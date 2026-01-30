Stiff as a Board. Rigid Substrates for High-Speed Flatbed and Hybrid Printing.

By Cassandra Balentine

The continued adoption and evolution of high-speed wide format printing on flatbed and hybrid devices leads to demand for rigid substrates proven to handle inks with dimensional stability, surface readiness, and consistency.

Arturo Cuellar, market development manager, performance materials, Spartech, LLC, stresses that printers expect reliable substrates that—combined with their printing and service solutions—offer end customers the response time and quality that they expect. “Defects on surface treatment, dimensional stability, or uneven flatness lead to poor quality results. The printed pieces are likely to present defects leading to low customer satisfaction. Everyone in the value chain—from the suppliers to printers—want to deliver the best customer experience. This is accomplished when products are delivered on time and with quality expected at a reasonable cost.”



Rigid substrate manufacturers formulate and engineer their offerings to ensure consistent performance on high-speed, wide format flatbed and hybrid printers.

Above: Example of a rigid sign printed on media from UltraPartners.

Amplifying Performance

Many substrate properties are critical for optimal print performance, including flatness, surface energy and readiness, dimensional stability, and optical quality.

Flatness, or what Chuck Kunze, director, product management and marketing, 3A Composites USA, refers to as “lack of bow and resistance to warping” is a necessity, as is the thickness of the board and gauge consistency. “This is especially critical in applications like UV printing where boards are subject to a significant heat profile during printing, and the boards must be designed and manufactured to maintain core physical characteristics when subjected to thermal or physical stress.”

“Poorly controlled flatness is the leading cause of mis-registration, printhead crashes in digital printing, and feeding issues in automated lines. Even with perfect surface energy, a sheet that curls, bows, or has high internal stress compromises print quality and runnability. Customers repeatedly tell us that ‘if the sheet isn’t dead flat coming off the pallet, nothing else saves the job,’” comments Kenyon Utterback, printing operations supervisor, Spartech.

“Materials need to lay flat to reduce production issues along with maintaining surfaces that allow for high-quality ink adhesion,” adds Tim Bolton, president, UltraPartners LLC.

As for surface energy or receptive surfaces, Utterback says consistent, high surface energy—typically less than or equal to 42 to 50 dynes, depending on the ink system—remains essential for ink adhesion.

While Utterback admits that dimensional stability, gauge uniformity, and low static are also important, they rarely cause print failures when flatness and surface treatment are truly dialed in. “Today’s faster presses and higher resolution printheads have made any compromise in those two areas immediately visible and costly. So, in order of real-world impact for us—flatness first, treated sheet second—everything else is manageable if those two are right.”

“We have tightened tolerances in our product specifications as high-speed printers are sensitive to substrate changes and imperfections,” says Cuellar. “Materials like PrintMax ECON—high-impact polystyrene—include standard corona treatment at a dyne level of 46 to ensure ink adhesion. We also have enhanced our promotion of available customized levels of corona treatment up to a dyne level of 60, which provides superior, long-lasting ink adhesion making it a great fit for high-performance printing and lamination.”

In addition to surface readiness and flatness/dimensional stability, print providers consistently look for optical quality, especially for brands and designers who expect true color representation.

Testing for Compatibility

Print providers rely on tried and true mediums. Therefore, substrates tested for compatibility are ideal.

“The engineering team at 3A Composites works with material suppliers and our manufacturing processes to develop products with exceptional physical properties that are robust in challenging applications and deliver the full speed and print performance of the latest technology with no trade offs,” explains Kunze.

As a full-line supplier of rigid substrates like FOME-COR, DISPA, GATORFOAM, GP-APEX, SMART-X, SINTRA, DIBOND, POLAR, and SWEDBOARD, 3A Composites collaborates with major printer manufacturers to test and qualify its rigid substrates to ensure that they deliver the full print quality and productivity capabilities of existing and new printer technologies and systems.

Bolton says it is essential for media providers to work with the OEMs. “They know their equipment best and allowing them to profile substrates will enable them to create the correct process for the print provider. I have had great success working in collaboration versus walking it alone.”

Michael Pasierb, new product development engineer, Polyvantis, says the company maintains an extensive internal testing program that evaluates performance across a range of UV and hybrid printer technologies, ink types, and production settings. “Our teams conduct adhesion tests and stress finishing processes. We also monitor feedback from print service providers using our material across different workflows. This gives us a real-time understanding of how ACRYLITE digital print acrylic performs in the field.”

Additionally certifications and partnerships with printer and ink providers are available to ensure compatibility.

Bolton says this is the correct way to move materials into the market. Ideally, creating partnerships that allow the ink, printer, and substrate to collectively perform at their best level is the key to long-term success.

Rigid Response

Flatbed and hybrid systems successfully print to rigid substrates to handle a range of applications. Substrate providers work to ensure these solutions meet rigorous demands in terms of adhesion, stability, and quality.

