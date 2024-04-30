Economics of Scale. Outsourcing Partners for the Win.

By Cassandra Balentine

Wholesale printers strictly focus on serving existing print service providers (PSPs) looking to reach and test new markets and accept higher volumes. With impressive capabilities, wholesale printers give PSPs the option to never have to say no to a client or prospective customer.

“We find there are two reasons why a PSP would use us. They don’t have the equipment, or they have the equipment, but they don’t have the capacity,” shares Gene Hamzhie, CEO, FireSprint. “Both scenarios can be a win-win-win for us, our client, and the end user.”



“Trade printers typically have expansive production facilities with advanced, large format printers that handle high-volume orders in minutes. In contrast, a local print provider with exceptional commercial printers might be limited in their ability to produce large quantities due to time constraints,” comments Grant Waters, operations manager, Supreme Color Graphics.

Through outsourcing, Michael Clarke, chief sales officer, Georgia Printco, says a PSP is able to take advantage of economies of scale. “We efficiently produce bulk projects and that frees up individual stores for other projects.”



“While they may have printing capabilities for certain items, a trade printer can offload the volume of larger runs, offering economies of scale to reduce costs and freeing them up for day-to-day business,” offers Kent Dunham, VP of sales, Showdown Displays.

Waters agrees, adding that while some PSPs can handle high-volume orders, they might choose to collaborate with a trade printer because the cost to outsource the job is comparable to in-house production costs while avoiding equipment utilization.



Outsourcing work is an acceptable practice by many, but there is hesitation as it could leave a PSP vulnerable to quality and timing control concerns. Therefore, it is essential to find the right partner. It is also a good idea to test these relationships before you find yourself in a pinch.

Above: About 40 percent of GGS’ work is yard sign printing, both digital and PMS-based silkscreen printing.

Yes to Yard Signs

Yard signs are one application that is ripe for outsourcing, especially in an election year when demand is higher. If you’re not offering this type of application, it is a great time to consider it, and if you don’t have the capabilities or skills in house, trade printers are ready to go.



Yard signs are primarily used for outdoor advertising, including promoting businesses and events, supporting political campaigns, and conveying messages to the local community. “Real estate agents and national brands are also heavy users of yard signs. Their portability, affordability, and visibility make them ideal for grabbing attention and communicating messages effectively in various settings,” says Jeff Hartman, CEO, Yard Sign Ninjas.

In general, yard signs are a cost-effective way to create name recognition. “In many local elections, yard signs viewed by motorists and neighbors are the only way a candidate will get the necessary recognition from voters to win,” comments Hamzhie. “A yard sign in a home’s front yard might be the only time a respected friend or neighbor shows their political affiliation. They also must be physically placed by hand. This takes a personal touch by the candidate or a supporter. Voters might not think about it directly, but subconsciously yard signs tell voters that their community is rallying around a candidate, and this candidate is local,” he adds.

“The cost per 1,000 impressions for yard signs is low compared to TV, radio, social media, and direct mail,” offers Tom Tucky, president, Good Guys Signs (GGS) Wholesale. “Where traditional media can be a tenth of a penny to ten cents per impression, yard signs cost much less per impression, as low as 1/10,000th of a cent in heavy traffic areas. In low information political races, or regional product launches, no advertising medium costs less per impression, or has a bigger bang for the buck.”

“For corrugated plastic yard signs in particular, the only way to get a quality, repeatable print is for a trade printer to use reputable suppliers consistently,” says Tucky. For example, “our relationship with Coroplast was built over years of buying millions of square feet annually of their premium material. Also, bulk yard sign orders require tens of thousands of square feet of dedicated space to store and handle large orders. Our facility is purpose built for this.”

The simplicity of production and temporary nature of yard signs make them a popular choice, often eliminating the need for sample proofs, adds Waters.

Streamlining Production

Trade-only printers are stacked with hardware capabilities to serve high volumes of orders—like yard signs—fast.

Print providers turn to trade printers for bulk, high-volume signage orders due to several reasons. “Trade printers specialize in large-scale production, equipped with the machinery and expertise to handle extensive print runs efficiently,” says Hartman. “Trade printers streamline the production process, ensuring timely delivery and consistent quality across all signage pieces.”

Yard signs inevitably come with tight turnaround times. “At GGS, we have five silkscreen lines and two dedicated flatbeds, including a P5 350HS from Durst Image Technology US, LLC. We generally have 275,000 square feet of Coroplast brand in stock at all times. Fast turn times are the only way to satisfy the demand, so in-stock inventory is step one. Updating production schedules throughout the day puts the real in ‘real time,’” offers Tucky.

With these capabilities, GGS is able to turn 100 sign jobs in one day, 500 sign jobs in two, and always has the ability to discuss real time turn times for large and complex orders. “For digital flatbed work, we have both a Durst P5 350HS and a DigiTech TrueFIRE. We can cut shapes with both Multicam and a Zünd CNC router. Ordering is done through phone/email for now, as large orders are often high touch,” adds Tucky.

