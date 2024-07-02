Attractive Sustainability. Magnets’ Stance in the Green Debate.

By Melissa Donovan

When it comes to being eco-conscious, reinventing how and what products are used in a print shop isn’t necessary. Examine what is already in house and used on a daily basis. Take magnets for example. Magnetic signage is inherently sustainable as a multi-use product, especially compared to single-use graphics.

In addition, what magnets are made up of and how they are manufactured aid in their sustainability. Finally, magnets are also recyclable depending on what materials they consist of.

Above: Newlife Magnetics’ Platinum magnet receptive contains 32.4 percent recycled content.

How It’s Made

Understanding how magnets are manufactured is helpful in providing a clearer view on the connection between magnets and sustainability.

Brian Ebenger, VP of business development, XCEL, explains that the manufacturing process for a flexible magnet includes milling, mixing, calendaring, and extruding. “Flexible magnets are typically made from a combination of thermoplastic elastomers and rubber compounds mixed with ferrite powders and magnetized to give them strength.”

Flexible magnets are manufactured with “a magnetic powder that is added to a binder and then calendered, laminated with PVC or PET, and wound on a roll that can be ran through a roll-to-roll printer. The rolls of magnet can also be cut into sheets,” shares Matthew Adams, sales executive NA, Newlife Magnetics LLC.

The PVC or PET face allows the magnet to be printed to. In addition to including printable surfaces to the body of the magnet so that is compatible with various printing technologies, the magnet may also feature characteristics “such as additional stiffness, flexibility, and temperature resistance to provide excellent performance in a range of customer applications,” adds Ebenger.

Recycling Options

Depending on a magnet’s construction and end use, it may be considered recyclable.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation and Cyclic Materials are collaborating to develop a rare earth recycling program, creating a circular supply chain for rare earth materials. Arnold Magnetic produces permanent magnets made from rare earth materials. Cyclic Materials’ recycling capabilities allow for the reuse of rare earth materials reclaimed from magnets. While previous recycling measures only reclaim select elements, Cyclic Materials plans to recycle all elements from Arnold Magnetic’s supply feed to offer a broader range of recycled materials at a much higher yield. This includes Arnold Magnetic’s FlexCoat-EZ. This product is 100 percent recyclable.

According to a blog post by Magnum Magnetics Corporation, while many magnets are produced from non-renewable rare earth metals, their environmental impact is offset by their ability to be infinitely recycled. Permanent magnets can be recycled in device after device, though many people don’t recycle them because they are unaware of their potential.

Ebenger shares that magnetic material is easily recyclable. “Magnetics typically have a white PVC face but now have PVC-free options. However, regardless of the face stock, magnetics can be recycled and re-milled into fresh magnet for future use.”

XCEL uses a variety of recycled raw materials in the production of flexible magnetic material, low volatile organic compound adhesive systems for applying print surfaces to magnet, and provides scrap return programs where customers return unused or scrap magnet so the material can be fully recycled in the magnet making process. Recycling is done with both plain magnetic extrusion or sheeting as well as with certain sheeting products with recyclable films.

“Magnets with a PVC print face on them are not recyclable, but magnets with a PET print face can be recycled for waste to energy,” notes Adams.

Newlife Magnetics’ Printmag Ultrawide magnet has a PET print surface that allows it to be recycled. In addition, the high-energy 20-mil Printmag features a PET print surface and can replace standard 30-mil PVC-faced magnet for car sign applications. Both products are solvent, UV, and latex compatible.

Another example is Adams Magnetic Products’ GreenMAG. A durable, proprietary printable coating is applied directly to the magnet sheet. GreenMAG doesn’t contain phthalates and is completely recyclable. Also, the company encourages users to return scrap material and Adams will use it to manufacture more GreenMAG.

Multi-Use Graphics

Sustainability extends beyond recyclability. As a multi-use product, digitally printed magnetic signage is more sustainable than single-use graphics.

“Yes, magnetic signage is easily recyclable but it can also be reused depending on the graphics/message. If there are repeating promotions year after year, magnetic vinyl can be stored and reused as needed,” shares Ebenger.



Accessibility is key. “If you have seasonal graphics, they can easily be stored for use the next season. With the right system, they can be stored under the graphics that are currently being used,” agrees Stephen McLevey, business development and Flexmag commercial manager, Arnold Magnetic.

“Magnets are also a sustainable alternative to many single-use products. In retail and commercial spaces, magnets are ideal for replacing single-use items such as stickers, paper banners, and tape. Magnets are a reusable alternative to traditional printed advertising that can last for years. They can help businesses become more sustainable and boost their bottom line when used sparingly as a reusable alternative,” as noted from the Magnum Magnetics blog post.

The repositionability of a magnetic graphic is also important. Ease of install allows it to be used repeatedly. “Magnetic graphics can be repositioned repeatedly, unlike adhesive- or static-based media that lose their tack or charge over time. Magnet receptive media allows the printer to update existing graphics without having to reprint the entire display, by layering printed updates on top of the old base graphic,” notes Adams.

Keeping Aware

Connecting sustainability with magnets relies on education.

Ebenger believes the positive connotation between magnets and sustainability is something that needs to be better communicated in the industry. “Education is critical as the graphics industry rapidly changes and there is more interest in a ‘green’ initiative. Focus typically starts with plastics so magnetic is usually ignored.”

“Through education and communicating with customers on the sustainability and recyclability of magnetic material is how we’ll spread the word,” adds McLevey.

In addition to this, manufacturers like the ones mentioned in this article continue to be forward-thinking in how to create as well as maintain sustainable materials.



Newlife Magnetics constantly looks for ways to make its magnetic products more useful and sustainable. “We use recycled content in our magnet-receptive media and that media can be recycled for waste to energy. We are moving away from PVC-faced magnetics as much as possible and turning to more sustainable laminates that are universally printable with solvent, UV, and latex printers,” shares Adams.

An example, its Platinum magnet receptive, which contains 32.4 percent recycled content and is PVC free.

“The future of sustainability regarding flexible magnets is driven by the selection of the raw materials used to formulate the magnet material and print surfaces, the manufacturing processes used to produce the magnets, and the end-of-life recyclability of the magnetic material,” explains Ebenger.

XCEL follows lean manufacturing philosophies to minimize waste, which helps prevent overproduction and decreases demands for raw materials and energy needed for production.

Commitment to Magnets

What magnets are constructed of, how they are manufactured, and whether or not they can be recycled is evolving. Companies commit to manufacturing processes with a focus on minimizing waste and educating print providers on the benefits of a multi-use substrate. One thing is for certain—manufacturers are relaying how magnets are sustainable.

Jul2024, Digital Output

Magnets, magnetic, green