Revenue Builders. Investing in Smaller Format Flatbeds and Laser Engravers Brings Opportunity.

By Cassandra Balentine

Flatbed printers featuring smaller format print areas and laser engravers are two versatile technologies attracting a lot of interest among print service providers (PSPs). These devices are capable of specialty printing and engraving for braille signs, awards, and smaller promotional or personalized items like golf balls and drinkware.



Smaller format flatbeds, which max out at approximately 50 inches, allow shops to diversify beyond signage into higher margin segments, including unique and personalized products, industrial components, and compliant braille signage.

“Additionally, they print directly onto rigid and dimensional objects with precision, opening doors to new revenue without sacrificing space or major workflow modifications,” shares Josh Hope, director of marketing, Mimaki USA, Inc.

Similarly, incorporating a laser engraver enables print shops to tap into new markets and types of work that may currently be out of reach. “These devices open the door to custom fabrication, intricate product personalization, and high-end finishing services that go far beyond traditional printing,” offers Derek Kern, president, Kern Laser Systems.

Laser systems facilitate detailed cutting and engraving on substrates like wood, acrylic, leather, and coated metals—materials often used in industries such as architectural signage, awards and recognition, branded merchandise, and interior décor.

Above: Mimaki offers two flatbed solutions in the range of 55×27-inch format range, the JFX200-1213 EX and UJF-7151 Plus II, both capable of printing directly to smaller objects like this business card case.

Scaling Down

Flatbed printers offer a variety of advantages to PSPs. While we often focus on those in the 64-inch-plus range, smaller format options also play a significant role in the wide format print landscape.

“Smaller format printers can complement wider format machines by offering a development or proofing platform and the ability to produce short-run jobs without taking cycles away from the larger format machines,” shares Lon Riley, founder/CEO, The DPI Laboratory.

When turning out low-volume jobs, smaller scale flatbeds tout cost efficiency. “Instead of cutting into the production on a wide format or large format UV flatbed, smaller format options allow shops to profit on smaller quantity jobs without disrupting larger production runs,” offers Michael Perrelli, sales director, Innovative Digital Systems (IDS).



One advantage of smaller format flatbed printers is the potential for a strong return on investment (ROI). According to Emilio Rangel, UV and VerteLith product manager, Mutoh America, Inc., smaller format UV printers are versatile, enabling shops to handle a range of applications and meet diverse customer needs with a single solution.

“Small flatbed printers are a compact and relatively low-cost solution that provide wide format print shops the ability to easily produce smaller production runs of highly customized orders that can be inefficient to produce on large format printers,” echoes David Bistrovic, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc.

Chances are high that a wide format print shop may become tight on floor space. “Small format printers pack a lot of versatility into a much smaller footprint, making them a logical option to set up in a cellular layout or in areas where space is limited,” asserts Perrelli.

Braille is one essential application these devices handle thanks to a compact offering. For example, the Mutoh XpertJet 661UF and XpertJet 1462UF are well known for their legally ADA-compliant braille output capabilities. “This allows shops to bring ADA-compliant production in house, eliminating the need for expensive outsourcing or bulky, space-consuming appliqué workflows—ultimately enhancing operational efficiency,” notes Rangel.

Randi Kerkaert, product manager, Summa, says a compact flatbed cutter provides an ideal bridge for shops scaling up from vinyl cutters. “While wide format equipment can represent a significant investment, smaller format models allow businesses to expand more gradually, aligning capital expenditure with customer demand and growth.”

By expanding beyond vinyl, Kerkaert points out that small format flatbeds open the door to new applications—including short-run packaging, rigid signage, and textile prototyping. “The added versatility allows shops to diversify their offerings and respond to more complex or custom client requests.”

Some smaller format wide format flatbed printers offer technologies like rotary devices for printing on cylindrical objects, UV direct to film compatibility for oddly-shaped objects, or support materials that are not sufficiently compatible with direct print from a durability standpoint, adds Riley.

Laser Engraving

Laser engravers also open up opportunities to work with a variety of materials beyond traditional printing. By combining wide format printing with laser engraving technology, shops deliver customized, high-quality products with faster turnaround times—positioning themselves as one-stop solutions in a competitive market.

“Adding a laser engraver and/or cutter to a wide format print business allows you to diversify services, increase revenue streams, and enhance the value you provide to clients,” explains Amy Harris, marketing communications specialist, Epilog Laser.

Applications include rubber stamps, wooden coasters, engraved tumblers, personalized photo puzzles, and many other items that go beyond standard print jobs, which are ideal for laser engraving. “This expands the service portfolio and attracts new business opportunities,” says Devin Huang, deputy manager, marketing, GCC.

