Trade Show Preview. Look Ahead at PRINTING United.

By Digital Output Staff

With PRINTING United right around the corner, we asked vendors in the wide format digital print space to share their plans for the show. Be sure to check out our September edition for information from additional exhibitors not featured here.

Above: DGS, booth B15111, exhibits its BOARDers Rigid Board Finishing System, designed to build trade show booths, backdrops, and POP displays using half-inch substrates such as Falconboard, Fomeboard, and Ultraboard.

At the Show

Aberdeen Fabric, booth C1605, stands out as a beacon of responsible innovation in the textile industry. What sets Aberdeen Fabric apart is its unwavering commitment to environmental and social responsibility. The fabric is crafted using cutting-edge sustainable technologies, ensuring every step of its production minimizes environmental impact. From sourcing eco-friendly raw materials to employing energy-efficient manufacturing processes, Aberdeen Fabric leaves a smaller carbon footprint. It introduces an innovative sustainable blockout fabric. This fabric is entirely recyclable and free from toxic chemicals commonly found in other blockout fabrics. The production process, known as CleanRTex, is proprietary and ensures no production of microplastics or wastewater.

Advanced Greig Laminators Inc. (AGL), booth B10033, displays the Patriot laminator. Productive tools found on the machine include cantilevered air shafts facilitating faster roll change outs of both supply shafts as well as the product wind up location. An unwind slitter to match up the width of laminate to the width of media for more efficient use of laminates is featured. AGL also displays its latest addition to the Print Smart media line of products. This media incorporates a bright white matte finish with an air egress liner and provides a high white point blockout feature. A heat and humidity resistant backer prevents media curling.

AFFORD, booth B12106, exhibits its range of digital printing inks. With a focus on its play-and-plug solutions for direct to film, eco-solvent, and UV-curable printers, AFFORD shows its portfolio including chipped cartridges, bags, and bottles. A range of screen printing inks, pad printing inks, UV flexographic inks, and UV varnishes and coatings are also displayed.

ASLAN, booth C2461, highlights the glittering film SparkleColour ASLAN SC 123, the flocked decorative film CaressColour ASLAN CC 124, and the protective laminate MagicProtect Matt ASLAN SL 99 with its unique spray paint-repellent and anti-sticker surface.

Caldera, booth B17119, presents PrimeCenter, a powerful prepress solution designed to optimize job preparation for digital printing and cutting. Job preparation and prepress play a critical role in ensuring the quality and consistency of the final output. Automating repetitive tasks such as preflight, nesting, and adding cut marks and annotations guarantees less bottlenecks, and significant time and media savings, and increased productivity. Optimize job preparation to save time, reduce production costs, and focus on added-value tasks with Caldera PrimeCenter.



Canon U.S.A., Inc., booth B4033, showcases the Colorado M-series with UVgel white ink as well as the versatility and efficiency of the imagePROGRAF printers. Explore the Arizona 2300 XTF flatbed printer equipped with FLOW technology and wrap up with a dive into the latest advancements of PRISMA workflow solutions, designed to help users optimize digital printing and large format processes and help elevate your print services. Engage with Canon’s industry experts, who are eager to share their insights and help you learn how to use Canon solutions to help elevate your business.



Colex, booth B11113, demonstrates the Colex Sharpcut SXC1732 with Colex Cut Center 8 Production Automation offering versatility and increased productivity. The full line of Fotoba X/Y Cutters capable of cutting a 150-foot roll in under ten minutes, the Bubble Free Application Table, and Roll Laminators are also demonstrated.

DGS, booth B15111, exhibits its BOARDers Rigid Board Finishing System, a proprietary product designed to build trade show booths, backdrops, and point of purchase (POP) displays using half-inch substrates such as Falconboard, Fomeboard, and Ultraboard. The system includes different shape connectors and trims to cover exposed edges for a professional finish as well as two types of Standee Bases that hold half-inch boards up to 96 inches high. DGS also presents BEEngo! Rigid Board Design Library, a comprehensive portfolio of structural designs such as trade show booths, backdrops, POP displays, and furniture. Each design provides material count, artwork instructions, pre-mapped Sketchup render, cut files, and assembly instructions.

