Floor Graphics in Today’s Society. Creative and Growing in 2025.

By Melissa Donovan

Floor graphics remain a popular application, whether used for directional signage, a decorative complement to a space, or to promote a new product in retail.

During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, floor graphics exploded. However, as the world went back to normal, what was once a fixture of waiting in any line—social distancing markers—slowly receded into the past.



Despite the changes in societal norms, floor graphics hold a solid position in the industry. Advancements in adhesives, which influence the media’s repositionability and bonding strength, are expanding where and for how long floor graphics are in place. Not only are they more durable, they can safely withstand heavy foot traffic all while placed on a range of surface types.



Above: BMG’s line of HP LF Media floor graphic materials are PVC-free and certified safe and slip resistant for use on indoor floors by the American National Standards Institute.



Modern Adhesives

Technology improvements are expected. Advancements in adhesives are common across media used for all applications. However, specific attention must be paid to adhesives used in conjunction with the floor because if stickiness isn’t achieved it can cause a host of issues.

“Because floor graphics experience constant wear and tear from foot traffic, only advanced adhesive technologies engineered for this type of application will provide safe, reliable, long-lasting adhesion,” explains Michelle Oczkowski, product manager, Brand Management Group.

For floor graphics, Aarona Tesch, product marketing manager, ACCO Brands, says enhancements to durability, surface compatibility, ease of application and removal, as well as sustainability and safety features were seen in recent years.

Safety is of particular concern. “Slip-resistant and anti-scratch properties help prevent accidents and maintain a safe environment for pedestrians,” adds Tesch.

“Modern adhesives are designed to provide a balance between strong initial adhesion and clean removability, ensuring that floor graphics stay in place for the desired duration but can be easily taken off without damaging the underlying surface. Advances in pressure-sensitive adhesives allow for consistent performance on a variety of floor types, from smooth to textured surfaces,” explains a representative from Griff Paper and Film.



Mike Aldrich, digital print solutions product manager, General Formulations, admits today’s adhesives accomplish goals like adhesion, remaining in place without lifting, and cleanly removing and this hasn’t changed much in recent years. But “the awareness of them has and the natural selection process of determining those adhesives that don’t work has helped to isolate the best solutions.”

Modern adhesives are engineered with what Russell Nicoletti, president, Infinity Media Company, says are “a wider range of tack strengths—from low to high, allowing for tailored solutions based on the specific needs of the floor surface and environment.”

Determining the best adhesive involves understanding surface energy, as recent developments in adhesive technology have led to formulations that bond effectively with various surfaces, including those with different surface energies, explains Dennis Leblanc, senior business development manager, Drytac.

“High surface energy materials like glass and smooth metals accept adhesives easily, while medium surface energy materials such as wood, drywall, stone, brick, or concrete require more consideration for effective bonding. Selecting adhesives compatible with the specific surface ensures a strong bond and reduces the risk of graphics peeling or failing prematurely,” continues Leblanc.

Knowing that floor graphics are placed on a variety of surfaces and environments, “innovations have also improved moisture and temperature resistance, ensuring graphics stay adhered in environments such as entryways, kitchens, or outdoor walkways,” adds Mike Richardson, business development manager, graphics media, Jessup Manufacturing Co.

In terms of specific adhesive types, “overall functionality continues to improve with adhesives. Water-based adhesives are formulated to be more moisture stable and bite into the substrates. Solvent adhesives have more competitive pricing,” notes Nate Goodman, product manager, Mactac.

“In recent years, the growth of bio-based adhesives using natural and renewable materials has led to the development of products with exceptional adhesion properties comparable to petroleum-based adhesives while being more environmentally sound. The incorporation of ‘nanotechnology’ has created adhesives with molecular-type bonding,” adds Oczkowski.

Effortless Repositioning

Working hand in hand with the adhesive, repositionability features continue to advance.

