life. The company manufactures and supports laser cutting and engraving machines that provide additional business opportunities and increased profits. A patented, open-architecture design enables customers to personalize almost anything regardless of weight or size. AP Lazer can do it all.

Since 1950, ASLAN Selbstklebefolien GmbH has been successfully developing, producing, and distributing self-adhesive films for a variety of applications. As a specialist in self-adhesive films, ASLAN offers innovative and high-quality branded products with the quality assurance of being made in Germany.

Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions is a leader in the manufacturing of pressure-sensitive graphic films for digital print and sign cut. Applications for the films range from promotional graphics such as signage, exhibits, displays, car wraps, and transit graphics to longer term applications such as fleet markings, backlit signs, vehicle color change, architectural graphics, and window films.

Caldera develops, markets, and supports high-quality technological software for wide format imaging with a commitment to increasing productivity, cost efficiency, and color output. Caldera’s suite of production-orientated print and print-to-cut workflow programs offers color management, imaging, and driving solutions for large and grand format peripherals.

Canon Solutions America provides enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. The large format portfolio consists of roll-to-roll, flatbed, cutting, and finishing solutions, featuring the Colorado and Arizona printers.



Colex offers a line of precision cutting equipment together with premier service. The Colex Sharpcut flatbed cutter features a triple interchangeable tool head, energy efficient six-zone vacuum system, and vision registration offering versatility, speed, and price for an ideal combination. Colex offers Fotoba X/Y cutters, bubble-free applicators, and roll laminators.

Continental Grafix USA, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of unique, specialty graphics material for interior and exterior wall, window, and floor applications. The dedication to innovation and quality can be seen in the broadest array of perforated window films on the market, as well as in exclusive non-perforated window, wall, and floor graphic materials.

Digitech’s TruFIRE Printers are proven to be one of the most reliable in the grand format flatbed market. The TruFIRE UV flatbed printers make digital printing jobs stress free and fun. TruFIRE integration capabilities include TruCORR, the automated print, crease, and cut inline solution. Also available is a 120-inch large plotter package, TruPLOT. It is ideal for oversized jobs, manufacturing stencils, or electronic diagrams with precise accuracy and crisp text.

DreamScape, a division of Roysons Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of digitally printable wallcoverings. With over 40 years of experience in wallpaper, it offers a large selection of high-quality, commercial grade, Class A wallcoverings. Categories include white textures, a PVC-free sustainable line, special effect options, and peel-n-stick Wall+Floor Wraps. All are available for UV, latex, solvent, and eco-solvent printers.

Durst is a manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies. Based on its independence as a family-owned company with 80 years of history in print, core values are centered on innovation, customer service, sustainability, and quality. Durst invests in new product development and is committed to sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies.

Epson America, Inc. offers an array of image capture and image output products for business, commercial print, graphic arts photographic, signage, direct to garment, and fabric production.

FDC Graphic Films, Inc. is a master converter and distributor of sign vinyl films, digital media, overlaminates, banner, and heat transfer films. It markets and converts products from reliable brands such as 3M, ASLAN, Lumina by FDC, and Nekoosa. FDC is family-owned and operated—with warehouses and converting in South Bend, IN and Reno, NV.

FLEXcon Company, Inc. is a leader in coated and laminated films and adhesives used as functional components in manufactured goods and in graphics applications. Headquartered in Spencer, MA, the company has operations throughout North America and Europe with distribution worldwide.

General Formulations is a family-owned, global manufacturer of pressure-sensitive media. It offers a cross-platform portfolio of products for wide format digital, narrow format digital, screen print, and offset print technologies and is backed by experienced technical, research and development, and a knowledgeable sales teams.

Graphic Finishing Partners (Gfp) has shipped thousands of machines through a network of dealers and distributors in North America. Its laminators are proven to shorten production time, increase profitability, and produce consistent results. They are simple to operate, full of labor-saving features, and easy on the budget.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through its portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, the company engineers experiences that amaze.

INX Digital delivers technologies that drive digital growth. Integrate digital technology into an existing operation or expand and improve current digital capabilities. Combining the expertise of INX with EVOLVE, PRODIGY, and TRIANGLE brands makes INX Digital an unequaled source for products, technologies, systems, consultation, and services to help reach digital production excellence.

Jessup graphics media offers the versatility and brilliance to display attention-grabbing, brand-enhancing messaging in unexpected places—indoor and outdoor floors, stairs, walls, pathways, even streets and parking lots.

Kern Laser Systems was founded in 1982 by Gerald Kern, with the main objective to design and manufacture top-quality industrial CO2 and fiber laser cutting and engraving machines to meet demanding production schedules.

Kornit Digital is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment.

