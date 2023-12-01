Painting the Walls Green. PVC-Free Wallcoverings.

By Melissa Donovan

PVC-free media like polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), fabric, olefin, or paper offer a host of benefits. This goes beyond reducing environmental impact with features including sustainability and recyclability. When considering media for wallcovering graphics, an eco-friendly alternative is beneficial for any print service provider (PSP) serving this segment.

“Over the years, there has been a growing demand for PVC-free media in wallcoverings, predominantly driven by end users who are increasingly particular about the materials being employed. This surge is attributed to the rising viability of sustainable print media options,” shares Vince Queau, senior sales representative, Monadnock Paper Mills.



However, not all environments or projects necessitate a PVC-free wallcovering. It is important to recognize these materials’ limitations and vet each and every job before determining what to use.

Above: Scenic Expressions Taffeta is a 100 percent woven polyester fabric coated with Aurora Specialty’s Expressions coating. Backside coated with a repositionable and removal pressure-sensitive adhesive, it is ideal for peel-and-stick wallcoverings.

Collaborative Improvement

PVC-free wallcovering materials are a common request. This isn’t something that occurred overnight but a gradual movement that continues to build momentum.

“There is more of a demand—especially over the last few years—in public places like hotels, restaurants, and retail stores. This is mostly from the focus on ‘green’ and recycling options. This also is good as there is no volatile organic compound (VOC) outgassing from these products,” explains Michael Aldrich, product support specialist, FDC Graphic Films, Inc.

Roy Ritchie Jr., president, DreamScape, agrees that consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, wanting products that are safe for their spaces and the planet. “With stricter regulations in place and a focus on indoor air quality and safety, PVC-free wallcoverings are popular.”

“With the focus on energy conservation great strides are made on improving insulation and reducing air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings,” adds David Williams, technical director, Innova Art Ltd. This movement contributes to increased interest in PVC-free wallcoverings as well.

Architectural firms and interior designers also drive demand. “New era designers try to be more environmentally friendly. LEED programs from architectural specifications on buildings push this,” shares Angel Georgiou, senior product marketing specialist, Canon U.S.A., Inc.



“Many of our inquiries were for commercial applications—corporate, education, and retail, but we have also received inquiries from printers selling into the do-it-yourself home markets,” admits Mark Shaneyfelt, VP sales and marketing, Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc.

Advancements in the composition of the media and how it is manufactured also bolster use. “Technological advancements make it possible to develop PVC-free wallcovering materials that offer comparable durability, ease of maintenance, and aesthetic qualities to traditional PVC-based options,” shares Mike Richardson, business development manager, Jessup Manufacturing Company.

Jay Kroll, product manager for cut, transit, and wall solutions, General Formulations, points out that PVC-based films carry a bias, but it is based on old chemistries and poor information. PVC media in the past was made with different plasticizer packages. “Those films had a tendency to release harmful VOCs with a noticeable odor, and vinyl film in general carried a bad reputation. This changed with the introduction of improved film and ink chemistries combined with advanced manufacturing and printing methods.”

“While demand for PVC-free wallcoverings is on the rise, it’s important to note that demand varies by region and market segment. In some areas, the shift away from PVC may be more pronounced, driven by stricter regulations or heightened environmental awareness. In others, traditional PVC wallcoverings may still be prevalent due to factors like cost considerations or a lack of alternative materials,” adds Richardson.

Benefits for the Environment

PVC-free wallcoverings reduce environmental impact in a number of ways—all while offering the quality and performance that PSPs and their customers desire.

Primary ways PVC-free wallcoverings positively impact the environment include “reduced toxicity, improved indoor air quality, decreased environmental impact of burning as well as landfilling releasing dioxins, and minimal human health risks,” says Shaneyfelt.

Recyclability is another reason. “Users can recycle PVC-free products or throw some of them away knowing this is not harming the environment. This is good for companies trying to stay greener when products could be changed annually in some cases or multiple times a year,” explains Aldrich.

