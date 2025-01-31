Casting Call for Excellence. Readers' Choice Top 50.

By Melissa Donovan

A new year, a new cast of characters for Digital Output’s Readers’ Choice Top 50 awards. To compile the annual list we tally how the magazine’s readership interacts with both our print publication and the web—digitaloutput.net, the weekly eNewsletter, and webinars.

Between interest in editorial content, advertisements, and product/company announcements, the result is 50 vendors and ten honorable mentions based on Digital Output readers and their top interactions.

Above: The Kongsberg Ultimate drives productivity among high-volume, multi-batch corrugated converters with precision and safety.

3A Composites manufactures the widest array of leading rigid substrates for the graphics, signage, and display industries. Solutions include paper-faced foam boards, high-performance foam boards, expanded PVC boards, aluminum composite materials, and 100 percent recyclable, rigid paper boards. Brands include FOME-COR, GATOR, SMART-X, SINTRA, DIBOND, DISPA, POLAR, SWEDBOARD FIBRE, and LUMEX G. INFO# 100

Alpina Manufacturing offers LED Lightbox, Flip-up (snap), SEG, Slide-in, Acrylic, or Banner Grip Frames made in any size or quantity to hold graphics or banners. Change graphics without removing frames from the wall. Beautiful presentation, at a low cost. Indoor or outdoor use. 24/7 online quote and ordering website. No minimums, great customer service, fast shipping, and manufactured in Chicago, IL. INFO# 101



Flexmag Industries, a division of Arnold Magnetic Technologies, manufactures highly loaded flexible composites in sheet, strip, and extrusions. Flexmag products include Entice, a printable paper coated magnetic sheet; FlexCoat-EZ with a coated printable surface; Ultramag; ThinMag; Ultramag Digital; Ferro Sheet; and extruded profiles. In addition to printable products, Flexmag’s magnetic tapes, lead-free shielding, and magnetic safety seats are used in robotics, medical, and defense applications. INFO# 102

Since 1950, manufacturer ASLAN Selbstklebefolien GmbH has developed, produced, and distributed self-adhesive films for a wide variety of applications. As a leading specialist in self-adhesive films, ASLAN offers innovative and high-quality branded products with the quality assurance of being made in Germany. INFO# 103

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive adhesive graphic film materials for signage and advertising, fleet graphics, full vehicle wraps, exterior and interior graphics for vehicle personalization, corporate identity and point of purchase, as well as reflective and safety markings. Today, we ask ourselves, “What if?” These two simple words empower us to continuously pursue new approaches, to go behind what’s been done before, and to create value for businesses, people, and the planet. Our graphics division is headquartered in Mentor, OH and globally we employ more than 35,000 employees in over 50 countries. INFO# 104

Established in 1954, Brother International Corporation is a premier provider of home, home office, and business products, as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, the company employs approximately 1,200 colleagues in the Americas. INFO# 105

Banner Ups offers a variety of adhesive grommet tabs and tapes. Our products may be used to create super-strong banners instantly without the hassle or expense of sewing or grommeting. Introducing the new EZ Mag Magnetic Display System. EZ Mag allows you to hang banners anywhere with the power of magnets. This innovative system allows for quick installation and removal, making it perfect for events, retail displays, trade shows, or any space that needs a professional touch. INFO# 106

Caldera is a software company with more than 30 years of experience in developing, marketing, and supporting high-quality technological software for wide format imaging with a commitment to increasing productivity, cost efficiency, and color output. Caldera’s suite of award-winning, production-orientated print and print-to-cut workflow programs offers color management, imaging, and driving solutions for large and grand format peripherals. INFO# 107

Canon Solutions America, Inc. is now merged into its parent company, Canon U.S.A., Inc., joining forces to create an even more robust, agile, and resilient organization, ready to continually adapt to the future marketplace. The company continues to provide industry-leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon helps companies of all sizes find ways to increase efficiency and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. INFO# 108

Colex offers the industry’s most extensive line of precision cutting equipment together with premier service. The Colex Sharpcut Flatbed Cutter features a triple interchangeable tool head, energy efficient six-zone vacuum system, and vision registration offering versatility, speed, and price for the perfect combination. Colex offers Fotoba X/Y cutters, bubble-free applicators, and roll laminators. INFO# 109

Continental Grafix USA, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of unique, specialty graphics material for interior and exterior wall, window, and floor applications. Our dedication to innovation and quality can be seen in the broadest array of perforated window films on the market, as well as in our exclusive non-perforated window, wall, and floor graphic materials. INFO# 110