Lintec of America is a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive films for visual marking signage and architectural windows. It specializes in optically clear frosted and textured films for display point of purchase and window graphics. New offerings include an 80 percent recycled content optically clear UV inkjet printable polyester window graphic material and a polyester-based matte overlaminate impervious to spray paint.

Mactac applications include windows, walls, and floors. In fact, for over 60 years, Mactac has been at the forefront of product development for digital printing, mounting, laminating, screen printing, and cut vinyl needs. Rely on the company for industry-leading quality and unmatched service, and trust it has the next up-and-coming innovation that will transform your business.

Headquartered in Germany, Marabu North America draws on more than 160 years of experience in developing inks and coatings. The company product line includes MaraJet digital printing inks, UltraJet UV-curable inks, ClearShield water-based coatings, the StarLam liquid laminator, and Marashield UV-curable coatings.

Mimaki is a leader of wide format inkjet printers, cutting plotters, three-dimensional (3D) machines, software, hardware, and associated consumable items. The company engineers and manufactures a range of products that attain the total solution for sign graphics, textile and apparel, industrial products, and 3D.

Monadnock Paper Mills crafts solutions for a sustainable future. It manufactures and designs fiber-based products including technical/specialty papers and premium printing and packaging papers. Monadnock’s technical expertise and agility result in products that lead the market in innovation and quality. It offers the Unplastic Alternative for wide format display graphics and signage.

Mutoh America, Inc. is a manufacturer of wide and small format printers and plotting cutters, including ValueJet and XpertJet. The company’s wide and small format inkjet printers are known for their quality, speed, and Smart Printing technologies.

Nazdar manufactures in the U.K. and the U.S. a range of inkjet, graphic screen, and narrow web ink solutions in UV, UV LED, aqueous, and solvent-based technologies available to printers worldwide from their local distributors.

Nekoosa is a manufacturer of specialty print media, specializing in pressure-sensitive films, cling media, polyester synthetic paper, pre-magnetized paper, cut films, application tapes, carbonless papers, and extruded films. Its products are suitable for window, wall, and floor graphics as well as promotional signage.

Newlife Magnetics is one of the world’s largest flexible magnet and print media manufacturers specializing in wide format magnetic media. It manufactures printable magnet sheeting up to 60 inches wide. The Platinum line of magnetic-receptive print media offers the highest quality, best print results, and lowest prices.

Onyx Graphics is a market leader in powerful, reliable, large format printing workflow and print business software solutions. The company is dedicated to helping customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge with superior software solutions.

Photo Tex Group Inc. is the exclusive distributor for the patented Photo Tex polyester self-adhesive removable inkjet fabric. In its 19th year, the company is known for home décor, office, retail, convention, and stadium uses. It’s very versatile and adheres to almost any wall, window, door, or smooth floor.

PrestoTex is a digitally printable, adhesive-backed, polyester wall material designed for wide format printers. The removable and repositionable wall media is ideal for large-scale wallcoverings or contour cut decals. PrestoTex is available in four colors—white, gold iridescent, deep gold, and silver.

S-One Holdings Corporation oversees subsidiaries ABAQA, Brand Management Group, DIGIPRINT, LexJet, and S-One Labels & Packaging. It is the brand licensee for Fredrix Wide-Format Canvas, HP Large Format Printing Materials, and KODAK Wide-Format Inkjet Media. It provides research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of printing supplies to digital imaging, design, and print professionals.

SA International (SAi) is a leader in providing complete, professional solutions for sign making, digital printing, and CNC machining. Whether looking to create signage, vehicle wraps, or three-dimensional signage, SAi has the right software to support and empower your business.

The merger of Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brings a one-stop shop for high-performance indoor and outdoor media. Serge Ferrari Group’s Seemee, Decolit Soltis, Frontside, and Alphalia meet retail/point of purchase displays, wallcoverings, and exhibits as well as printable awnings, acoustics, and building facades needs.

Signs365 is a grand format, trade-only wholesale printer. It offers a wide variety of full-color, high-quality printed products all produced in 24 hours. $10 Overnight Anywhere shipping is available on all products. Signs365… we are only trade only!

StratoJet USA’s mission is to build the best printers used for years, to make and save money. It invests resources in building solid hardware and continually developing cutting-edge automation.

Summa is a manufacturer and supplier of vinyl and contour, flatbed, and laser cutters. For over three decades the company maintains a clear objective—develop cutting-edge solutions that boost productivity and eliminate complexity in cutting.

Supply55, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of workflow products for the digital printing segment of the sign, screen, graphic arts, exhibit, home décor, corporate identity, and athletic apparel markets.



swissQprint is a manufacturer of high-end large format printers. UV LED inkjet printers are 100 percent Swiss made. swissQprint offers both true flatbed printers with a roll-to-roll option as well as a dedicated roll-to-roll printer.

