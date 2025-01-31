Spotlight on SEG. Versatile and Vibrant Signage Solutions.

By Cassandra Balentine

Silicone edge graphics (SEG) are typically printed to textile-based media. They are made up of three components—frame extrusions, which are generally aluminum; corner keys and splices; and a graphic with silicone beading. These reusable solutions require knowledge of the printing processes, media options, and framing solutions available to ensure success.

Michael Litardo, marketing manager, Mutoh Americas, Inc., explains that SEG signage can be temporarily removed, cleaned, and remounted in the frames as needed.

“Soft signage remains the primary application for SEG panels and continues to show year-to-year growth in overall demand and functionality. Many end users appreciate SEG’s ease of installation and handling, and shipping costs are significantly less with no damage caused by delivery,” shares Timothy Mitchell, senior manager, customer experience, Mimaki USA, Inc.

Mike Syverson, textile manager – North America, Durst Image Technology, adds that fabric, which is common in SEG, has a higher perceived value compared to other substrates.

“SEG frames can ship unassembled, meaning a small box can deliver a large graphic impact,” adds Jeffrey Rubin, president, Testrite Visual Products.

Above: Sublimation transfer technology, like that from Mimaki, delivers vibrant results for backlit applications.

Dye-Sub for SEG

Fabrics are compatible with several print processes, including dye-sublimation (dye-sub)—transfer and direct; and direct printing. For this article we focus on dye-sub printing for SEG.

Dye-sub printing goes hand in hand with SEG. “With dye-sub, the image not only looks fantastic, but it actually becomes part of the fabric itself. This is in contrast to UV or latex printing where the graphic sits on the surface. The image embedded in the fabric means the graphic can be folded to fit inside of the same box as the frame without risk of the image tracking or the surface otherwise being damaged,” explains Rubin.

“The dye-sub process bonds ink directly into the fibers of polyester-based fabrics, making it ideal for SEG applications where deep color saturation, vivid details, and wrinkle resistance are crucial. Additionally, dye-sub printing creates a soft, lightweight finish that enhances the aesthetic appeal and user experience of SEG displays,” seconds Greg Lamb, CEO, Global Imaging, Inc.

“Dye-sub offers a continuous tone,” offers Nick Dinunzio, director of business development, Alpina Manufacturing, LLC. “With this printing method each dot of ink can be a different color, allowing for high-resolution images and incredible color fidelity.”

According to Ken Bach, business development director, Aberdeen Fabrics, Inc., dye-sub printing allows for a seamless print on fabric that complements an SEG’s sleek, edge-lit frame design.

Mitchell specifies that dye-sub transfer printing is the ideal choice for SEG applications, particularly for backlit panels. “The brightest colors are produced with sublimation transfer inks on polyester fabrics and dye-sub inks are available from some manufacturers in specialty colors such as fluorescents.”

While Danny Jimenez, sales consultant, print media sales, TVF, typically recommends dye-sub printing for SEG, he admits that deciding which process to use has to start with asking about the application. “Size and stretch are important to consider, as is resilience and how you intend to pack it. With any dye-sub compatible fabric, you’re playing a balancing act and everybody has different ideas about what works best for their needs.”

“Dye-sub’s versatility with fabrics, especially stretchable polyester, also provides a seamless fit for silicone edge frames, making it ideal for SEG applications,” says Maria Castricone, marketing and inside sales manager, Expolinc.

Jeff Mills, national product manager – TexStyles Graphic Fabrics, Beaver Paper & Graphic Media Inc., adds that dye-sub does not produce glare, so images are clear and vivid under different lighting conditions.

Steve LaMarsh, director of business development, Display Source Inc., feels the barriers to entry are gone when it comes to SEG. “Whether you do the work in house or outsource frames and fabric printing, every shop must offer this ever-growing product as part of their portfolio of large format products.”

Dye-sub is well suited for large-volume SEG orders, offering cost effectiveness while maintaining high-quality results, which is often important for applications that require scalability, shares Bach.

Lily Hunter, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc., notes that with dye-sub, if fabric gets dirty, it can be washed and wrinkles steamed out—benefits not possible with UV or other ink sets where the inks do not penetrate or dye the fabric.

Fabric manufacturers tailor their products to be compatible with dye-sub ink. “For example, there are different types of polyester fabrics intended to mimic the look and feel of materials such as cotton, nylon, and silk—natural fabrics that are incompatible with dye-sub ink. Now many print service providers have the option and opportunity to start opening businesses in markets they normally wouldn’t have before. Polyester fabrics have become good at mimicking natural fibers and imparting a premium impression in almost any space,” comments Mitchell.