Delivery Signs is dedicated to the highest quality and customer service at the best possible prices. We target only companies and contractors in the sign, printing, advertising, and design industries. We use top-of-the-line screen and digital printing equipment to provide professional and quality signs at everyday low prices with quick turnaround times. INFO# 111

Digitech’s TruFIRE printers are proven to be the most reliable in the grand format flatbed market. Our UV flatbed printers make your digital printing jobs stress free and fun. The extremely flat surface is ideal for any size project. Our popular TruFIRE LTX2 printer is now part of the world’s first print-and-cut system for rigid media. Providing simple automation, this high-capacity printer has been a real game changer in the market. The automation system uses quick response or barcodes that has proven to increase productivity and reduce labor even on single sheet or small run jobs. Ideal for wide format graphic providers on any size. INFO# 112

DreamScape, a division of Roysons Corp., is a leader in digitally printable wallcoverings with four distinct categories—White Textures, Sustainable Options, Special Effects, and Wall+Floor Wraps, featuring peel-and-stick, repositionable technology. With over 40 years of expertise, DreamScape offers certified commercial-grade vinyl and PVC-free wallcoverings for commercial and residential spaces, designed for UV-curable, latex, solvent, and eco-solvent printers. INFO# 113

Drytac is an international manufacturer of adhesive-coated products, including window, wall, and floor graphics media; laminating films; high-performance tapes; durable labels; custom and pattern coating; industrial adhesives; and medical tapes. INFO# 114

Durst Group AG is a world-class manufacturer of digital inkjet printing systems. With a more than 85 year history of innovation, the company is comprised of a group of enterprises worldwide and touches printing related industries including graphics, ceramic, label, additive manufacturing, software, corrugate, folding carton, and packaging. The company’s North American headquarters serves Canada and the U.S. With service and support at the core of the business, Durst focuses on supporting print providers with every aspect of their business. INFO# 115

Enfocus develops affordable, flexible automation software for commercial and wide format printers. Its market-leading products such as PitStop, Switch, Review, Phoenix, and Griffin enable print providers to automate their print workflows, ensuring greater efficiency, profitability, and quality on every job. INFO# 116

Epson is a leader in wide format professional graphics printing, committed to delivering high-performance products, services, and solutions that exceed customers’ expectations. Epson designs innovative and market-leading products and affordable solutions to easily fit within a print shop’s workflow. As the manufacturer of both the ink and printhead, Epson designs its solutions as integrated systems, ensuring consistent, reliable output for photography, signage, textile, graphics arts, engineering, CAD, and GIS. INFO# 117

FDC Graphic Films, Inc. has been a master converter and distributor of sign vinyl films, digital media, overlaminates, banner, and heat transfer films since 1988. It markets and converts top-performing products from reliable brands such as 3M DI-NOC Architectural Finishes, ASLAN, Lumina by FDC, Nekoosa, and Siser exclusively through distributor sales channels. FDC is family-owned and operated—with warehouses and converting facilities in South Bend, IN, and Reno, NV. The company promises to respect customers’ needs for innovative, quality-assured products delivered on time, complete, and error free in Canada and the U.S. INFO# 118

Since 1986, Fellers has been a reliable source of sign and graphics films, color change vinyls, and wrap supplies for customers and installers in the U.S. Over the years, Fellers has expanded into new growth segments and grown our product offerings to include automotive window tint, paint protection film, printing and finishing equipment, tools, and film cutting software. INFO# 119



Flexcon Global is a preferred provider of innovative coatings, film laminations, and functional technologies. Flexcon is committed to understanding customer challenges and co-creating solutions that impact society and the environment. A family-owned business for nearly 70 years, Flexcon develops and manufactures quality products with precision and efficiency for healthcare, sustainable packaging, transportation, consumer durables, electronics, industrial, retail and advertising, and construction and energy with a goal of advancing bonds, innovation, and our world. Headquartered in Spencer, MA, the company has operations and distribution throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. INFO# 120

General Formulations (GF) is a global manufacturer of pressure-sensitive print media headquartered in the U.S., since 1953. GF offers a cross-platform portfolio of print-and-cut film and laminate solutions, which include rolls for wide format and sheets for narrow format digital printers, as well as offset print technologies, for windows, walls, and floors; point of purchase; outdoor; vehicle; fleet and transit applications; and more. GF prides itself on experienced technical research and development and exceptional customer service. INFO# 121

