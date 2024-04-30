On Trend & Remaining Relevant. DTG and DTF Printing Bring Value to Print Shops.

By Melissa Donovan

Direct to garment (DTG) and direct to film (DTF) printing isn’t new, but it is growing in popularity. Multiple hardware vendors tout recent product introductions. Some are purposely built to operate as solely a DTG printer, or just a DTF printer—while others switch between the two, making them hybrid devices.

Wide format print service providers (PSPs) would be remiss to ignore the demand DTG/DTF printers are generating. These devices are low-cost investments for any sign shop and act as complementary service offerings regardless of your current application lineup.

Above: The Roland VersaSTUDIO BY-20 Desktop Direct-to-Film System is designed to be simple to use, reliable, and efficient.

Accessible and Appealing

Driving interest in DTG/DTF printing is its ease of use, which makes for a minimal time investment when learning how to use. The versatility of this technology—able to print to multiple substrates or in the case of DTF from film to any substrate—is also part of its mystique.

According to a representative from Ricoh DTG, “consumers increasingly look for personalized and customized products, especially apparel, accessories, and home décor. Both DTG and DTF printing enable businesses to offer on demand customization with vibrant colors and high-resolution graphics, tailoring to individual preferences and trends.”

Customization continues to be a major driving force, according to Shawn Stender, account executive, DTG Connection. “Customers seek out businesses that produce full color, custom, quick turnaround apparel orders. With DTG, you can print one-off orders without the long setup times associated with older printing technologies.”

“Evolving the print process from analog to digital is driving much of the interest in that previously, the screenprinting process was largely to decorate garments. Then came DTG and more recently, DTF, which enables more complex decoration without manual weeding on not just garments, but a range of textile options such as tote bags, pillows, and blankets. DTF expands the range of substrate options both in color and materials,” says Josh Hope, senior manager, segment marketing, Mimaki USA, Inc.

Versatility is a top advantage, especially when considering DTG/DTF hybrid solutions. “DTG/DTF hybrid solutions also provide a unique opportunity for print shops to expand product offerings. Hybrid solutions allow printers to leverage DTG features to print directly to cotton and primarily cotton-blend fabric, while simultaneously giving users the ability to print and transfer applications to polyester, cotton/poly blends, and more—even products outside the textile space—which presents significant expansion opportunities,” explains Lily Hunter, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America Inc.

DTF is particularly popular because Daniel Valade, product manager of digital print, Roland DGA Corporation, sees an increase in demand for intricate custom designs. “With this increased popularity comes a corresponding demand for the necessary equipment. DTF allows for fine detail without the need for weeding, which can be a very tedious process in post-production, especially with fine text or difficult-to-weed images like paint splatter.”

Technology Advancements

Technology is always advancing. DTG and DTF printers incorporate many of the technology updates we see on wide format devices, only at a smaller scale.

Marcel Schwendimann, VP of sales, NuCoat, says that strategic alliances between ink and RIP software providers are pivotal in DTG/DTF. NuCoat is an authorized dealer of CobraFlex printers, which utilize DuPont ink and Neostampa Inedit for RIP software. “By aligning with these innovators, we ensure our printers stay ahead, capitalizing on technological breakthroughs to secure a competitive advantage.”

“New generation machines push the bar higher and faster every year, faster equipment means faster turnarounds,” explains the representative from Ricoh DTG. One example, printers like the Ricoh Ri 4000 that prints enhancer out of a printhead and directly onto the wet surface. This eliminates offline pretreating and makes everything inline.

Another example, white ink recirculation. “A specific technology that creates demand is a robust white ink circulation system. This enables the jetting of more opaque white inks while ensuring that the heavy white pigments don’t settle, reducing waste from missing nozzles and extending print run lengths. A more opaque white ink means faster print times on DTF prints intended for darker substrates,” shares Hope.



How these printers are packaged and presented to the industry is also relevant. “Methods like DTF require many different components, including the printer, ink, film, powder, dyer, and heat press. Today’s market demands a total solution, so Roland is making things easier for those in the market by serving as a single source for many of these components,” says Valade.

Hope also notices the heightened request for total solutions from a single vendor. “Fully integrated DTF systems are in high demand due to the printer, consumables, and software all being designed together by a single company. This provides a cohesive solution that is reliable and gives the owner peace of mind knowing that they have a single source for supplies, service, and parts availability.”

Where DTF is today technology-wise reminds Stender of DTG in early 2008. “Many lower end DTF printers require a lot of maintenance. DTG technology on the other hand has matured and there are many industrial options on the market. These printers no longer require daily maintenance and are workhorses. Ink cost has also fallen over the years making the profit margins per shirt incredibly attractive.”

A noticeable advancement is the introduction of hybrid devices that include both DTG and DTF capabilities. According to Hunter, “with the rise of ecommerce and customizable printed products, hybrid technology emerges as a leading solution to meet the increased demand and quick required turnaround times. Consolidating hardware into a single, reliable system has simplified logistics and increased efficiency and versatility in print shops. It streamlines workflow and reduces the time and resources spent on learning and understanding multiple machines and their maintenance requirements.”

Hybrid Focus

Devices offering the capability to switch between DTG and DTF are a hot topic. There are advantages to offering both capabilities in one piece of hardware.

