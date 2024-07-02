Get in the Game. Multi-Substrate Printers: Textiles.

By Melissa Donovan

Many print providers aren’t textile printers. Their background and majority of their services focus on vinyl, banner, and even rigid board. However, with the continued interest in fabric printing, these same print service providers (PSPs) are looking for a way to get into the game.

Committing to a dedicated textile printer can be a big investment. As an alternative, it is worth considering a wide format digital printer that can print to all materials—including textiles. This allows for the creation and solicitation of multiple applications output from the same piece of hardware.

Above: Roland TrueVIS LG series UV printer/cutters print on textile material.

Solid Option

Depending on a PSP’s current customer base and perhaps if they have an idea in mind on what kind of fabric and applications will be requested by future clients, a multi-substrate compatible printer that can print to textiles offers both advantages as well as disadvantages.

There are a number of positives when it comes purchasing a multi-substrate compatible printer, according to David Lopez, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. These include customer retention, streamlined training process, consistency in ink costs and supplies, and versatility in projects.



Customer retention is a great advantage. “By having the ability to print to multiple substrates PSPs accommodate more customer needs and maintain consistent color and control over projects and reduce required outsourcing,” shares Lopez.

Controlling costs, which aligns with reducing time and resources is another benefit. One printer means employees focus their training on one piece of equipment. Also, with a single device, “maintaining a consistent ink supply enhances operations efficiency and reduces downtime associated with keeping inventory and locating different ink sets,” adds Lopez.

“Having this type of versatile machine allows the user to handle textile jobs as well as many other applications for a variety of different markets with a single device, reducing capital expenditure on equipment,” agrees Brian Brooks, manager of product management, Roland DGA Corporation.

The disadvantages of using a multi-substrate printer for textile applications lie within the details of specific textile output requirements. “Customers should keep in mind, that while multi-substrate printers can print on both traditional materials and textiles, they may not always deliver the specialized performance of dedicated textile machines for specific high-volume textiles or heavy-duty application,” adds Brooks.

Limited specialty features are another challenge. “Dedicated textile printers leverage ink that is compatible with a wider variety of textiles, ranging from cotton to polyester and accommodate specific colors—such as florescent pink, florescent yellow, red, and orange—to expand the color gamut output and meet the color requirements of ever-changing apparel trends,” notes Lopez.

While the real benefit is producing additional applications with existing equipment, there are limitations, agrees Matt Loede, director – large format, textile and software, Durst Image Technology US, LLC. “For example, some of the main disadvantages of UV printing on textiles is the inability to handle very stretchy textiles well, the UV ‘feel’ of ink on the graphic, and the foldability/handling of textiles printed with UV are less ideal compared to when printed with dedicated dye-sublimation (dye-sub) printers.”



Josh Hope, director, marketing, Mimaki USA, Inc., points out that alternatively a dedicated textile printer—specifically one built with dye-sub ink—allows for printing to other substrates in addition to fabrics. “For example, transfer dye-sub can be used to produce graphics on hard surfaces such as metals, plaques, glass, and specially-coated panels for industrial décor.”

Beyond Traditional Ink

Eco-solvent, solvent, latex/resin, and UV ink are all used for digital fabric printing.



Eco-solvent “machines are capable of using heat transfer media, which allows for printing on a diverse array of materials, including textiles. They are also ideal for a range of additional applications, including signage, decals/stickers, window graphics, and vehicle graphics,” says Brooks.

Mutoh America, Inc. offers a sustainable solvent ink, MP31, which runs in its ValueJet 1628MH. This ink set is designed to adhere to nearly all substrates. “The ValueJet 1628MH prints to rigid media up to a half-inch thick. It also prints to most roll medias including coated fabric. Versatility is Mutoh ValueJet 1628MH’s most desirable aspect as it will print on more substrates than UV and eco-solvent,” shares Ken Parsley, product manager, Mutoh.

Latex or what is also referred to as resin-based ink can also be used for textile printing. Epson’s line of SureColor R-Series 64-inch roll-to-roll printers utilize UltraChrome RS Resin ink technology, a water-based ink formulation that adheres to various substrates, including natural fiber textiles like cotton.

“Unlike solvent-based signage printers, resin-based printers support output on a variety of materials without requiring special coating—including textiles—making them a cost-effective solution for print shops. Resin ink technology also offers productivity benefits. The water-based ink produces output ready for immediate lamination, thereby accelerating project turnaround time regardless of the substrate. Furthermore, resin ink emits no volatile organic compounds or unpleasant orders, and aligns with many sustainable printing practices and regulations required by some clients, regardless of substrates,” shares Lopez.

