by Melissa Donovan

Successfully installing a wallcovering graphic is much easier than it used to be. Thanks to advancements in pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) in particular, any novice is able to install a graphic to a wall. But does that mean they should?

Above: GF 285 RoughMark is a 3.5-mil matte white opaque polymeric vinyl film coated with a solvent acrylic high-tack removable PSA on a 90# layflat liner from General Formulations.

Education is paramount to a successful application. Understanding which adhesives and base materials are best for the surface the graphic will ultimately adhere to is an important part of the equation. Not every wallcovering material is able to apply to a brick wall for example.

Part of learning how to achieve a successful installation is educating yourself on wall cleanliness/preparation. A dirty wall, or one with a paint or other type of coating that negates adhesion, can ruin the install process even if the correct media, adhesive, and surface are paired together.

This article looks at what to be aware of when choosing the right media for an upcoming wallcovering project.

Advancements

Print service providers (PSPs) look for ease of use in their installation tactics, whether they are actually performing the installation or their customer. Recent advancements in materials make wallcoverings easier to install.

“Wallcoverings have gotten smarter. This includes PVC films with air-egress liners for bubble-free application, improved adhesives that are more reliable on different paint and surface types, and PET fabric-based options with repositionable adhesives that give installers more forgiveness. Both the experience and performance have gotten better by adapting and scaling to the needs of the market,” summarizes Jay Kroll, director of product education, General Formulations.

Microsphere adhesive is changing the game, especially for do-it-yourself (DIY) type projects, “PVC-free, peel-and-stick nonwovens with microsphere adhesive are a game changer. Just peel, press, and admire for an elegant and easy update to any surface,” notes Jamie Riley, technical director, Faze 3 Sustainable Media Solutions (SMS).

“Now more than ever the PSA or adhesive-back options have increased. Whether it be a more traditional wallcovering to the fabric woven types, and just regular smooth or textured vinyl options,” admits Angel Georgiou, senior product planning specialist, imaging supplies, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Roy Ritchie, president, DreamScape, also cites microsphere adhesive as influential in today’s wallcovering media in addition to material construction. For example, the Wallwrap series of products from DreamScape utilize a high-end microsphere adhesive in addition to a three-ply construction that minimizes or even eliminates tearing during installation.

“The combination here means that installers don’t have to be as fearful as when applying Wallwrap material since it is not as fragile as a single-ply vinyl,” notes Ritchie.

Another innovation that presents ease of install is water-activated processes. Erica Wilton, channel marketing and training specialist, Sihl Inc., explains water-activated installation, like that found in Sihl’s 2502 WallBliss Spray & Stick, does not require any paste for installation.

“You spray the designated area with water, align the product, and then smooth into place. This advancement matters because it reduces installation time by 60 percent, ensures a cleaner process, is easily repositionable, and is 100 percent PVC-free,” notes Wilton.

Eco-friendly sustainability is a topic often overlooked when it comes to ease of installation, says David Hawkes, media product manager, Roland DGA Corporation. “However, when using inks that are water-based—and/or GREENGUARD Certified, in combination with media offerings that are PVC-free, it takes away the concerns of harmful odors, and volatile chemicals. This is important, as environmental requirements seem to be constantly increasing when dealing with commercial as well as public renovations.”

Ease of install includes repositioning, leaving room for error is essential for all levels of experience. For example, Walter Gierlach Jr., president, Photo Tex Group Inc., says products like Photo Tex self-adhesive polyester fabric and its recently upgraded adhesive allow for repositioning multiple times without losing adhesion or leaving residue.

Wayne Connelly, co-founder, Innova Art Ltd., agrees that advancements in repositionable adhesives for temporary applications are really making their mark in the industry.

Installation Differences

The base material, adhesive type, and surface all play a role in installation. This drives home the importance of conducting due diligence prior to tackling a wallcovering job—match the media to the environment.

Base Material

Installation differs based on the base material. Each material has its quirks, admits Riley. Here we touch on vinyl, PET, fabric, non-PVC, and nonwoven products.

Popular vinyl or PVC-based wallcoverings can stretch and distort if overhandled or overheated, requiring installers to be more mindful during application to avoid warping, notes Dennis Leblanc, senior product and business development manager, Drytac.

Traditional self-adhesive vinyl wallcoverings are known for their tendency to shrink and lack dimensional stability over time, adds Wilton.

PVC films are conformable and better suited for textured or uneven walls but usually require overlapping seams to account for movement over time, says Kroll.

“PET is durable but can be heavy or drapey, stiff, and water repellant, so it requires more adhesive volume and longer booking time for proper tack,” suggests Riley.

Another thing to be aware of, “PET films do not stretch nor do they shrink—therefore, they require exact application when matching seams,” adds Hawkes.

Fabric wallcoverings are typically thicker and more dimensionally stable, which makes them easier to handle and allows panels to be butted without concern of shrinkage, suggests Kroll.

Hawkes says fabric-based media can be more forgiving than typical vinyl, allowing some stretch.

Fabrics add texture and character but can be tricky to cut cleanly, admits Riley.

Meanwhile, non-PVC nonwoven products also offer dimensional stability, which Leblanc says makes them easier to align panel to panel “since they don’t expand or contract as easily during install.”

In addition, newer non-PVC, nonwoven composites “blend easy installation with breathability, reducing trapped moisture that can lead to mold or mildew,” shares Riley.

Another important part of the material is the liner, this plays a role in the install due to its weight and makeup. The material might be more rigid with a heavier liner, or the material might be rigid and have a fairly thin liner, explains Georgiou.

Adhesive

Peel-and-stick or PSA products, no matter what you call them, open up wallcovering installation to a wide range of people—not just professionals. More traditional paste-applied materials are also an option.