In preproduction, Mitchell points out that many substrates require special inks to print on them and in many cases pre- or post-processing such as steaming and washing. “New advances in printing technology such as the Mimaki TRAPIS system enable customers to use sublimation-pigmented transfer inks for use on a wider range of fabrics including natural fibers without the need for pre- or post-treatment—just a quick two-step print and transfer with a calendar press. This greatly increases the range of product offerings while reducing the need for complicated fabric treatments, which can have a steep learning curve and use a large amount of water. It also reduces the customer’s investment in both capital equipment and time.”

On the post-use side, Mimaki offered a technology preview in 2023 of the Neo-Chromato process for the re-use of printed sublimation transfer fabric. It is a post-use technology that extracts dyes so polyester textiles can be reused up to 20 times, with minimal impact on the environment. “The Neo-Chromato process supports sustainability and circularity in textile printing via a ‘reverse’ process using a heat press along with proprietary fluid to remove dyes from the fabric. The result is a reduction of used goods in landfills,” explains Mitchell.

Trends in SEG

SEG displays offer several benefits, including high-impact imagery that can be backlit, ease of use and reuse, and cost-effective transportation. Coupled with the right printing processes and fabric selection, SEG is durable and versatile.

Backlit/Blockout

Adding to a vibrant print, backlit SEGs are popular. “The ability to illuminate the fabric creates a dynamic, eye-catching effect, increasing engagement,” says Bach.

Black-back fabric is also trending, according to Jimenez. “In the past, it was mostly used as a cover up fabric, but as manufacturers and printers discover how boldly it can be printed and how many varieties we offer, the more they’re keeping it around for multiple uses.”

Two of the largest products in SEG are blockout fabrics and backlit fabrics. “Blockout fabrics, such as black-back polyester, allow end users to install a graphic without a diffuser layer in the frame so you cannot see the internal frame structure. Backlit graphics are increasing in use as well. There have been many advances in fabric construction, which has improved the overall quality of backlit fabric in terms of look and feel in addition to handling,” explains Syverson.

New Spaces

Ever versatile, SEG pops up in a variety of spaces—new and old.

“They have taken over exhibitions and retail. SEG offers a range of applications beyond these sectors, which are gaining in traction and include corporate environments, interiors, hospitality, museums and galleries, sports arenas, and transportation hubs,” says Joel Willcock, director, UFabrik.



Hunter anticipates more SEG trends driven by the efficiency and reusability the displays offer across various industries. “Beyond retail, I expect to see growth in hospitality applications, as it allows for customized artwork that can match a current décor style or season that is cost efficient, can be easily installed, then cleaned, stored, and reused. It is also great for restaurants or hallways as some fabric can help to naturally dampen sound, serving as both an aesthetically pleasing and functional piece.”

Hunter also expects growth of SEG in theater applications. “Fabric backdrops are ideal for the theater industry, offering stress-free transportability and washability. These backdrops can easily be washed between shows, reused multiple times, and travel with a production if need be.”



Another industry where Hunter sees opportunity for SEG is indoor gaming, including paintball arenas and bowling alleys. “With the use of florescent ink, the SEG can be illuminated in the dark with a black light. They are much easier to replace than painted panels, and can be conveniently washed, stored, and brought back year after year, making them a practical, long-term solution.”

Mitchell points to increased use of SEG for both walls and ceilings, enabling more interchangeability than fixed murals and décor. “Expect to see SEG fabric in natural fibers and in highly decorative display frames. SEG is going to continue to enter the décor market in a big way.”

Dinunzio has witnessed more double-sided hanging SEG frames and graphics in grocery stores/supermarkets.

Hunter states that although SEG is mainly associated with retail signage applications, it can be used in other markets due to its ease of use, simple installation, and reusability. “SEG frames are becoming very low profile and less obvious, further expanding market interest and adoption in areas like hospitality, theater, and airports. They can also be used to decorate hallways and lobbies of any office.”



Lamb says customization is another trend, with businesses seeking displays with unique finishes and color tones to differentiate their displays and enhance brand identity.

“Five-meter printing is gaining traction here in the U.S. as more brands want to go bigger and bigger with their displays, yet they desire a seamless, professional look. We anticipate an increase of installations of five-meter printers as printing companies outgrow their current three-meter models,” states Lamb.

Sustainability

Castricone sees continued focus on sustainability, with recyclable fabrics and eco-friendly dyes gaining popularity.

“Customers look for eco-friendly options that don’t compromise on quality or visual impact, making dye-sub a popular choice for its ability to produce stunning, long-lasting graphics,” asserts Willcock. One example, music bands are increasingly looking for a clear specification of environmentally friendly materials for their display graphics, often with a detailed cradle-to-grave audit trail.

Mitchell also sees more awareness for sustainability programs in the digital textile production industry. “While there is no central program for bringing circularity to textile production, there are discrete programs that address some issues.”

As environmental concerns continue to shape consumer expectations, Lamb predicts demand for recyclable and eco-conscious SEG materials will likely grow. “We have seen increased interest in programs to divert printed materials from the landfill to be reused or recycled. These programs are in their infancy but will undoubtedly become more important as end users demand more environmentally responsible products and production methods,” says Lamb.