Good Guys Signs is Tampa Bay, FL’s premier custom banner and sign printer. With low prices, fast turnaround, and guaranteed quality, Good Guys Signs is trusted to deliver the best custom signs and custom banners at the best possible price. As a customization specialist company, Good Guys Signs can customize nearly any material. From aluminum to coroplast to t-shirts we can print it to customers’ exacting specifications. INFO# 122

Graphic Finishing Partners (Gfp) is a trusted supplier for the sign franchise industry across North America. With thousands of machines shipped through our extensive dealer and distributor network, Gfp is the go-to choice for wide format laminators. Our machines are designed to save time, boost profitability, and deliver consistent, professional results. They’re simple to operate, packed with labor-saving features, and budget friendly. INFO# 123

Graphic Whizard has built a superb reputation for manufacturing and distributing quality print finishing equipment. Current products include slit/cut/score machines, creasers, crease/folders, UV coaters, perfect binders EVA and PUR, number/perforation/score machines, folders, feeders, and more. INFO# 124

HP is the innovation leader for large format printers and technologies that deliver the highest, most consistent quality, on virtually any substrate. A key differentiator is HP’s portfolio—it all contains inherent HP technology. We own the IP and manufacture all of our printers and ink, end to end. HP technology supports market need, our customers’ longevity, sustainability, profitability, and the wellbeing of employees and customers. INFO# 125

ImagineThis is a premiere large format digital print shop. We specialize in going large. Whether you are looking for large quantity orders or the largest outdoor graphics, ImagineThis delivers the highest quality and quickest turnaround at competitive pricing. We pride ourselves in meeting our customers’ large format printing needs. INFO# 126

Welcome to INX, pioneers of digital ink technologies fueling global digital growth. With advanced digital inks tailored to match virtually every printhead type and printing system, the company sets new standards for print excellence. Its premium digital inkjet inks, crafted through extensive research and development, deliver exceptional performance and reliability. Choose INX for a comprehensive range of solutions—from premium inks to color management, to meticulous printer conversions—optimized for outstanding results in your printing process. INFO# 127



Jessup Graphics Media invites customers to elevate their brands with versatile and slip-resistant materials. Looking to grab attention and enhance your brand messaging in unconventional places? Look no further than Jessup graphics media. The materials offer the versatility and brilliance to make a statement on indoor and outdoor floors, stairs, walls, pathways, streets, and parking lots. INFO# 128

Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems delivers the most robust and reliable digital cutting solutions to packaging, signage, display, and manufacturing markets worldwide. By fusing technology and creativity, Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems drives innovation, enabling customers to produce faster, safer, and more efficiently without limiting imagination. INFO# 129

Laminators Inc. manufactures a full line of digital print-ready sign panel products. Our rigid substrates are strong, durable, and ready to use. Available in a variety of colors, our finished surfaces are smooth and will not crack, chip, flake, or peel even under harsh weather conditions. Our array of cores—corrugated plastic, solid plastic, and furniture-grade exterior plywood—as well as various thicknesses, sheet sizes, and double/single-sided sheets satisfy any sign or fabricated project. INFO# 130

Lintec of America is a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive films for visual marking signage and architectural window applications. The company specializes in optically clear frosted and textured films for display point of purchase and window graphics. Check out its newest product offerings, which include an 80 percent recycled content optically clear UV inkjet printable polyester window graphic material. Also, it offers a new polyester-based matte overlaminate, which is impervious to spray paint. It is also scratch resistant and provides great protection to spray painted graffiti. INFO# 131

Mactac is a leader in pressure-sensitive graphics. Applications include windows, walls, floors, vehicles, and more. In fact, for more than 60 years, Mactac has been at the forefront of product development for digital printing, mounting, laminating, screenprinting, and cut vinyl needs. You can rely on us for industry-leading quality and unmatched service, and trust that we have the next up-and-coming innovation that will transform your business. INFO# 132

Mimaki is an innovator and pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company engineers and manufactures a complete line of digital printers and cutters and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the sign and graphics, textile and apparel, industrial printing, and three-dimensional markets. In 2024, Mimaki USA celebrated 25 years of service to print service providers in the Americas. INFO# 133

MUTOH America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of award-winning wide and small format printers and plotting cutters, including ValueJet and XpertJet models. MUTOH’s line of wide and small format inkjet printers, which are made in Japan, are known for their quality, speed, and Smart Printing technologies. INFO# 134