Hybrid DTG/DTF printers are the best of both worlds. “For the customer looking to sell apparel, printing directly on the garment is faster, cheaper, and overall has a better finished quality print. While having the capabilities to quickly switch to DTF in instances where you would like to sell the sheets or print on specialty materials is a huge advantage,” notes Stender.

“On the consumable side, utilizing a single system simplifies ink and media management. Instead of monitoring multiple ink types and media compatibility, print shop owners can easily track a unified solution,” explains Hunter.

Of course, a hybrid device might not be for everyone. “While hybrid machines may introduce a steeper learning curve and potentially higher initial expenses, they appeal to those valuing multifunctionality over specialization,” shares Schwendimann

According to Hope, “hybrid devices can be a great option for operators with limited space and production requirements. However, when production levels exceed the throughput of a hybrid device, a dedicated higher speed is required.”

“As business grows and demands increase, having one hybrid system may become limiting. Increasing demand for either DTG or DTF may require a print shop to upgrade to a dedicated solution to meet deadlines. Therefore, while a hybrid printer is an excellent choice, expanding businesses may eventually need to invest in specialized equipment or supplemental printers to keep pace and ensure efficient workflow,” agrees Hunter.

Added Step

DTF requires an extra step in the process, with additional consumables. Despite this, it remains a popular option for PSPs, even as using DTG alone can cut out a big part of the process/cost.

“For many looking to start up a new business, the lower cost of a desktop DTF printer is attractive due to the lower overall initial investment. But it is important to understand the overall cost. Consumer-grade DTF printers can take up to five times as long to print the same design at a higher cost and lower finished quality,” cautions Stender.

Hunter points out that DTF simplifies the application process by eliminating the need for textile pretreatment, however DTF powder is a necessary requirement. “Users are encouraged to check with powder manufacturers and do their own tests before determining the appropriate procedure regarding the application.”

Despite adding the powder, DTF is attractive because the user can preprint graphics and store them for later use. “If printing a logo, the print shop can print multiple logo images per film sheet to apply later to hats, shirts, tote bags, or golf towels. Having custom logos or designs preprinted and ready to transfer can decrease production time, reduce waste, and provide faster order turnaround time,” suggests Hunter.

Also advantageous, “is the high durability of the finished print and there is no weeding required. Additionally, DTF printers work with a range of materials including light and dark fabrics, cotton, blends, leather, nylon, and fleece,” adds Hope.

According to the representative from Ricoh DTG, most potential users of DTF are “attracted to the idea of a hassle-free printing option, in which they purchase the graphics on film and heat press them on the garments. DTF printing offers versatility printing on various fabrics, including cotton, polyester, and blends.”

“The softer hand of the finished product—a quality that’s achievable when DTF graphics are printed and transferred correctly—is also responsible for the increased adoption of this method. Using knockout designs and taking advantage of the shirt or substrate color as the background is very well received in the market,” shares Valade.

Lasting Thoughts

So why consider DTG/DTF printers—standalone or hybrid—into your business model?

“Diversifying into DTG/DTF printing can be transformative, enabling shops to offer detailed, colorful prints on a variety of textiles. This expansion into apparel and promotional items can broaden your customer base and increase revenue streams, enriching your business portfolio,” notes Schwendimann.

These efficient printers offer customization and personalization capacities that are currently all the rage—and not going away anytime soon. “The ability to produce just-in-time goods enables the expansion of product offerings without the commitment of preprinted inventory,” says Hope.

Customized products present higher profit margins. “While wide format printing for signage may be highly competitive, DTG and DTF printing can offer higher profit margins due to the customization and personalization aspects. Businesses can charge premium prices for custom apparel, accessories, and specialty items, leading to increased profitability,” notes the representative from Ricoh DTG.

“It’s another tool in a PSP’s toolbox that complements their existing technologies. When a print shop is a comprehensive solution for its customers, it fosters loyalty and customer retention. With a diverse set of technologies, print shops can fulfill a full-service project, including indoor and outdoor signage, floor and window decals, point of purchase displays, t-shirts and apparel, as well as other promotional products,” shares Hunter.

Offering an all-in-one shop is much better than outsourcing to another vendor or turning away business entirely. “Let’s face it, DTG printers are more closely related to your sign printing equipment than they are screenprinting equipment. Your customer coming in for a new sign is also in need of apparel, so it is a great way to be a one-stop shop for your customer,” agrees Stender.

“In today’s market, an investment of under $10,000 that allows the PSP to provide an in-house service, as opposed to having to outsource or turndown jobs, makes a lot of sense. Dependable, easy-to-use devices are changing the minds of print providers and influencing their decision to bring this trending application in house. User-friendly software makes it simple to turn almost any file type into a high-quality DTF transfer,” says Valade.

Add Ons

DTG and DTF printers offer versatility in terms of substrate compatibility—allowing for printing to totes and t-shirts or transferring those same graphics to water bottles, phone cases, and other applicable goods. As a wide format print shop, don’t be deterred—these small printers pack a punch and are great add-ons to any business. We dive into this topic in more detail in a recent webinar, visit digitaloutput.net/webinars to learn more.

May2024, Digital Output

DTG, DTF, transfer