Sustainability goes beyond recycling. Mills notes that fabrics coated with acrylic coatings are not sustainable for the environment. “This is the reason we have stayed away from these fabrics. Our approach to the soft signage market is to design a line of fabrics made with CiCLO technology. This technology allows fabric to biodegrade at the same rate as wool instead of the hundred years standard or recycled polyester fabric takes when placed in a landfill. This line of fabrics we are developing is called TexStyles NatureSeries.”

Mitchell feels that most fabrics used for SEG are very good for sustainability and many are constructed from post-consumer waste. “All of Mimaki’s fabric manufacturing partners are heavily invested in making their portfolio as sustainable, recyclable, and environmentally friendly as possible. The ‘green’ investment in fabric printing is real and very appealing to buyers and consumers alike.”

As the push for reusability and sustainability increases, Litardo says SEG use will increase accordingly. “I believe it will completely take over retail in places where digital is too expensive or not practical.”

Another trend appearing is the migration towards silicon-based keder and away from PVC and PVC composites, “which are not only inferior in performance but environmentally detrimental. Where PVC keder can be rigid and inflexible, silicon keder is smooth, strong, and flexible, able to handle high production volumes with ease,” says Willcock.

Automation

As with any segment of manufacturing, automation is increasingly essential to profitability.

Automation is playing an increasingly important role in the workflow of dye-sub printing and SEG production. “From RIPs and other prepress software that automates file preparation, to smart features on printers and cutters, and finally, automated finishing systems, there are ways to streamline each step of SEG production. Automation helps businesses enhance efficiency, reduce manual labor, and maintain consistency, allowing them to keep pace with the growing demand for SEG displays,” explains Lamb.

“Most markets still see tight labor markets and the risks associated with variability of skills in various departments of their shop,” says LaMarsh. Therefore print providers must work to improve productivity and reduce bottlenecks due to labor/skill shortages to allow for the expansion of product lines in spite of floorspace constraints.

Automation of the finishing department will help deskill the sewing work area where possible. “Printers have invested significantly in upstream equipment to increase output with printers, newer media materials, etc. Now is the time to upgrade the equipment in the finishing department. Many shops have a least one utility staff position. This team member is well suited to move into SEG finishing to handle the surges of business that come with large campaigns, big events, or store rollouts. The search for skilled stitchers to sew SEG is over,” suggests LaMarsh.

FASTSEWN and its moving cavity technology is one example of this. The system utilizes a conveyorized flatbed combined with a specialized vacuum holddown system. There is a series of pulleys and rollers that create a movable cavity in the flatbed surface. This movable cavity allows access to the underside of the textiles. This is achieved without strapping the fabric into frames, which almost eliminates any manual handling. So the entire process consists of automated loading of the fabric, automated cutting and sewing, and automated off-loading of the finished goods.

Automation technology also sets the stage for personalization. ”The demand for highly customizable SEG displays will rise, especially in retail and brand experiences. Technology that allows for easy design changes and personalized graphics will be a key driver,” predicts Bach.



Beyond automation, simply removing sewing from the process is an option. For example, companies like Banner Ups from Budnick Converting, Inc. offer products like KederTape LITE. The tape is coated with a unique adhesive that sticks to fabric. This removes the barrier to entry for those print providers looking to adopt SEG into their workshop but do not have sewing capabilities.

Digital Integration

Another interesting trend is integration with digital displays. “Hybrid displays that combine SEG graphics with digital screens are becoming more popular, offering a dynamic, multi-dimensional experience for customers and audiences,” offers Bach.

Lamb also predicts that integrating digital screens and interactive elements into SEG displays will become more common in the near future as brands seek ways to create more immersive experiences.

Castricone predicts demand for integrated smart technology, such as interactive displays, and more modular solutions that adapt to different event needs. “SEG’s adaptability for various setups will continue to drive its popularity.”



“The integration of SEG fabric with digital displays, augmented reality, and other interactive elements will continue to grow. As technology evolves, we could see more dynamic, multi-sensory experiences created with SEG systems,” offers Bach.

Growth in SEG

SEG offers advantages including versatility, reusability, durability, impact, and sustainability.

“Having the ability to install a frame once and supply new graphics to a client simplifies the process, especially with the client being able to install the graphics themselves versus hiring an installation company,” offers Syverson.

The attractiveness of SEG is moving beyond retail signage applications due to its ease of use, simple installation, and reusability. “SEG frames are becoming very low profile and less obvious, further expanding market interest in adoption in areas like hospitality, theater, and airports. They can also decorate the halls and lobbies of any office,” concludes Hunter.

Print providers often utilize dye-sub printing processes to provide washability, vibrancy, and soft hand for this common application.

Feb2025, Digital Output

Fabric, SEG, dye-sub