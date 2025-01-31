The Pull of Magnets. Quick Graphics Build a Business Model.

By Melissa Donovan

Magnetic signage is useful for promotional reasons, but it’s also fun to work with the medium as a design aesthetic. Depending on the combination of material, ink, and printer, the final product is visually pleasing. Realizing the power of magnetic signage is what Switch It Magnetic Frames LLC of UT built its business on. Today it continues to think up innovative ways to use digitally printed magnets.

Above: Using Newlife Magnetics Platinum ST540 magnetic-receptive print media product, Switch It Magnetic Frames created this graphic for client Quartermaster.

Switching Up Businesses

In business since 2019, Switch It Magnetic Frames employs three staff members and serves clients throughout the U.S. with printing, installation, graphic design, distribution, and training services. The idea for the company originated from Auto Images USA, a separate entity that provides commercial stock automobile photos and celebrates nearly 30 years in business.

Jeff Hooker, owner, Auto Images USA/Switch It Magnetic Frames, realized that these same automobile clients were having difficulty personalizing their dealerships and offices with graphics. “They needed someone with industry knowledge to see how to best help them,” shares Hooker. And the idea for Switch It Magnetic Frames was born.

Time to Learn

New to the print market, Hooker familiarized himself with available options. Reaching out to a distributor, he explained that he was looking for a product that would help clients replace images easily and the representative suggested magnetic options, more specifically products from Newlife Magnetics LLC.

Working with the team at Newlife Magnetics, they ultimately decided on the company’s Platinum ST540 magnetic-receptive print media. “The print quality is the very best we have found. We tried other companies’ receptive media, but they were not nearly as good as Newlife Magnetics products,” notes Hooker.

Standout features of the Platinum ST540 include the white point, which allows for high-quality print results. Also, the PET print surface is more durable and eco-friendly than competitors’ PVC options, according to Hooker.

The total product thickness is 12 mil, another selling point for Switch It Magnetic Frames. “It allows the print to float over the magnetic frames we have manufactured with Newlife Magnetics,” says Hooker.

The Switch It Magnetic Frame model involves a face composed of high-energy magnet, which then allows for easy installation of ferrous receptive print media. The printed media grips to the magnet frame. Up to three layers can be added at a time or switched out to fit client needs. The base magnet is available in five sizes—24×24, 18×18, 12×12, 18×12, and 8×8 inches.

“We love the ability to layer multiple prints on the magnet frames. This allows the customer to easily rotate prints as needed and store them on the same magnet frame, or to add additional temporary graphics over a print,” continues Hooker.

Switch It Magnetic Frames also uses Newlife Magnetics’ high gloss, dry erase magnet-receptive product—part of the GRWT series. It is a 4-mil dry erase PET film laminated to magnet-receptive sheeting. This is used when clients want to write on the graphic. Hooker says isopropyl alcohol wipes permanent markers off of the dry erase product beautifully.

To print the graphics, Switch It Magnetic Frames employs a Roland DGA Corporation TrueVIS VG-640 eco-solvent printer. Any final pieces that require lamination rely on a 63-inch top heat laminator with swing out shafts, the 563TH-4RS from Graphic Finishing Partners, LLC.

Illustrative Success

Illustrating just how easy the Switch It Magnetic Frame system is, Hooker shared a recent job for client Quartermaster. The company hoped to make its rented space more inviting and positive for its employees so it turned to Switch It Magnetic Frames to outfit its office with 17 separate images totaling approximately 200 square feet.

Using Newlife Magnetics Platinum ST540 magnetic-receptive print media, the entire project was printed on the Roland TrueVIS VG-640 in three hours. The Switch It Magnetic Frames team installed the final product for Quartermaster. The biggest obstacle was determining how to hang the magnet bases, since the client was concerned about damaging the walls. In the end, 3M command strips were placed on the back of the frames to make removal damage free.

The final reveal was exciting for the Quartermaster employees. “Employees stood around and watched and waited for their print to be unrolled over the magnetic frames. They felt connected to their office space in a personal way that made it more enjoyable to come to work. They loved the idea that the prints can be switched out whenever they want a change,” shares Hooker.

Even the owner of Quartermaster appreciated the change, so much so he placed several systems in his own personal office.

“He did not like going into work because he did not like his office. The photos of his own family made all the difference. He traveled to 15 countries. The photos of his travels as well as his wife and grandchildren brought his space to life,” adds Hooker.

Magnetic Partners

Working with Newlife Magnetics to promote the Switch It Magnetic Frame system, Hooker is invested in growing the company one magnetic sign at a time. The product is already proving its advantages in current installs and further projects will only cement its success.

Feb2025, Digital Output

Magnets, magnet receptive