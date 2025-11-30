by Cassandra Balentine

Silicone edge graphics (SEGs) present a high quality and versatile solution for displaying wide format signage. With a seamless appearance, the systems are designed to easily set up and take down, provide portability, and be changed out if necessary.

SEG displays are generally printed using a dye-sublimation (dye-sub) process on fabric-based media. A thin, silicone strip is sewn around the edge of the print and inserted into the grooves of a frame to create tension. The result is a smooth, high-quality graphic that is flush with the edge of the frame.

Print providers that have mastered the art of SEG attract print buyers from retail stores, trade shows and events, museums, and airports. Just Vision It LLC is one of these providers. In businesses since 2013, it started out as a two-employee company and has grown to a staff of 30 with an annual revenue of nearly eight million dollars in sales. It operates from a 50,000 square foot facility located outside of Kansas City, MO.

Large Format Expertise

Just Vision It specializes in large format graphic production, utilizing over 13 digital printers that can collectively produce more than 100,000 square feet of printing daily. The shop also operates six 3.2-meter calendar heat presses, laser cutters, and industrial sewing machines.

To ensure efficiency, it implements redundancy measures; if one machine breaks down, it quickly switches to another printer to complete the job without waiting for a technician to arrive.

Among other things, it sets itself apart from competition with a focus on color consistency. It received G7 Grayscale, Targeted, and Colorspace Compliance certifications, and is a G7 Master Facility certified dye-sub printer.

“We re-certify our production team members annually. That means fewer remakes, truer brand colors, and reliable repeatability at scale. We can hit any custom color a brand requires,” shares Lisa Scarafoni, VP of sales, Just Vision It.

The company also sets itself apart with end-to-end control. “We handle everything in house—print, cut, silicone bead, sewing, finishing, quality control, and private-label drop shipping—so timelines and outcomes are predictable,” she adds.

Further, the print provider offers hardware and fabric under one roof. “Our Easiframe USA system is 30 percent more cost effective than many competitors while being stronger and more versatile. Customers get both the frame and the fabric graphics perfectly matched from a single partner,” notes Scarafoni.

Productivity is another pillar for the print provider. Scarafoni estimates that typical graphics are shipped within 48 hours and custom frames in three to five days. “We’re known for being on time—every time.”

Core Offerings

Just Vision It provides a range of large format applications. Roughly 80 to 85 percent of its total production is wide format, dye-sub fabric printing.

Within that, SEG represents about 50 to 60 percent. This includes dye-sub printed fabric graphics, silicone edge finishing, hardware, and full kits.

Selling points of SEG include a premium look with practical simplicity. “SEG delivers a clean, frameless aesthetic with wrinkle-resistant fabric and tool-less changeouts—ideal for brands that refresh frequently. It ships compactly, installs quickly, and scales from small retail walls to large trade show environments—all while keeping color consistent across campaigns. SEG is easy to install and offers cost-effective, lightweight shipping,” asserts Scarafoni.

SEG applications have grown since the company adopted Easiframe display systems, which are straight and curved aluminum frames that can be custom cut to size with rapid turnaround.

The company is preparing to scale Easiframe nationwide. “We are expanding our Easiframe extrusion lineup and inventory to better serve larger customers. For teams with in-house fabrication, we supply full 126-inch sticks and accessories; for custom needs, our facility provides precision-cut, one-off frame fabrication. For example, if a client requires 20 freestanding double-sided SEG frames at 50 inches wide by 100 inches high, we’ll cut to size. Early adopters are already seeing the benefits of this model,” according to Scarafoni.

Trade show and event displays are a popular application as well, this includes backdrops, booths, towers, light boxes, and modular environments; as well as photo and retail backdrops, which are often ordered for photography studios, retail rollouts, and pop-ups.

The company also provides wholesale commercial printing on fabric/white-label programs and private-label drop shipping and finishing for print resellers and display houses. It is looking to do more private-label programs for display houses and print partners that need reliable SEG production and drop shipping.

The shop is equipped with full in-house finishing including sewing, cutting, quality control, test fitting on to frames, pack out, and nationwide distribution.

For SEG media, Just Vision It recommends Fisher Textiles for its responsive support and premium fabric quality. “Our preferred option, EZ Stretch Premium, is available at up to 126 inches wide and also comes in a fully recycled version that is made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester and has a better white point than traditional textiles made from post-consumer waste. EZ Stretch Premium is reliable for SEG and has a nice hand feel. It is wrinkle free and has stretch in both directions, which is unique for fabric that does not contain spandex. Fisher Textiles’ product range gives us the right fabric for each application. Our production crew can hit brand-critical color targets with our G7-calibrated workflows and their fabric consistency,” shares Scarafoni.

The shop also leverages a consignment model, which keeps material flowing and lead times tight for customers.

While Fisher Textiles is its go-to for most SEG jobs, Just Vision It also runs complementary fabrics and specialty media when a project requires unique diffusion, hand, or flame ratings. “Our team qualifies materials against color, stretch, and finishing performance to ensure perfect keder/silicone fit and tension on install,” explains Scarafoni.

To produce its SEG work, Just Vision It runs 13 Panthera industrial dye-sub printers paired with calibrated heat presses for deep, even dye penetration and vibrant color.

Its sewing team uses a variety of different machines. It employs automated cutting with a dedicated Summa laser cutter and conveyor belts on its sewing equipment. The shop’s preferred automated sewing machine is the Cronos Overlock, manufactured by Matic. It performs overlock stitching, a technique that cuts, sews, and finishes silicone beads on the fabric edges.

Overcoming Challenges

When creating SEG displays, several factors may prove challenging. This is why it is important to work with an experienced provider like Just Vision it.

Tolerance and fit are essential. “Ensuring perfect tension requires tight control of print, heat, and sewing. Our process control and G7 standards mitigate variance. We like to set up the hardware, and test fit each graphic that leaves our shop. This can be time consuming and a challenge if the graphic is a reprint, or we do not know the true size of the graphic, because it is being replaced in the field,” offers Scarafoni.

Curved frames are a bit more challenging. For example, Easiframe Curved demands precise patterning and sewing. The shop has dialed in templates to maintain smooth faces without creasing or flaws on the finished product.

And of course, compressed timelines add pressure. “Events move fast. Our in-house model and materials-on-hand approach keep us responsive without quality trade offs,” states Scarafoni.

Recent Work

Just Vision It recently created a national event backdrop and demo zone featuring a 20- by 10-foot SEG wall and two freestanding towers. The objective of the project was to provide brand impact, install quickly, and offer the ability to reskin for future stops.

The print provider collaborated with the client on file preparation, panelization, and frame engineering to optimize sightlines and lighting for photography and video.

The venue required a narrow install window and limited dock access. The print provider kitted frames to minimize on-site assembly and pre-labeled all graphics and Easiframe hardware.

The display was dye-sub printed on Fisher Textiles EZ Stretch Premium fabric, which it selected for color saturation and stability. Easiframe hardware was used for its strength-to-weight ratio and cost efficiency.

Graphics were provided within 48 hours; custom frames manufactured in four days; and total ship-to-install window was under a week.

The client’s crew completed setup, but Just Vision It provided detailed install guides and labeled kits for the hardware.

Scarafoni says the client has since re-used the same frames with fresh SEG skins for multiple events, cutting future rollout costs and waste, making it a highly desirable display process.

SEG Success

Just Vision It is well versed in wide format, dye-sub printing. A large and growing portion of its business is dedicated to SEG.