Trotec Laser is a leading international provider of advanced, high-speed laser equipment for cutting, engraving, and industrial marking. Trotec was originally founded in Wels, Austria in 1997 and established in the U.S. in MS in 2002. Now headquartered in Plymouth, MI, the U.S. business has expanded to ten times its original size.

Established in 1974 as Top Value Fabrics, TVF has a history of textile success. It is a leading international supplier for fabric applications and industries, offering extensive stock programs consisting of nylon, vinyl, polyester, and natural fiber products, in addition to custom styles. Since 2010 TVF has been 100 percent employee owned.

Ultraflex Systems is a preferred partner for developing and delivering high-performing, digitally printable textiles and substrates. An ever-expanding media portfolio includes frontlit, backlit, blockout, mesh, textiles, and flooring, ranging from 30- to 198-inch widths for solvent, eco-solvent, latex, UV, screen, and dye-sublimation printing.

Valloy is a global digital printing solution company. Main solutions are BIZPRESS 13R, which is 13-inch roll-to-roll label press. As a finisher, there is the DUOBLADE WX series ideal for label finishing. DUOBLADE F is another best seller in the sheetfed sticker market.

Celebrating over 40 years manufacturing quality-made precision CNC routers and engravers in the U.S., Vision offers small to large machines at best-in-class pricing to meet engraving and routing needs.

XCEL has been at the forefront of designing and producing graphics solutions for all types of business environments. It features several specialty medias including magnetic vinyl, magnetic receptive, static cling, blockout paper, and a recently launched PVC-free line. XCEL has the capabilities to convert to custom sheets or rolls.



Zünd manufactures several lines of modular digital cutting systems for sign and display graphics, packaging, and other industrial applications. The G3, S3, and dual-beam D3 are highly adaptable digital finishing solutions for custom manufacturing to high-volume production environments. To complement the hardware, Zünd offers a range of application-specific solutions for workflow automation.

Extra Ten

Similar to the top 50, we included company information for our ten honorable mentioned vendors and organized in alphabetical order.

Advanced Greig Laminators, Inc. (AGL) is an engineering and manufacturing facility specializing in custom designed industrial and wide format digital imaging laminators. From laminators for digital imaging—or for industrial applications—it has a solution.

Banner Ups/Budnick Converting offers a variety of adhesive grommet tabs and tapes. Use Banner Ups to create super-strong banners without the hassle or expense of sewing or grommeting. Introducing new KederTape LITE and SEGDesign Modular silicone edge graphic (SEG) frames. Peel-and-stick KederTape LITE for no-sew SEG textile print finishing. SEGDesign frames are made of ABS plastic and have simple snap-together corners.



Condé offers everything needed to get into the personalized photo gift business including sublimation and digital transfer systems, blank imprintable products, production software and supplies, and unmatched technical and educational support. Whether you are a screen printer, sign maker, embroiderer, pad printer, photographer, engraver, artist, or home business entrepreneur, Condé can help expand your product offerings.

Cutworx USA is a leader in finishing equipment with over 150 years combined experience in finishing solutions. It is committed to providing the best small and wide format finishing equipment, installation, service, and training to increase efficiency and productivity.

Drytac is a manufacturer of adhesive-coated products, including window, wall, and floor graphics media; laminating films; high-performance tapes; durable labels; custom and pattern coating; industrial adhesives; and medical tapes.

Flatbed Tools is a WI-based family run business serving digital cutting and CNC. It innovates, manufactures, and distributes the industry’s highest quality knife blades, router bits, conveyor belting, and cutting underlayment. With 25 years of industry experience and inventions, it also offers workflow and software solutions, consulting, training, service, and machine support.

Magnum Magnetics is a U.S. manufacturer of flexible magnetic sheeting, strip, and custom profiles. It offers printable magnetic sheeting for offset, flexographic, inkjet, and digital. It takes the time to understand an application before recommending a magnetic solution.

Master Magnetics, Inc. features magnetic assemblies, flexible magnetic sheeting, magnetic-receptive material, and magnetic strip ideal for sign making, vehicle graphics, and point of purchase displays. PrintMagnetVinyl and ThinFORCE printable magnetic sheeting as well as FlexIRON magnetic-receptive sheeting work with most wide format standard inkjet printers.

Neenah, Inc. delivers solutions and services to bring brand visions to life, transforming ideas into results through innovative, sustainable, premium paper-based substrates. With multiple manufacturing plants, a focus on sustainability, and a global distribution network, Neenah is poised to help brands of all sizes.

Tekra offers an array of substrates for digital. The offering includes Dura-Go for HP Indigo printers, JetView UV Inkjet for UV inkjet printers, and JetView Latex Inkjet for latex inkjet printers. Tekra can also create custom products to meet your specific needs.

End Note

That concludes this year’s list. If you don’t see a company that you feel deserves recognition—let us know. Visit DODirect.net throughout the year and request information on products and services.