Thanks to modern adhesive technology, it is easier to reposition a graphic immediately after installation without compromising adhesion or causing damage to the floor. “The repositionability ensures that floor graphics can be adjusted during installation, which is particularly valuable in environments where exact placement is important, such as retail settings, trade shows, or public spaces,” admits a representative from Griff Paper and Film.

An example of when a floor graphic might need to be repositioned during install is “when there is a large installation. It may be necessary to lift and replace each piece of material to properly line up the graphics,” explains Nicoletti.



Depending on the pattern of the adhesive, effortless repositioning as well as a bubble-free installation is ensured. Dot pattern adhesives, for example, reduce surface contact between the adhesive and the substrate, which enables graphics to be adjusted without losing adhesion strength, notes Leblanc.

Microsphere technology is another advancement that effects repositionability. These are “improved formulations for short-term bonding, which strengthens over time, as well as dual-stage technology where the adhesive starts out with a low tack for easy placement and then activates with pressure or time,” explains Michelle Kempf, VP, sales and marketing, Continental Grafix USA, Inc.

“Innovative polymer formulations have enhanced ‘clean release’ properties while maintaining a strong bond. These new adhesives provide additional resistance to heavy foot traffic while ensuring clean removal even after prolonged use,” continues Oczkowski.

Repositionability plays an essential factor in a floor graphic’s cost effectiveness as well as versatility. “Repositionable adhesives reduce waste and the costs associated with misaligned or incorrectly placed graphics as they can be adjusted without needing to be replaced. Repositionable adhesives also make it easier for the user to update or change floor graphics as needed, which is particularly useful for temporary promotions or seasonal displays,” says Tesch.

“Repositionability is critical for simplifying installation, especially for large or intricate designs. It provides flexibility for temporary applications where frequent removal and reapplication are necessary. This innovation empowers retailers to adapt their messaging quickly and effectively without compromising on quality or safety,” adds Richardson.



Strong Bonds

Enhanced bonding strength brings additional security in the sense that the graphic will not fail while in place.



The right bonding strength must strike a balance. “If the bond is too low, every foot dragged across the graphic or attempt to clean the floor would result in a failure and a need for a reprint. If the bond is too high, the substrate in question can be irreparably damaged or even stained,” suggests Aldrich.

Advances in polymer structures result in adhesives with higher internal strength, according to Kempf. “This prevents edge lifting and premature failure even under heavy foot traffic, cleaning, and moisture exposure.”

“Modern adhesives are formulated to provide stronger bonds that can withstand heavy foot traffic and harsh cleaning chemicals. This ensures that floor graphics remain securely in place for extended periods,” states Tesch.

Richardson agrees. “Advancements in bonding strength have led to floor graphic materials that excel under heavy foot traffic, even in high-impact areas such as retail stores, airports and other transportation venues, trade show floors, and outdoor locations like sporting arenas.”

Not only do new adhesives offer stronger bonding that withstands heavy foot traffic, but the stronger the bond, the more apt the material is to handle temperature fluctuations, moisture, and direct sunlight, according to a representative from Griff Paper and Film.

Leblanc suggests that adhesives tailored to specific surface energies improve bonding strength. “By selecting adhesives designed for the particular surface—high, medium, or low surface energy—installers can achieve a more reliable bond. This ensures that floor graphics remain in place for the intended duration, maintaining appearance and effectiveness.”

“The uptick in pandemic-related demand drove evaluation and expansion of products for both interior and exterior floor applications, and that exposure sparked a natural curiosity about other applications for these graphic types. Whether through trial and error or research and development, manufacturers were able to determine the suitability of existing solutions or the creation of new ones in response to that demand,” explains Aldrich.

Protective Appearance

Top coats serve practical as well as aesthetic purposes.



Compared to top coats of yesterday, today’s products are much more resilient, offering better protection against abrasions, scratches, and scuffs.

According to Nicoletti, this is achieved through the use of advanced polymers, which form a tough layer that resists damage and helps maintain the graphic’s appearance over time.