DuPont, booth C553, demonstrates Artistri digital inks, which combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers, and ink formulations for the most innovative digital inks in advanced printing. From the brightest and richest colors to custom formulations, Artistri provides color consistency across production runs and over time. And with an over 30 year history in technology and innovation, DuPont Artistri delivers an innovative portfolio of ink products to bring your colors to life for direct to film, direct to garment, and roll to roll.

Durst, booth B11033, showcases its comprehensive Production Excellence solutions. Offerings provide end-to-end coverage of the entire printing production process. It has a selection of innovative printing systems, with the most productive roll-to-roll printer on the market making its North American debut, and advanced software solutions, demonstrating full coverage “From Pixel To Output.”

EngView, booth B11097, presents its EngView Packaging Suite, which is professional software for structural design and preproduction of boxes and displays. Its range of tools speed up and automate the day-to-day jobs of structural and graphic designers, diemakers, and salespeople. The software functionalities facilitate the entire process of two-dimensional drafting, three-dimensional modeling, real-time graphics visualization, and preparation for optimal production.

Epson, booth C2847, shows solutions ideal for a variety of applications—indoor and outdoor signage, photography, graphics, and textile. With the theme of “Seventy 5 Video Arcade,” the booth offers visitors the opportunity to play classic arcade games, drink free coffee, see live demonstrations, and get a preview of new technology. Attendees can score first-hand experience with wide format solutions, view print samples, and speak with product experts. As part of its product demonstrations, Epson shows the new SureColor F2270 hybrid printer purpose-built for both direct to garment and direct to film.

Fisher Textiles, booth C2615, debuts GF5600 Raw Canvas, GF5020 Gumbee, ET9118 White-Out, and GF8819 DS Nirvana. GF5600 Raw Canvas is a 100 percent cotton canvas with a natural beige finish and is ideal for banners, retail displays, and home furnishings that require a natural look and feel. GF5020 Gumbee is a stretch fabric with near equal stretch and an excellent white point. ET9118 White-Out is a printable blockout with a face made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester and a coated back for opacity. GF8819 DS Nirvana has a unique construction with two layers of GF4019 Nirvana black-back laminated together for extreme opacity.

Flatbed Tools, booth B8105, provides a compelling alternative to current service providers. Experience substantial savings on essential consumables such as blades, bits, and belts. The company’s cutting-edge products are engineered for efficiency, durability, and cost effectiveness. Flatbed Tools can elevate production capabilities while reducing your operational costs.

General Formulations (GF), booth C2567, invites attendees to come kick around ideas and have the GF team field questions about solutions designed to meet your graphic needs. Learn wrap techniques from a special guest installer, stroll along its floor graphics options, and engage with active demonstrations designed to help pick the right material for your applications. Also learn why semi-rigid films are a money saver for your shop, why textured surfaces require special handling, and explore a broad pallet of products for walls, windows, floors, and beyond.

Hasler Cutting Systems, booth C3105, announces a five-meter wide digital flatbed XY cutter, equipped with the latest Optiscout software, delivering unparalleled quality, versatility, and affordability. Optiscout software empowers users with advanced capabilities for precision cutting, ensuring optimal results for a diverse range of materials and applications.

Jessup Manufacturing, booth B10034, features a range of graphics media products, with ARMORLam 15 taking center stage. ARMORLam 15 is a crystal-clear overlaminate that enhances the durability and vibrancy of prints, leaving a lasting impression. But that’s not all—explore non-slip materials, designed for safety and performance in various applications. Plus, discover its selection of safety signs, crafted to meet industry standards, and ensure workplace safety. Additionally, be sure to inquire about Jessup’s unique Solve+Make process, allowing you to customize materials to meet your specific needs.