Nekoosa is a premier manufacturer of specialty print media. We’ve acquired well-known brands like Catalina Graphic Films, CET Films, ClingZ, Mojave Digital Media, NCR Paper, and RTape. Nekoosa’s expertise spans coating, converting, and custom plastic extrusion capabilities, with a product offering that includes wide and grand format rolls, offset, screen, HP Indigo and dry toner sheets, cut films, application tapes and pre-masks, carbonless papers, and extruded films. INFO# 135



Newlife Magnetics is the world’s largest flexible magnet and print media manufacturer specializing in wide format magnetic media. We are the world’s first and only manufacturer of printable magnet sheeting up to 60 inches wide. Our new Platinum line of magnet-receptive print media offers the highest quality, best print results, and lowest price in the market. Our award-winning Cling King Spider Mat is becoming the industry standard for counter-top displays and graphics. INFO# 136

Photo Tex Group Inc. has been the exclusive distributor of patented Photo Tex polyester self-adhesive removable inkjet fabric for the past 20 years. It is easy to install on walls, windows, doors, and floors and has no time limit to remove safely. It has all the great features and quality you want to meet concerning today’s paints. Photo Tex is safe and non-toxic. INFO# 137

U.S.-made PrestoTex is a blank wall media for wide format printers, wallpaper companies, designers, and more. The polyester media is available with or without a peel-and-stick adhesive backing. The wallcovering can be easily installed and removed. It’s ideal for large-scale wallcoverings, contour cut decals, or cut-to-size prints. PrestoTex is available in 10- or 17-mil white, and 17-mil gold iridescent, and silver. PrestoTex ships directly from their manufacturing facility in Bensalem, PA. INFO# 138

SA International (SAi) is recognized as a global leader in providing complete, professional solutions for the sign making, digital printing, and CNC machining industries. Whether you’re looking to create signage, vehicle wraps, three-dimensional signage, or more, SAi has the right software to support you and empower your business. INFO# 139

Significans Automation is a software integrator specializing in delivering next-generation automation. It tailors best-in-class software to optimally fit the environment. The level of sophistication that is provided increases profitability, as well as improves quality control and production efficiency. INFO# 140

Signs365 is a grand format, trade-only wholesale printer. We offer full-color, high-quality printed products all produced in 24 hours. $10 Overnight Anywhere shipping is available on all products. INFO# 141

Supply55, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of workflow products for the digital printing segment of the sign, screen, graphic arts, exhibit, home décor, corporate identity, and athletic apparel markets. All of Supply55’s products are selected, evaluated, and brought to market with the simple goal of reducing end user operating costs while improving the workflow and quality of their finished product. INFO# 142

Supreme Color Graphics is a national wholesale-to-trade large format digital printer with more than three decades of experience. We are dedicated to manufacturing premium, custom signs and getting them to your customers without delay. We specialize in custom displays, custom cutting, and routing. Customers have come to rely on our speed, customer support, and a variety of product offerings. From indoor and outdoor signage to banners, adhesives, and promotional materials, we’re the print partner you have been looking for. INFO# 143

swissQprint manufactures UV large format printers in Switzerland—precise and extremely versatile in terms of applications, including varnish, neon, and white, as well as three dimensional and tactile effects. The range includes four modular flatbed printer models and a dedicated roll-to-roll printer, all with top-class energy efficiency and Greenguard Gold-certified inks. Plus, every new machine comes with a 36 month warranty, underscoring swissQprint’s commitment to quality and reliability. INFO# 144

Tekra offers a vast array of substrates for the digital marketplace. Its offering includes Dura-Go for HP Indigo printers, JetView UV Inkjet for UV inkjet printers, and JetView Latex Inkjet for latex inkjet printers. Tekra can also create custom products to meet your specific needs and supplies a wide range of adhesives. INFO# 145

Headquartered in Tobaccoville, NC, Trim USA produces and distributes high-quality films, application materials, accessories, and tools for the graphics industry. We are a small, family owned business with a knowledgeable and dedicated staff who are here to assist you with any industry need. In every customer transaction, we act as a consultative partner, one dedicated to finding the right product for the customer’s needs. Toward that end, our customer service representatives receive consistent in-house learning opportunities because we pride ourselves in our ability to provide top-tier customer service. INFO# 146

Proudly made in the U.S. since 1983, Vision Engraving & Routing Systems manufactures quality-made precision machines offered at best-in-class pricing. From desktop-sized engravers on up to larger 4×8-foot CNC router/engravers Vision has a machine to meet your engraving and routing needs. INFO# 147