According to Kern, one of the most compelling benefits is the laser’s ability to quickly process a variety of materials, many of which are already commonly used in print environments, such as acrylic, wood, paperboard, and coated metals. “This versatility allows PSPs to expand offerings without needing to source unfamiliar substrates.”

Huang admits that for wide format printing, most finished products typically require no additional laser processing. “However, introducing a laser engraver opens up a broader range of applications and materials that printing alone cannot cover.”

The ability to add engraving to printed materials expands a print shop’s product line into high-value applications such as personalized signage, branded packaging, awards, and promotional items, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality, offers Kern.

To streamline integration, registration marks can be printed alongside the artwork. “These marks are then read by the laser system’s vision camera to automatically align the CAD file with the printed piece. This ensures precise, repeatable results without the need for manual adjustments,” continues Kern.

ROI

While ROI varies based on many factors, Rangel offers a potential example. “A single 6×9-inch ADA-compliant sign printed on the Mutoh XpertJet 1462UF can generate a gross profit of over $55. With consistent orders, shops can recover their investment in a relatively short time frame.”

Similarly, Hope says the Mimaki JFX200-1213 EX can produce approximately 35 ADA-compliant 6×9-inch braille signs in just 90 minutes with an average ink cost of under $2 per sign. In comparison, retailers set their prices above $50 each for custom colors and graphics. “Low running costs and rapid throughput contributes to strong profitability,” adds Hope.

Perrelli agrees, pointing out that producing ADA/braille signage for schools or hotels typically yields a much higher profit margin than printing on items like golf balls or notebooks. “In fact, some of our customers have been able to cover the cost of their machine after just a few signage jobs. For accurate ROI calculations we always encourage shops to request custom sample prints if they are seriously considering a small format printer. This allows them to gather valuable data such as ink usage and print time that can be used to create realistic, relevant ROI projections tailored specifically to their business.”

PSPs can expect to see ROI through the ability to take on new small-batch orders, whether for new customers or expanding services for existing clients. “If a print shop was previously outsourcing small-batch orders, they can now bring those services in house and see the ROI. These capabilities not only increase profit margins but also help attract niche and repeat business that may have previously been out of reach,” comments Bistrovic.

With the right plan and product, Riley has seen small format UV machines return original investment in 90 days. “That was with established operations and required the right planning, product mix, and marketing/sales approach. Six to eight months is more typical with a good plan. I would encourage startups or smaller shops to take a very conservative approach to modeling return and productivity and be realistic about their capabilities.”

The ROI for a laser engraver can be both rapid and substantial for PSPs, especially when the equipment is integrated into existing workflows and marketed effectively. “Because laser systems dramatically expand a shop’s capabilities, they open the door to higher margin, value-added services such as engraving, cutting, and personalization—services that command premium pricing and attract new clientele,” attests Kern.

In many cases, shops begin to see ROI within the first year, especially if they actively promote their new capabilities to existing customers and explore new markets like custom signage, packaging, awards, and promotional products. “By offering complete, finished products rather than just printed sheets, shops can move up the value chain and become indispensable partners to their clients,” adds Kern.



Huang agrees, noting that custom products like personalized signage, awards, and promotional items can command higher prices and increase profit margins. Additionally, offering these diverse services helps the print shop stand out from competitors, attracting more customers and enhancing market competitiveness. “With long-term durability and minimal maintenance costs, a laser engraver can generate consistent revenue, ultimately leading to a positive ROI.”

Learning Curve

Before ROI is realized, PSPs must be well versed on how to operate the machine.

In general, small format UV flatbed printers are user friendly, thanks to improved software interfaces, automated features, and improved maintenance routines, says Hope. “For inexperienced users, there may be an initial learning curve around artwork preparation and creating special effects like those made with layering techniques, especially for direct to object applications. However, most systems are designed to help operators with intuitive layouts and workflows that will go from intuitive to production promoting with practice.”



If shops are already operating digital wide format equipment, the learning curve is minimal for smaller format flatbeds. “Regardless of current UV experience, IDS provides onsite training and installation with all the printers we sell and that has been a proven way to ensure customers are comfortable with the operation, art set up, and maintenance of the unit,” offers Perrelli.

Mutoh minimizes the learning curve with the StartRight Kit—a comprehensive onboarding tool designed to guide users from setup to production with ease. The kit includes video-guided lessons, downloadable step-by-step tutorials, printed UV samples, and blank substrates, helping printer owners transition smoothly from design to final output. “When paired with VerteLith RIP software and proprietary preloaded Mutoh Print Environments, which require little to no user adjustment, shops can be up and running in no time,” according to Rangel.