Roland also offers a resin/latex printer—the TrueVIS AP-640—that can be used with various textile applications in addition to printing on more common substrates like vinyl, banner material, and backlit film. “It’s a great choice for PSPs who want to fulfill customer textile orders as well as many other types of jobs with a single device,” shares Daniel Valade, product manager of digital print, Roland.

John Ingraham, senior product marketing specialist, Canon U.S.A., Inc., says PSPs work with latex as well as UV printers for printing textiles. “These printers make it possible to print without a two-step print and heat press process, saving time and material waste of transfer paper.”

The Canon Colorado M-series with UVgel inks can print on a range of roll-to-roll media including banner material, photo paper, transparent and metallic films, and some textiles.

“For PSPs looking to provide a bit of printed textiles perhaps to give their current clients a ‘one-stop shop,’ UV printers can print on many textile materials providing acceptable adhesion and great image quality and fidelity,” adds Loede.

Roland TrueVIS LG and MG series UV printer/cutters also print on textile materials. “With these UV printer/cutters, PSPs can have outstanding versatility, as they allow for not only full-color printing but also the printing of white and gloss inks for textural and dimensional effects directly onto textiles,” explains Jay Roberts, product manager – UV printers, Roland.

Application Focus

Fabric-based applications that are a fit for multi-substrate compatible printers revolve around décor or soft signage.

“Most common fabric applications are polyester based, and a lot of those are décor applications. However, as ink sets become more versatile and media coatings improve cotton, canvas, and linen applications are becoming more common in resin/latex and UV printing,” explains Valade.

According to Lopez, the best fabric-based applications for a multi-substrate printer are soft signage applications such as trade show displays and banners, as well as wall applications including wall papers.

For UV in particular, Loede says most frontlit applications, silicone edge graphics, backdrops, canvas, tent, and awning applications are well suited for UV printing. Stretchy applications, folded applications, and soft, subtle upholstery and décor applications can be challenging with UV ink.

Textile printing with UV ink is limited to banners and flag applications, states Ingraham. Apparel applications are better handled with dye-sub, direct to garment, or direct to fabric printers, he admits.

“When using a multi-substrate printer, although it’s compatible with textiles and cotton substrates, in general Epson does not recommend producing wearable textiles. Apparel has specific ink requirements and standards, and not all multi-substrate printers have met the stringent criteria, making them a less suitable option for printing wearable textiles where regulatory standard is paramount,” advises Lopez.

Eco-solvent machines that work with heat transfer media would not do well in the creation of “applications that require deep fabric penetration, such as traditional dyeing processes for outdoor fabrics, might not achieve optimal results with heat transfer media, and would be better served by dedicated textile machines,” admits Brooks.

Material Look

When it comes to fabric printing, there are many substrate options, like polyester, cotton, and everything in between. Coated materials help to extend the range of compatible substrates.

Lopez believes there are two major factors to consider before choosing a textile that is applicable with a roll-to-roll printer. “The first consideration is the stretch of the material. Since tension is required to run roll to roll, you can only utilize textiles with a two-way stretch in the horizontal direction. If you use a four-way stretch textile, the image will look distorted. The second factor is the porosity of the textile. Ink can penetrate the textile and stain the printer’s platen, causing unwanted ink smearing on the backside of the textile.”

Coated fabrics are more common in terms of versatility. For example, “there are many coated fabrics available that will work with the Mutoh ValueJet 1628MH. Uncoated fabrics will be a problem for solvent-based ink as it will sink into the fabric and produce an unacceptable output,” recommends Parsley.

“Most textiles that are robust, coated, and dimensionally stable are a good fit for multi-substrate compatible printers because they can hold up to the feeding of the press and the ink/substrate adhesion. Most uncoated and stretch products are a challenge to process on multi-substrate compatible printers because those printers lack the advanced handling of a dedicated textile printer,” agrees Loede.

Minimal Investment

Multi-substrate printers that include textiles in their repertoire are ideal for PSPs looking to offer customers a base level of fabric-based printing. Applications like soft signage are often created using eco-solvent, solvent, UV, and latex/resin ink. It is advantageous for any PSP catering to its current clientele while expanding into new markets with minimal equipment spend.

Jul2024, Digital Output

Textile printing, UV, resin, solvent