Having Durst and Agfa high-volume, hybrid printers along with multiple high-speed cutting tables gives Supreme Color Graphics the quick turnaround demanded by these market segments. “Also, we have the capability for fulfillment to multiple locations, which is also a high-demand option,” says Waters.

Yard Sign Ninjas prides itself on its hardware capabilities, including digital single-pass printing technology, digital cutters, and innovative wire stand designs. “Our online ordering capabilities provide convenience and flexibility for clients, allowing them to submit orders and track progress with ease. With our fast turnaround options, clients rely on us to meet their deadlines without compromising on quality—with additional rush ordering options and nationwide blind delivery service,” explains Hartman.

Customer service is an essential component to a successful trade relationship. “While we offer online ordering, the majority of large orders are handled by our customer service team, providing clients with a reliable point of contact for any questions regarding their order,” explains Waters. “For tight turnaround times, our goal is to meet the specific needs of each client and accommodate their schedule for large-volume orders, without a rush charge.”

Showdown Displays offers step stakes to display yard signs, users can order all of its products through its website, upload art, and receive an additional two percent discount on an order. “Our turnaround times on this product are only two days after artwork approval for catalog quantities up to 24,” shares Dunham.

Establishing a Relationship

Outsourcing work to a trade partner should be a strategic decision, one that is not made in haste. Besides stepping in when equipment is down, or meeting a high-volume order you would have to turn away, a good trade partner can be an extension of your business.

“Establishing a relationship with a trade supplier offers numerous benefits, including access to specialized expertise, cost-effective solutions, and reliable production capabilities,” shares Hartman. By partnering with a trade-only wholesale printer, he feels that PSPs can focus on their overall commercial relationship with their customers and benefit from industry knowledge and resources to enhance print offerings and meet the evolving needs of clients effectively.

“Even if you have the in-house capability it frees up your machine for daily work and in most cases a large trade printer like Showdown Displays produces these products on a scale that offers much better costing than doing it themselves,” admits Dunham.

“If you’re a jack-of-all-trades, you’re a master of none. There are so many substrates and applications in the industry, and it’s helpful to work with a trade supplier that is capable of producing many projects. The cost of inventory and warehousing can be problematic as they tie up cash and floor space,” offers Clarke.

“A good trade supplier can help you with color matching by virtue of their consistent material and factory inks. They can often assist you with advice on setting your resell price, which is invaluable when selling quantities you are not experienced with,” says Tucky. “A good trade printer is an extension of your business. Often, our resellers make $10,000 plus on orders they had less than eight hours of time in design and logistical planning.”

Hamzhie admits that while it works with first-time clients every day, it’s a good idea to establish a relationship with any supplier before a hot order comes in. “This allows distributors time to understand the order process and intricacies early on. What does the packaging look like? What does the product feel like? How should the product be handled, stored, and deployed? The questions can get answered quickly with a test order, or a small order for a few signs.”

Control Issues

PSPs often have issues letting go of control—and reasonably so. Why should a PSP trust a trade-only wholesale printer to complete the application and deliver it at 100 percent?

Waters admits that some trade printers prioritize speed, and overlook quality, reliability, and service, leading to a lack of trust from PSPs. “Trust is generally earned over a period of time when working with a contract printer. Supreme Color Graphics ensures quality, timeliness, and constant communication with a price that helps to build trust. Supreme Color Graphics has gained national credibility with PSPs by strictly adhering to a trade-only model, never selling to end consumers.”

“I can’t speak for all trade-only wholesale printers, but Showdown Displays’ hallmark is being a ‘silent partner’ in the background, allowing our customers be the star in the relationship with their customer. We have an on time delivery guarantee backed up by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. You do not pay if your customer is not happy with delivery, print quality, or type of product sold,” stresses Dunham.

Hamzhie points out that trade-only suppliers like FireSprint focus on providing wholesale services day in and day out. “We don’t offer retail printing. Our entire production process is focused on providing consistent quality with absolutely no FireSprint branding or pricing on the product or packaging. We take dozens of steps to ensure the product PSPs order from us looks like it came from the PSP’s own production floor, not an outsourced partner,” he offers.

“Growing a business in uncertain economic times requires more of a one-stop shop mentality. If you find a very good trade printer, they have certainly built up a culture where quality and on-time performance is celebrated in their workforce. Their employees understand work is being resold, and that this work reflects on their clients,” says Tucky.



“We strive to deliver an excellent product every time. Our reputation is built on our customers’ success,” adds Clarke.

“With years of experience and a dedication to excellence, we prioritize customer satisfaction and strive to exceed expectations in every project,” concludes Hartman.

Outsourcing Needs

Yard signs remain a popular application due to their versatility and effectiveness in outdoor advertising campaigns, reaching specific and very localized audiences, points out Hartman.

In an election year, demand for these signs is expected to explode. It may be a good idea to find a partner that can help meet requests for this application.