Bistrovic confirms that the Epson SureColor V1070 is designed for minimal maintenance, with several automated features that keep operation simple and efficient. “The printer is also equipped with a fabric wiper that maintains the printhead. After each cleaning cycle, UV light cures the ink on the wiper, allowing for clean, hassle-free disposal.”

Mimaki also supports ease of use with intuitive features like RasterLink7 Jig Print layouts and multi-layer printing features like 2.5D Texture Maker and Braille App. “We also feature automated, semi-maintenance systems, and built-in tools like Nozzle Check Units and Recovery Functions that reduce downtime. Combined with Mimaki’s training resources and consistent workflows across models, our flatbeds help shops maximize uptime and focus on high-value output,” says Hope.

The machines themselves are typically straightforward when it comes to maintenance. “With a good quality machine from a reputable vendor, initial setup should be straightforward and well supported. Definitely look at the software and get a feel for production capabilities. The simpler software is less expensive and easy to get up and running to make a few prints, but the investment in a good quality RIP—in terms of cost and learning curve—is worth every penny when you begin to scale,” suggests Riley.

When it comes to laser engraving, the learning curve is also relatively manageable, particularly for operators already familiar with digital design and print workflows. “Most modern laser systems are designed with intuitive software interfaces and integrate easily with common file formats and CAD/CAM programs. For users with experience in vector design or RIP software, the transition is often seamless,” claims Kern.

Harris says most users get tripped up learning how to design for the laser, however if already familiar with design software like Adobe Illustrator or CorelDRAW, the process is easier.

For ongoing use, laser systems are built for reliability and daily operation. “Once operators are familiar with the workflow, running jobs becomes a streamlined process. Barcode or quick response (QR) code workflows further simplify operation by automating file loading and material settings, which helps minimize user error and improve consistency,” adds Kern.

Maintenance is generally straightforward and includes tasks such as lens cleaning, filter replacement, and checking beam alignment. Kern Laser’s systems are engineered for industrial use, so they’re built with durability and ease of upkeep in mind. “With routine maintenance and proper handling, shops can expect years of dependable performance with minimal downtime,” notes Kern.

Huang argues that compared to printers, laser engravers are relatively easier to operate. “For example, printing requires color calibration and fine-tuning CMYK profiles, which demand experience and expertise. In contrast, laser engravers can produce quality results by simply following standard operating procedures. As for maintenance, daily routines like lens cleaning are straightforward and easy to perform, ensuring long-term machine durability with minimal effort.”

Software Support

In the digital printing space, RIP software plays a key role in maintaining order accuracy throughout production. “RIPs support features like job labeling, barcoding, and hot folder automation to reduce manual entry errors and ensure each file is printed as intended,” explains Hope.

Therefore, compatibility with workflow and order management systems—such as those used for tracking production status or batching print jobs—helps ensure smooth coordination from intake to output. “Industry-standard RIPs offer robust support for these workflows, helping print providers integrate seamlessly with job tracking systems and minimize production errors across both single-piece and high-mix, short-run environments,” says Hope.

Most quality RIP software have some essential workflow capabilities built in, such as hot folders, design templates, and configurable workflows, says Riley. “As companies scale and require components such as API connections to web stores, art workflows, quality assurance, and pick and pack, in addition to customization, sometimes they require more horsepower. In this case, there are more enterprise-grade packages such as DPI’s KFLOW software, that can integrate with these systems, and help direct traffic with the customization operation.”

Kern believes precision and efficiency are critical when it comes to delivering high-quality printed products. “To support accurate order processing from file submission to the finished product, we utilize barcode workflow software as a key part of our automation strategy. This technology plays a vital role in streamlining the laser cutting process. Barcodes or QR codes are printed directly onto the material, alongside registration marks. These codes carry essential data, including the appropriate CAD file and laser parameters specific to that job. Once the printed sheet is placed on the laser table, our integrated barcode scanner and vision camera system take over.”

Kern points out that with this process, the system automatically identifies the job through the barcode, loads the correct CAD file, and applies the predefined laser settings. This eliminates the need for manual file selection and parameter input, significantly reducing the chance for human error and ensuring consistency from start to finish. “By leveraging barcode-driven workflows, Kern delivers a seamless transition from digital design.”

Huang adds that common graphic design software, such as Adobe Illustrator and CorelDRAW, are widely compatible with laser engravers. “Print shops are generally familiar with these programs, which make the file preparation process intuitive and efficient, ensuring a smooth and accurate workflow from file submission to final production.”

New Capabilities

Small format flatbed printers and laser engravers are two technologies that allow PSPs to bring in new business with a minimal upfront investment, compact footprint, and negligible learning curve. However, ROI and success is largely related to how a PSP strategizes and promotes the new products and capabilities afforded by these devices.

Aug2025, Digital Output