“PVC is known to be harmful to the environment and hard to dispose of. Knowing it leaches out chemicals using carcinogenic components, we believe it is only natural for print services to feel proud they are doing their part to help the environment using PVC-free products,” notes Walter Gierlach Jr., president, Photo Tex Group, Inc.

Producing the material as environmentally friendly as possible is also a notable action. “Neschen utilizes an in-house wastewater treatment facility that unburdens the environment. We use release liners made from sustainable paper for more than 90 percent of our products, which are sourced from suppliers with FSC, PEFC, or SFI certifications. Neschen also utilizes a high-efficiency energy recovery system in production and a large portion of power used comes from renewable sources,” shares Steve Yarbrough, customer experience manager, Neschen Inc.

The manufacturing process varies material to material. “Fiber alternatives undergo manufacturing processes distinct from PVC. By incorporating recycled content companies like Monadnock bolster the sustainability of our offerings without compromising on their quality or affordability,” adds Queau.

Products can be sourced from sustainable material. “Alternative materials such as paper, fabric, natural fibers, or non-vinyl polymers are often more sustainable and renewable compared to PVC. Some PVC-free options incorporate recycled content, further reducing their environmental footprint,” explains Richardson.

Beyond reducing environmental impact, PSPs benefit from a branding perspective. “Businesses can reinforce their eco-friendly image to gain broader appeal and increase consumer trust and loyalty. While there might be a perception of higher upfront costs, the long-term savings—both monetary and in terms of reputation—is significant,” suggests Brian Brooks, manager of product management, Roland DGA Corporation.



“Beyond the material itself, it is important to consider how it’s made, the company’s values, and their impact on the community. Sustainability goes beyond environmental concerns, it encompasses social and ethical dimensions too. A high-quality material that aligns with these principles can indeed justify its adoption, ensuring a responsible and attractive choice for projects,” agrees Milene Ribas, business development manager, Neenah.

PSPs need to be careful though. “PVC free is really about removing chlorine from a material. Because PVC is so well adapted for its purpose, it is very difficult not to sacrifice something, and most products sold as alternatives make this abundantly clear as they are deficient in one way or another,” cautions Ritchie.

An additional word of warning, not all PVC-free wallcovering media is created equal, and as such, is not as sustainable as one might think. “Generally there are still oil-based products that go into these alternative materials with specialized coatings, and this goes along with their transportation and manufacturing footprint to produce,” shares Kroll.

Additional Advantages

Reasons a PSP might feel encouraged to work with PVC-free wallcovering media involve sustainable ones, however the media offers a host of other benefits and features that might be considered depending on the job at hand.

One advantage, though Georgiou says it depends on the product portfolio, Type II PVC-free materials offer excellent mold and mildew resistance. Also, many PVC-free options feature a nice feel to the touch for residential projects, but simultaneously provide durability.

Aesthetically and performance-wise, PVC-free wallcoverings provide other strengths. “These materials boast impressive print clarity, resilience, and diverse finishes,” comments Brooks.

“PVC-free wallcovering media is available in various textures, finishes, and designs, allowing PSPs to offer clients a diverse range of options to suit their design preferences,” shares Richardson.

Kroll points out that PVC-free wallcoverings are usually more dimensionally stable than their vinyl counterparts.

More specifically, textile-based non-PVC wallcoverings offer stiffness and dimensional stability that eliminates stretch and shrinkage concerns during installation, making the process much easier. Also, textile-based materials mask wall defects well, adds Shaneyfelt.

Broad Category

Determining which wallcovering material is PVC-free is not difficult. However, the options are vast with many different substrates. Some are fabric, others may be primarily made up of PP or PET, and then there are paper or fibers.

PVC-free in the wallcovering realm is “extremely broad,” admits Kroll. In his experience the majority of product tends to be woven polyester fabrics or a polyester fiber reinforced paper-based material.