Kornit Digital, booth C1322, demonstrates how its solutions continue to validate market readiness for mainstream, digital on demand production. Driven by requirements for accelerated time-to-market, agile inventory management, and sustainability—more fashion and apparel brands and retailers are digitally transforming their analog supply chains with on demand solutions. At the event, Kornit highlights its Apollo high-throughput system for digital, on demand decoration at scale alongside the Atlas MAX POLY direct to garment system for polyester.

Lintec, booth C3322, debuts two new products. The first is a 2-mil optically clear, polyester-based window graphics film compatible with latex printing. This material has been tested thoroughly and wet installs with no ink scratching or defects. The second product is a 2-mil scratch resistant, printable, optically clear window graphic film for UV printing made with 100 percent recycled content, water bottles. Samples of both products are available at the show.

LogoJET, booth C2319, highlights its direct to object UV printers. Visitors can experience printing demonstrations, conversations with experienced technicians, and an up-close view of LogoJET’s newest technology. Watch digital customization come to life with UV printing on the LogoJET R-series and new Strata series.

Mactac, booth B9113, debuts its application-based brand platform, including refreshed product identities and logos, easy-to-use product guides, and selection tools. Mactac and Spinnaker experts are available to educate show attendees on new and updated products, such as Printvinyl Scored and Windowview, as well as share their secrets for the seamless installation of top-selling Mactac solutions.

Mimaki USA, Inc., booth C2831, showcases the new UCJV330 Series cut-and-print UV LED roll-based printers for signage and graphics applications. Key among its features is new technology that reduces color irregularities in high-density areas even in high-speed mode. It also features clear inks that can create textured surfaces and supports five-layer printing. Additionally, the new TxF300-75 direct to film printer for textile heat transfer applications adds a second printhead to increase print productivity by up to 300 percent.

Mutoh, booth C2047, exhibits its latest innovation, the XpertJet 1462UF. Building upon the success of the XpertJet 661UF, this UV LED flatbed printer is designed to take productivity and print quality to new heights. Joining it will be the XpertJet 461UF and 661UF printers. Keep a look out for the eco-solvent Pro Series line. The XpertJet-1641SR Pro, dubbed “The Wrapper’s Choice,” showcases its features and the value it can add to your shop. For dye-sublimation enthusiasts, Mutoh has you covered with the XpertJet 1642WR Pro.

PrintFactory, booth C2518, shows its comprehensive software ecosystem, tailored to revolutionize large format printing. With a rich history spanning over 30 years in the industry, PrintFactory is attuned to the challenges faced by printing professionals. Unlike conventional RIPs, PrintFactory offers more than just the basics. It represents a software ecosystem that envelops every facet of the printing workflow, from initial design to the final delivery, all within one seamless package.

Ricoh Graphic Communications, booth B1916, invites attendees to immerse themselves in Ricoh’s TMI is BEAUTIFUL art gallery, featuring museum-quality prints created by a diverse group of emerging and established artists and produced using Ricoh’s printing technology. Surrounded by the art installation, the new RICOH Pro C9500 and RICOH Pro C7500 are showcased alongside the EFI Pro 30H.

Roland DGA Corporation, booth B13071, highlights the LG and MG series UV printer/cutters and the new AP-640 Resin printer, which join VG3 and SG3 eco-solvent inkjets in the TrueVIS family. Also on display, VersaOBJECT CO Series UV printers, VersaSTUDIO BN2 Series desktop printer/cutters, and the VersaSTUDIO BN-20D Direct-to-Film System for apparel customization. Innovative LEF2 benchtop UV printers and the high-productivity IU-1000F UV flatbed are on display as well.

SEI Laser/Matik, booth C2811, invites attendees to see innovative lasers in action. SEI Laser’s X-Wave Conveyor is the fastest professional laser system for precision cutting of organic and technical fabric rolls. It has a maximum width of 5.25 feet and is the ultimate solution for manufacturers of textile products for a range of applications. X-Wave offers cutting speeds of up to 13.125 feet per second. Featuring user-friendly control software, X-Wave delivers precise and controlled fabric handling.