For over two decades, XCEL has been at the forefront of designing and producing innovative graphics solutions for all types of business environments. Featuring several specialty medias including magnetic vinyl, magnetic receptive, static cling, and blockout paper, XCEL recently launched Excellent, Mako, and Xanita rigid paper boards to support companies where a strong “green” initiative is critical. XCEL has the capabilities to convert to custom sheets or rolls to help maximize efficiency, minimize waste, and support savings in the overall cost of doing business. XCEL also manufactures silicone edge graphics framing systems, utilizing 40 proprietary extrusions. All can be produced to current specifications or custom designed through our in-house engineering team and SOLIDWORKS software system. INFO# 148

Zünd, the leading manufacturer of digital flatbed cutting systems, offers multifunctional cutters/routers with many tools and automated/robotic material handling options for substrates up to two/four inches thick and ten feet wide. Zünd’s Gen3 systems are designed for maximum versatility and modularity, while the latest addition, the Q-Line with BHS180, is a fully automated, industrial finishing system geared towards ultimate productivity with non-stop, pallet-to-pallet production. INFO# 149

For 30 years, AXYZ has been a leader in modular CNC routers. Our decades of experience are designed into each product. Our integrity is the foundation of our service support and machine quality. INFO# 150

Beaver Paper, a member of Koehler Paper, is a globally recognized producer of TexPrint sublimation paper, ProTex protection tissue, and TexStyles graphic fabrics for the dye-sublimation and digital print industry. Beaver Paper offers the most comprehensive product portfolio of sublimation media for use in a variety of applications. Since its inception 40 years ago, Beaver Paper has evolved into a company highly regarded for its innovative, high-quality sublimation media. Beaver Paper’s products can be found in over 51 countries worldwide and are carried by distributors and direct sales out of our Atlanta, GA headquarters and distribution facility in Willstätt, Germany. Beaver Paper offers customers a range of media widths and sizes to meet every application need. INFO# 151

Direct Color Systems is a U.S.-based world leader in direct-to-substrate UV LED inkjet printing technology. Its Direct Jet UV printers output high-resolution raised TEXTUR3D prints, ADA-compliant/Braille signage, t-shirt/garments, and standard flat prints on plastics, metals, wood, tiles, and glass. INFO# 152

Fisher Textiles is a leading supplier of fabrics for digital printing in North America, offering an extensive range of award-winning polyester knit and woven fabrics up to 197 inches wide. Our capital investment of inventory and five warehouse locations allow us to fill just-in-time requirements. We stand behind our products and take pride in providing the best fabrics in the digital printing industry. INFO# 153

Trusted by thousands worldwide, Flatbed Tools transforms digital cutting backed by over 25 years of industry innovation and experience contributing to many patented technologies. We deliver high-quality blades, router bits, conveyor belting, and underlayment tailored for Colex, Kongsberg, Multicam, Summa, and Zünd. Boost precision, reduce downtime, and maximize return on investment with our expert support. INFO# 154

SEI Laser provides precision wide format laser cutting and marketing equipment for automated cutting/marking/perforating of technical textiles, acrylic, wood, textiles, metal, and more. SEI Laser systems are distributed in North America by Matik, Inc. INFO# 155

Panel Processing, a custom flat panel fabricator for over 50 years, can punch, cut, paint, laminate, and machine a multitude of wood substrates to create our digital print media, chalkboard, markerboard, slatwall, laminated panels, pegboard, and pegboard skinz, that can be found in store fixtures, schools, and ready to assemble furniture. Our flat panels, slatwall, chalkboard, pegboard, and markerboard can receive our digital print media creating an excellent surface for high-quality digital or screen printing. INFO# 156

At StratoJet USA our mission is to build the very best printers you will use for years, to make and save money. We invest our resources into building rock solid hardware and continually developing cutting-edge automation instead of advertising. INFO# 157

Summa is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-end vinyl and contour cutters (S1 & S3 Series), the most versatile flatbed cutting system (F Series), and laser cutters (L Series). For over three decades, the company maintains a clear objective—to develop cutting-edge solutions that boost productivity and eliminate complexity in cutting and finishing. Enabling businesses—whether they are large or small—to finish their applications to the highest standards and improve their margins. INFO# 158

VTX Tools provides high-quality carbide tooling and conveyor belts for the flatbed digital cutting space. We supply a variety of bits, blades, and belts to keep your digital finishing system running at peek performance or as we like to say “rocket fuel for your cutting table!” INFO# 159

Congratulations to all of the 2025 winners. To learn more about the top 50’s latest and most popular product lines, visit here.