“There is a wide array of PVC-free options available in the market, including materials made from pulp and synthetic fibers, polyurethane, thermoplastic polyolefin, or fabric,” shares Ribas.

Non-woven fabrics used for wallcoverings are often a mix of alpha cellulose and synthetic fibers, notes Williams.

“Many of these wallcoverings are crafted from fabrics that blend natural fibers—such as cotton or linen—with synthetic fibers for added durability. Some wallcoverings utilize PP or PET, which are popular choices for durability and versatility. PET is often derived from recycled plastic bottles, which accounts for part of the sustainability benefits,” says Brooks.

Aldrich lists some variations. “Wallcovering fabrics are typically PP, many adhesive-backed films are also PP, and multiple adhesive-backed films are available today that are PET.”

While PVC-free wallcoverings are made up of non-woven fabrics and polyesters, there are also products introduced using olefin materials. “These are becoming prevalent and will grow in use because they do a better job approximating the cost and performance of standard vinyl,” predicts Ritchie.

Paying a Premium

Cost per square foot of each media type considered free of PVC—paper, fabric, PET, PP—ranges significantly. Price varies because of the different grades, thicknesses, adhesive options, and textures between each individual substrate.

“Costs range from around $0.50 per square foot to several dollars depending on a variety of factors,” notes Kroll.

The base structure of the material is a consideration in determining price. “PP could cost ten percent more than PVC. However, a paper-based substrate could cost the same or even less,” comments Richardson.

“Prices vary from material. You can’t compare a low-quality thin PVC to a higher quality product like PET or PP, and expect the same price,” admits Yarbrough.

If it’s a textile-based wallcovering, something like a woven polyester, Shaneyfelt believes these are priced about 15 to 20 percent higher than other materials.

“Fabrics have always been more expensive to manufacture than vinyl as the process takes a lot longer and more engineering is involved,” explains Gierlach.



While PVC-free wallcoverings were once available at a premium over vinyl textured materials, Georgiou says prices for these products have decreased in recent years.

“There are some cost differences in PVC-free wallcoverings. This is usually a few cents more at the most. Some PVC-free films are the same cost as PVC or even less expensive because it seems there is more of a demand now than in past years, which drives down the price,” suggests Aldrich.

Queau shares that, “the cost of fiber-based wallcoverings align closely with conventional options, especially when viewed in the context of total cost of ownership (TCO).”

TCO is an important factor. “It depends on the types of material you are comparing. It is also important to consider the total cost of production, including print and installation. Non-PVC materials often come with advantages like improved print quality, faster installation, and the elimination of potential issues related to off gassing. These factors vary from material to material, and from project to project,” adds Ribas.

Not for Everyone

While PVC-free wallcovering options have many advantages, they are not a fit for every installation or ink set.

There is a lot of good in using a sustainable or recyclable material, but if it cannot yield success for the print provider and its customers, it negates the environmental benefits.



For example, “environments with high humidity, such as an indoor swimming pool, or an area likely to get dirty from human contact, which requires cleaning, would be better suited for a PVC-based wallcovering,” shares Richardson.

“A site survey is pivotal for any wallcovering project. It’s essential to gauge the projected durability requirements at the installation site and understand what challenges the graphics might encounter. While fiber-based options offer robustness, they’re best shielded from the most extreme environments,” suggests Queau.

Printing processes must be considered. “PVC-free wallcovering options are available, but PSPs should pay attention to which materials are compatible with their machinery. PVC is well established in the inkjet industry, whereas some of these newer materials may be more limited on what prints well,” recommends Ritchie.

Georgiou says that “depending on the printer technology some inks might need a UV coating or laminate to protect what is considered a Type II PVC-free product.”

Decorate the Walls

PVC-free wallcovering materials include PP, PET, nonwoven/woven fabric, and paper. With a variety of products available it is easier than ever for a PSP to meet environmental regulations and standards as requested by their customers and desired by consumers.

Dec2023, Digital Output

