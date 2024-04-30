Working with Windows. Producing High-Impact Window Graphics.

By Cassandra Balentine

When it comes to impactful graphics, versatility wins. Window graphics are functional and aesthetically pleasing, as simple as cut vinyl or as complex as a print graphic.

Central Graphics, Inc. of Akron, OH is well adept in creating all types of window graphics. It began as a small company with a vinyl plotter in 1995. It has 18 employees and works out of a 10,000 square foot location. The print provider primarily caters to customers East of the MS, often extending to FL and SC.

Today, its core businesses includes environmental graphics, specialty wraps, channel letters, electric signs, window graphics, signs, banners, fabric and silicone edge graphic printing, building and mesh banners, vehicle and bus wraps, wall wraps and murals, as well as illustration and design. It also has a separate wholesale graphics installation company.

Above: Central Graphics worked on a city-wide campaign for the NBA 2022 All Star Game. Depending on the location, media used was Mactac IMAGin B-free Frosted or Mactac M-Dot.

Window Graphics

Among Central Graphics’ extensive offerings, window graphics represent about 15 percent of its business. Within this category, it is able to offer clients options for utilizing the window space of a business, vehicle, or environment, from cut vinyl lettering to custom printed, perforated window graphics that match a brand or highlight a campaign.

Window graphics are an important and growing area for Central Graphics. One reason is because they are easily exchangeable. “The possibilities are endless, and the decisions are entirely up to your marketing targets. This advertising flexibility is a great business advantage. Businesses with changing window decals convey that they’re lively and thriving, with new deals, fresh merchandise, and creative specials. Even the most frequent and loyal customers will feel there’s something new to see in your store every time they visit,” says Dave Soulsby, president, Central Graphics.

For window graphic production, the print provider relies on Epson solvent and HP Inc. Latex 700 W roll-to-roll devices and an HP Latex R1000 hybrid printer, as well as a Colex Finishing Solutions, Inc. cutting table, Rollsroller flatbed applicator, and a range of other printers, plotters, and laminators. For media, it prefers Mactac.



“All these new buildings are being constructed with glass and everyone can see right in the offices,” shares Soulsby. “This means a lot of Mactac IMAGin B-free Frosted is being installed after the ‘cool and hip’ offices are finished. Then we come in and make it usable.”

For architectural or office installations, Mactac IMAGin B-free Frosted features dry application with no air bubbles or wrinkling. It is intended for printed window graphics and internally illuminated signs.

Central Graphics also utilizes Mactac IMAGin Simply Sustainable Crystal Cling, a 4-mil gloss clear removable PET film that offers excellent clarity and print compatibility with UV and latex inkjet printers and is intended for short- to medium-term advertising on glass surfaces such as windows, displays, and signboards.

“For years corporations or retail companies only had solid colors to adhere to their windows. Now with most Mactac products we can print on it and cut with the Colex flatbed cutter,” offers Soulsby.

Another favored film for windows is Mactac M-Dot. M-Dot MD128 white or MD199 clear allows quick and easy error-free, bubble-free application on smooth, flat interior surfaces such as windows, Plexi partitions, walls, and point of purchase advertising.

The shop benefits from the Mactac headquarters being the next town over. “For years they have come over with new products to test in the field. They are a fun bunch,” says Soulsby.

All Star Windows

Central Graphics works with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, one of its specialties is reimagining sports and college arenas with wall graphics, vehicle wraps, stadium signs, window graphics, locker room graphics, bleacher banner wraps, flatbed printing, smaller LED signage, and interactive displays for Hall of Fames.

One of the shop’s most memorable experiences was when it did a city-wide branding campaign for the NBA 2022 All Star Game. This included graphics for airports and retail stores.

For a Hopkins Airport arrival window graphic, it printed to Mactac M-Dot and did not laminate so that it had a translucent look.

“There were some speed bumps along the way, but it all worked out in the end,” shares Soulsby. For instance, the airport graphic was redone with M-Dot after the original material proved to be too opaque. “Once they switched to M-Dot, and the translucent material allowed the light to come through, it looked amazing. It was like a huge light box,” explains Soulsby.

The project was quick, and turned around in just about a month. “We were all hands on deck. I was driving graphics around Cleveland with a crew,” shares Soulsby.

The graphics were slated to be up for about a week and then Central Graphics’ crew removed it all. “M-Dot has these micro-dot adhesive pieces that allow the installer to basically install it by hand and smooth it out. It peels right off, even in the OH winters it goes on well and comes off quickly when needed,” adds Soulsby.

Winning with Windows

Central Graphics enjoys working with windows, an application that requires knowledge of the various media options available and the skill to install them properly.

During the interview for this article, the shop was busy working on a project for the NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four, an exciting endeavor as the spotlight was on Iowa Hawkeyes’ player Caitlin Clark, an all-time leading scorer.