Showdown Displays, booth B9007, features top-selling products from many of its major product lines including table covers, banner displays, flags, floor displays, and signage. Don’t miss the expanding line of silicone edge graphics, framing out the back of the booth. As the global leader in lightweight, portable signs and displays it makes it easy for trusted partners by offering no minimums, fast delivery, and innovative solutions for any portable display opportunity.

SmartSoft, booth B2951, shows the latest updates to PressWise, its all-in-one print MIS, web storefront, and print automation platform. This includes an all-new integration with PlanProphet, the CRM platform tailored to the print industry that provides your shop with marketing and customer experience automation to grow and manage your sales funnel. The PressWise team also shows numerous other enhancements made to the user experience throughout the platform, including enhanced security features for credit card processing and email handling.

Tekra, a Mativ brand, booth B8053, is “cinema themed” this year to highlight solution-based medias, light management films, and a vast diversity of market genres. Whether solving a mystery in its R&D lab or highlighting performances with an A-list cast of top performing vendors, Tekra is sure to stop the show. See featured presentations at the expo, which include JetView Backlit films, LEXAN light diffusing options, adhesive bonding solutions, Loctite series inks, Dura-Go print receptive substrates, and see which new polyester film Tekra is rolling next.

Ultraflex Systems, booth B10019, exhibits frontlit banners, backlit signage, flooring solutions, and wallcoverings. Sustainable solutions, including the EcoVantage Line, a range of PVC- and phthalate-free as well as eco-conscious materials, are featured. VorTex Transfer Paper is a dye-sublimation transfer paper designed to create superb graphics by providing exceptional transfer yields, high ink release efficiency, and remarkable color retention. VorTex Soft Signage are application-driven fabrics and textiles designed for optimal print performance, including the new VorTex Stretch Eclipse D250, a black-backed blockout with stretch. Decor Solutions include Floorscapes floor media, Wallscapes wallcoverings, and upholstery material.

Vanguard Digital, booth B11049, showcases the diversity of its portfolio, bringing a solution for every print service provider, and also unveils its latest, most state-of-the-art flatbed printer. Stop by the booth to see how Vanguard can help by Growing Your Business Together.

Vision Engraving, booth C2336, displays its 2×4-foot 25 Series CNC Router/Engraver and Express Small Engraver. The 25 Series Router has multiple options making it a highly versatile machine. Options include an automatic braille inserter, oscillating knife, and DACS print-to-cut. The Express Small Engraver fits on most countertops and is ideal for sign shops with limited space. Make a variety of signs with Vision’s machines including dimensional letters, print-to-cut, braille, and other signs. Work with Dibond, Coroplast, metal, wood, and plastic.

VTX Tools, booth B9041, shows its line of premium performance carbide router bit and blade tooling as well as its cutting table vacuum underlayment, VTXtra Grip. One of its most popular products is the 500 series of rainbow diamond-like carbide-coated router bits, which provide longer running life in many denser and/or harder materials. The product line consists of knife cutting blades, router bits with optional stop rings, coated router bits with optional stop rings, cutting table underlayment, cutting table conveyor belts, and cutting table accessories.

Vycom, booth B9073, works with select exhibitors to recapture materials before they end up in a landfill. The Vycom Recycling Program is designed to take back and recycle printed and unprinted rigid PVC and acrylic sheets, as well as scraps and drops from finishing and fabricating. Sign shops and print providers using these materials in their projects are invited to stop by the Vycom booth to learn how to take advantage of this program.

Zund America, booth C2627, introduces Q-Line, the new and advanced, 4th generation of Zünd Digital Cutting Systems. The Zünd Q-Line with BHS180, UNDERCAM scanning, and fully automated tooling system is geared towards packaging and display manufacturers. It offers the latest in advanced, high-speed digital cutting technology for completely automated, non-stop, pallet-to-pallet industrial production. Also featured are Zünd Gen3 cutting/routing systems, configured for different applications.

This October

PRINTING United takes place October 18 to 20, 2023 in Atlanta, GA at the Georgia World Convention Center.

Oct2023, Digital Output

Trade show, printing, signage, wide format