“The concept of peel-and-stick products is simple and many compare it to applying a label or sticker but that is where the similarities dramatically diverge as it is dry apply, minimal tools, and DIY-friendly,” says Riley.

PSA products are quicker to install compared to paste-applied wallcoverings, but Ritchie advises that they work best on very smooth, clean walls and are ideal for short-term or removable installs.

“Pressure-sensitive films install like giant decals—clean, dry, and squeegee driven—whereas paste-applied materials demand preparation, mixing, and more labor to ensure even coverage. The choice impacts speed—pressure-sensitive films go up quickly, while paste systems can be slower but sometimes give longer term stability,” shares Kroll.

Products with a paste require someone with a more experienced background to apply. “Adhesive-applied products are reliable and proven but can be messy if you are not experienced because they require paste application, and more skill, making them ideal for professionals, but a potential challenge for beginners or DIY. For larger projects, hiring a certified installer is often worth it,” suggests Riley.

“Paste-applied wallcoverings take more preparation and time, but they are more forgiving of wall imperfections and provide stronger, longer lasting results,” notes Ritchie. He adds that “the choice—between peel-and-stick and paste—comes down to whether speed or permanence is more important for the project.”

Wilton agrees that products requiring standard wallpaper paste may call for more tools and knowledge of the installation process, however they also feature an overall stronger adhesion.

The type of adhesive found on the film differs depending on the material, and which material you might use depends on the surface it will ultimately apply to. “Adhesives can be high tack or lower tack, depending on the surface it is going on,” notes Laura Antenucci, marketing director, Continental Grafix USA, Inc.

Adhesive type needs to perform well with the intended surface in question, but also the duration of the installation. “Whether the application is temporary or permanent, selecting the right adhesive ensures reliable performance and prevents premature failure,” states Gierlach.

Surface Type

Surface type is incredibly important in regards to installation. The adhesive chosen will differ based on the surface as well as the installation technique.

There are many variables to consider. A wall with oil- versus water-based latex paint, which might be matte or high gloss finish; the walls might be smooth or repaired; it could be painted gypsum wallboard, cement block, or concrete, lists Riley.

The actual process of installing varies between surfaces. “For example, brick and concrete surfaces are rough and textured, requiring a smoothing or priming process before installation,” explains Wilton.

“When installing a film on a textured wall like brick, the installation can require the film to conform to the bricks. Continental Grafix has a product that conforms to brick that is like aluminum foil, FoilScape. It requires no heat for conforming, but additional tools like a bristle brush to push the film into the texture. Contrast this type of installation on a textured surface with a flat surface like drywall or plastic, the installation process can look very different based on the desired end result,” says Antenucci.

Conversely, smooth surfaces, namely painted drywall, lack texture so their biggest challenge is the paint chemistry. “Low-volatile organic compound, anti-stain, or washable paints often resist adhesion. If adhesion is uncertain, use adhesion promoters or primers available from paint suppliers to create a suitable bonding surface,” says Leblanc.

Plastic and wood are other smooth surface options, but present their own challenges. “Plastics often need extra cleaning or specialty primers to help the adhesive grip. Wood can work well if painted and sealed, but raw or uneven panels should be prepped to avoid absorption or warping,” recommends Richie.

“Plastics and wood introduce low surface energy or porosity challenges, often requiring higher tack adhesives to achieve a lasting bond,” adds Kroll.

“Different applications demand a bit of upfront research to determine which media performs best on specific surfaces. The most effective approach is to collect samples and conduct hands-on testing beforehand to ensure compatibility and optimal results,” recommends Gierlach.

Common Errors

We polled the experts on some of the most common mistakes made in the field when it comes to wallcovering installation—and more importantly how to combat them.

When working with peel-and-stick products, Riley says the most common mistakes are not cleaning the wall correctly and not applying enough pressure for the adhesive to maximize adhesion to the wall.

“A felt-lined squeegee often works, but textured or knockdown walls, as well as some paints, can be tougher. For a foolproof finish, run a three-inch J-handle rubber roller from the center out to the edges. Doing so ensures strong contact and eliminates air bubbles. It’s a quick extra step that makes a big difference,” suggests Riley.

Gierlach says the most common installation issue for wallcoverings in general is inadequate wall preparation. “With today’s advanced paints and additives—such as anti-stain, mold and mildew resistance, splatter-proof coatings, and antimicrobial agents—many surfaces now behave like silicone barriers. Proper wall preparation is essential to ensure optimal adhesion and long-term performance,” he advises.

“The number one mistake is poor surface preparation, installing on dirty, unprimed, or porous walls. This leads to bubbling, peeling, or seam failure,” agrees Ritchie.

When adhesion failure occurs or improper alignment happens, Wilton says it is usually caused by poor wall preparation, rushed application, or inexperience.

To prevent failure, Leblanc says education is key—teaching installers to always test adhesion in advance, ensure walls are properly cured and cleaned, and use primers or adhesion promoters when needed.

“The most common mistake is skipping surface preparation. Installing over uncured paint, dust, or texture can prevent the adhesive from fully bonding. The solution is education. Test panels, make checklists, and reinforce the knowledge that no adhesive can save a poorly prepped wall,” adds Kroll.

Another typical mistake is building out the design correctly. “How much bleed you give yourself on the sides or top and bottom, for example. If you aren’t paying attention you might make the panels too wide,” explains Georgiou.

“Anticipating overlap to avoid seam spaces is another common mistake—although this isn’t a difficult task, it’s something end users, especially less experienced installers, may overlook,” cautions Hawkes.

Education and Practice

Wall preparation and education are two big factors that go into a successful wallcovering installation.

Dec2025, Digital Output Magazine

wallcoverings, wallcovering media, installing wallgraphics