by Cassandra Balentine

Web to print (W2P) technology continues to break into the wide format space, offering a variety of advantages to adopters. New advancements specific to large format make W2P tools increasingly helpful to production.

The need for speed and accuracy has never been greater, according to Douglas Gibson, CEO, Infigo. “Wide format has always offered a creative playground—think gallery-quality prints, retail graphics, large-scale event visuals—but what’s really changed is the expectation around how these products are ordered and delivered.”

Using the latest advancements, buyers can now upload large files, preview artwork to scale, select from bespoke substrates, and get instant pricing—all through a beautifully simple online portal. “That’s the big shift—W2P isn’t just for repeat, standardized print runs anymore,” says Gibson.

Gibson offers the example of Infigo client Indigo Giclée. The print provider specializes in fine art and photography printing, where quality and detail are everything. Historically, this meant a highly manual process with lots of back and forth to get things just right. But by embracing W2P, Indigo Giclée is able to offer the same level of care and craftsmanship while streamlining the experience for both its team and customers.

W2P now enables wide format providers to offer high-impact, highly customized products with the same convenience people expect from ecommerce. “And that’s how businesses like Indigo Giclée are standing out—not just through creativity, but through operational excellence,” shares Gibson.

Technology Evolution

Over the past several years, W2P technology has come a long way. Key features include storefront capabilities, web-based file submission, design wizards and templates, proofing/approvals, and reporting and analytics.

“The evolution of W2P over the past decade has been nothing short of transformative—especially for wide format,” notes Gibson. “What was once a clunky, manual process has become a seamless, intelligent ecosystem. Storefronts, for example, have moved from static product lists to dynamic, responsive experiences. Clients like Indigo Giclée can offer personalized portals where customers explore complex product options—like substrate, size, or finish—with complete clarity, all without the typical back and forth.”

Gibson points out that file submission has also come a long way. “In the past, uploading large format artwork was often a headache. Now, cloud-based uploads manage those hefty files with ease, and with design wizards and templates, even customers without creative experience can build production-ready designs for everything from signage to fine art prints,” shares Gibson.

George Mixco, COO, Aleyant, says W2P evolution starts at the order level. “Prepress steps that typically take many touches and communication can be handled during the ordering process—not post—reducing turn time creating more customer loyalty.”

Design as a concept has been democratized with tools like Canva and other options outside of the Adobe sphere as sources for production files. “Anticipating growth in files from such sources to be made production-ready is another area the industry is evolving in,” shares Mixco.

Proofing and approvals are also maturing. “Real-time visualization in the browser—even at oversized scale—means clients can sign off with confidence, while automated workflows eliminate delays and keep production moving,” notes Gibson.

Another exciting shift is in reporting and analytics. “Wide format used to be heavily reliant on offline interactions, but now platforms like ours provide clients with powerful insights into buying behavior, product performance, and repeat order trends,” adds Gibson. “That kind of data empowers innovative businesses like Indigo Giclée to market smarter, forecast demand, and grow sustainably.”

Mixco agrees, pointing out that analytics into customer behavior and more readily available access to customer data and behavior will help printers specialize around their local market, or expand toward a greater market.

Automation supported by W2P-level production file automation is also on the rise, as are true touchless workflows enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), including natural language processing and data analytics; augmented reality/virtual reality for signage and displays; fulfillment partner industry standards via XML and production file preparation; higher hybrid work adoption extending into production and fulfillment; security with higher adoption of personalization and wider AI integrations; and dynamic displays that combine printed displays with projection media, according to Mixco.

“It’s not just about selling print online anymore—it’s about delivering an end-to-end experience that’s as premium and precise as the product itself,” comments Gibson.

Standalone Solutions

As W2P becomes more integrated, standalone solutions still do play a role.

Gibson says the role for standalone W2P is particularly suited for smaller providers who want to get online quickly without overhauling their existing systems. “However, the real power of W2P is unlocked when it’s integrated into the broader workflow—MIS, CRM, prepress, production, and logistics. For wide format especially, where margins can be impacted by setup times and finishing complexity, integration reduces manual touch points and drives automation. At Infigo, we see integration not as a ‘nice-to-have’ but as the key differentiator between a storefront that sells and a platform that scales profitably and returns the best bottom line for the printer.”

Infigo looks at integration of W2P into other business processes as more than a luxury for wide format print providers. “It’s the difference between a storefront that simply takes orders and a platform that drives growth. For businesses like Indigo Giclée, it’s not just about looking professional online. It’s about delivering a seamless experience across the entire production journey, and ensuring the business scales efficiently without compromising on quality,” comments Gibson.

Mixco explains that the tech stack of any print shop is greater than just the W2P platform. “W2P is definitely an integral part of doing business, especially anchored in place during the pandemic, but automation goes far beyond what is possible. An integrated solution from the sense as serving as a hub that interconnects these tools and their data points is going to be the future.”

Print Three

Wide format print providers increasingly adopt W2P. Another example is Print Three, a Canadian-based provider of high-quality digital and commercial printing services, delivering superior print pieces to clients nationwide. Backed by complete W2P capabilities, marketing expertise, digital printing services, and commercial printing services, it strives to turn its customers’ visions into reality.

Print Three’s W2P solution integrates with its customer-facing sites, allowing its customers to have branded portals with exclusive access for their clients/employees to purchase print.

It uses a variety of W2P offerings, most notably W2P Tech powered by Go ePower from Racad Tech Inc. “For wide format purposes Go ePower and uDraw, also from Racad Tech, are the most formative as they allow our customers to upload and preview their artwork, as well as create template products with as much or as little customization as they would like,” explains Andrew Hrywnak, president, Print Three.

Print Three initially adopted Racad Tech’s Go ePower in the mid 2000’s and has been using and providing the technology provider with feedback since. “That initial push came from a need to offer something unique in the print-for-pay environment, and started with the regular stationary items, but since then it has expanded to cover everything from those initial items to banner stands, posters, and banners,” explains Hrywnak.

The ability to upload template products—of any size, from business cards to large banners—is important to many of its customers’ print purchasing workflows. “That level of customization streamlines the process for everyone, saving time and money, especially for our multi-unit customers,” notes Hrywnak.

Technology Trends

W2P continues to advance, offering new features and integrations tailored to wide format print providers and streamlined production.

Dec2025, Digital Output Magazine

