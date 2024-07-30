Rein in the Win. Application of the Year: First Place Profile.

by Melissa Donovan

When executed correctly, digitally printed graphics transform a space at a fraction of the cost compared to other technologies and methods. This is why many companies look to print shops to design, print, and install graphics for limited time engagements and one-day events. In many scenarios these occur under very tight deadlines.

This was the case for the 2024 winner of Digital Output’s Application of the Year awards. Congratulations to FASTSIGNS – San Diego on Miramar Rd. of San Diego, CA for winning the contest for its work at HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, CA. Before we dive into the project, let’s get a bit of a background on this particular FASTSIGNS franchisee.

The San Diego on Miramar Rd. location has evolved from “die-cut letters applied to solid color backgrounds to new inkjet technology using water-based inks to the more current solvent and eco-solvent printer technology in both roll-to-roll and flatbed machines,” according to Shane Beard, owner/franchisee, FASTSIGNS – San Diego on Miramar Rd.

Beard has owned several FASTSIGNS centers over the last 25 years and the San Diego on Miramar Rd. location for eight years.

Above: FASTSIGNS – San Diego on Miramar Rd.’s work for HITS Del Mar Horsepark earned it first place in Digital Output’s 2024 Application of the Year awards. Epson SureColor S60600 roll-to-roll and SureColor V7000 flatbed printers as well as a Colex Sharpcut digital cutting system and matching Bubble-Free Pro Table Applicator helped complete various graphics in three weeks.

Call In

HITS Del Mar Horsepark is a 65-acre equine facility that closed due to a combination of the pandemic and state regulations, prior to this it was used extensively. HITS, LLC is an equine events company that leases the facility from the state of CA. HITS looked to host an inaugural event back in July 2023 to promote the re-opening. A phone call to FASTSIGNS – San Diego on Miramar Rd. to center manager Maria led to Beard visiting the park—three weeks prior to the planned July 15, 2023 event.

“The caller originally requested arena wraps and a fairly wide variety of signage. It was clear this project needed more than a phone call. The buildings, arenas, and the overall look of the facility were drab, weathered, and in need of a serious makeover. The scope of the project was clear from the moment I arrived. The park had zero signage other than restrooms, no barn identification numbers, no stable numbers, and no directional signs—no signs anywhere. With close to 10,000 people showing up on competition weekend they needed help fast,” explains Beard.

Looking at the Numbers

FASTSIGNS – San Diego on Miramar Rd. got to work. In three weeks it printed over 40,000 square feet of mesh banners, more than 2,400 square feet of corrugated signs, over 2,000 square feet of ACM signs, over 250 square feet of PVC signs, and four dozen horizontal and vertical flags. This totaled an estimated 120 hours of production time.

Tools of choice, Epson SureColor S60600 roll-to-roll and SureColor V7000 flatbed printers. They allowed the print provider to match HITS’ specific PMS teal color for the background found on many of the signs. Finishing was completed with a Colex Finishing, Inc. Sharpcut digital cutting system and matching Bubble-Free Pro Table Applicator.



Some of the more specific applications that were completed included wayfinding/directional signage throughout the park, sponsor banners, shapes/obstacles used for the riders to jump over, and flexible frames that held information cards installed on each horse stall—780 total.

Reasons for Success

HITS was pleased with the outcome—both the final graphics as well as FASTSIGNS – San Diego on Miramar Rd.’s ability to meet the quick turnaround time. It helped the print provider produce a customer testimonial video that showcases the project. The work was also featured in national TV and YouTube ads for FASTSIGNS, which ran during the Kentucky Derby this past May.

“At FASTSIGNS, we talk about transformation and unlimited possibilities. What we accomplished at the HITS Del Mar Horsepark is a testament to our brand standards and our unique ability to provide comprehensive visual solutions on tight timelines with outstanding results,” shares Beard.

Part of the success of this particular job—and completing the staggering number of applications under the three week deadline—is what Beard credits to the company’s project and customer management skills. “Another sign store or franchise may have chosen to ignore that phone call, or not thought to follow up and make the effort to make an onsite visit. They may have missed an opportunity to deliver outstanding results for a customer. We chose to act instead, and this project really speaks to the value we bring at FASTSIGNS as well as our experience and expertise.”

Under Beard’s management, the San Diego on Miramar Rd. location continues to thrive. While he admits that 2024’s sales have leveled off from the pandemic era, with it being an election year the print provider “remains bullish on the business community and sees a steady influx of new businesses and exciting businesses bringing new products to market.”

Show-Worthy Signage

With the help of FASTSIGNS – San Diego on Miramar Rd., HITS Del Mar Horsepark was converted from a deserted space into an event-driven location. It now welcomes thousands of riders and spectators to weekly events that include dressage, horse lunging, and dog obstacle shows.

“This project transformed a tired-looking facility into a dynamic, colorful, informative, and well-branded equine campus. With over 14 different outdoor arenas, one indoor arena, over 780 stalls for horses, bleachers for spectators, jumbotron screens, a VIP seating area, and elevated judges’ stands, this park went from mundane to marvelous in under three weeks,” says Beard.

FASTSIGNS – San Diego on Miramar Rd.’s work for HITS Del Mar Horsepark is an excellent example of the transformative power of digital print. Congrats again for winning Digital Output’s 2024 Application of the Year awards.

Aug2024, Digital Output

Application of the year, wide format