“The durability and functionality of these topcoats has improved over the last few years. We recommend a low slip potential overlaminate be used with the print media to protect the graphic and prevent a fall. Some print media has a topcoat with a grit in it to provide slip resistance that can be printed,” shares Goodman.

Advancements include increased durability, advanced anti-slip properties, and enhanced print quality retention, according to Kylie Schleicher, director of product development, Ultraflex Systems, Inc. “Many top coats are compliant with safety standards, offering improved resistance to scuffing, UV exposure, and cleaning chemicals. This ensures the graphic remains vibrant and functional while preventing slips and falls, which is critical for public safety and the graphic’s ultimate performance.”

The representative from Griff Paper and Film agrees. Stating, “slip-resistant properties are vital for maintaining safety. This makes it a non-negotiable feature for floor graphics used in public spaces or areas with high foot traffic.”



These advancements contribute to “sustainability by extending the lifespan of the floor graphics, reducing the need for frequent replacements,” adds Aldrich.

Aesthetically, top coats are offered in a number of finishes. “The variety of finishes allows businesses to choose the look that best fits their typical branding and environment, enhancing the overall visual impact,” continues Tesch.

“Advanced overlaminates are critical because they balance both safety and aesthetics. They prevent slips and falls, maintain the vibrancy of printed graphics, and extend the lifespan of the installed floor graphic—even under harsh conditions,” summarizes Richardson.



Uses Today

Five years ago, floor graphics were top of mind due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Used for social distancing and directional signage, they were everywhere from checkout lines in retail to queues directing people on where to vaccinate.

These use cases continue to be popular today. “Floor graphics as directional signage persists because they are a highly visible and effective way to communicate important messages in busy areas. Additionally, the increased focus on cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces keeps floor graphics in demand, as they are easy to install, remove, and replace without causing long-term damage to the surface,” explains a representative of Griff Paper and Film.



Due to the pandemic, people are now used to looking down at the ground in many environments for guidance. “As people have grown accustomed to looking down for instructions, businesses are taking advantage of this behavior to make the most of prime real estate—the floor. Consumers are more likely to notice, read, and engage with floor graphics than ever before, given that they have already integrated this habit into their daily interactions with both public and retail spaces. It makes sense for advertising in retail stores, public venues, and national event spaces,” says Nicoletti.

“The familiarity and effectiveness of floor graphics in conveying messages has sustained their popularity beyond the initial surge during the pandemic,” explains Leblanc.

Tesch believes floor graphics have evolved significantly since the accelerated popularity during the pandemic. While still used for wayfinding and directional signage as well as safety messaging, “with the return of events and gatherings, floor graphics are popular for trade shows, weddings, and other special events. They are used to direct attendees, mark specific areas, as well as add decorative elements to a setting.”

“Advancements in adhesive technology allow for detailed graphics, three-dimensional effects, and applications to a broader range of surfaces, making floor graphics a powerful marketing tool for businesses to grab attention and effectively convey brand messages directly on the floor,” agrees Oczkowski.

If anything, these applications are being used more creatively, “focusing on enhancing customer experiences rather than serving primarily as health and safety measures. While not as prevalent as during the pandemic, they continue to play an important role in environments where eye-level signage may not be as effective,” admits Aldrich.

“While directional signage remains relevant in high-traffic environments like airports and retail spaces, the focus has shifted toward creative and branding purposes as businesses of all backgrounds aim to enhance customer experiences and engagement, especially in the event space,” seconds Schleicher.

Current Status

The topic of floor graphics was exhausted during and immediately after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, however the application has come into its own over the last five years. Still used for directional as well as safety signage, it is morphing into another way to transform a space—whether that be retail, event venues, or museums.

“Ultimately, floor graphics remain an important tool for marketing, wayfinding, and branding. Their effectiveness in guiding foot traffic and visually enhancing communication ensures they will continue to be an important tool in a variety of environments,” says Kempf.



Advancements in adhesives, bonding strength, and top coats influence where and how floor graphics are used. Vendors innovate existing product lines as well as introduce new solutions.

Apr2025, Digital Output

Floor graphics, wide format