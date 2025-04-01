Stand Out. Tried-and-True Standees for a New Generation.

By Cassandra Balentine

A range of applications fall under the umbrella of wide format, from banners to vehicle wraps and window graphics. Sometimes, tried-and-true solutions are ideal, which is the case for standee displays. These solutions offer brand owners high visual impact, portability, cost effectiveness, and versatility.

David Lopez, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc., points out that there are two types of standees, roll-to-roll and cut-out standees; both are relatively easy to produce with digital printing.



Roll-to-roll standees are made from flexible materials like vinyl or fabric that come in large rolls. “These standees are rolled into a portable base that can be set up in nearly any environment and are commonly used for banners, promotional signs, or backdrops,” explains Lopez.

On the other hand, cut-out standees are made from rigid materials like foamboard or corrugated plastic, creating sturdy, freestanding signage ideal for indoor, short-term use, adds Lopez. This article focuses on cut-out standees.



Above: Xanita board is repulpable and lightweight. The company also offers Xanita Aspect board, made almost entirely from post-consumer paper.



Superior Displays

Cut-out standee display graphics have been around since the early days of printing. They are a reliable and impactful vertical for visual communication, comments Lopez.

“Standee display graphics are a fantastic way to capture attention,” agrees Rowan Maher, CMO, Xanita. “They’re lightweight, portable, and versatile, making them easy to set up and transport.”

The range of design possibilities makes standees difficult to miss, ensuring the message grabs attention in crowded environments, notes Fredrik Johansson, sales director, Oppboga Bruk AB.

Adam Tourville, channel manager, Fluid Color, points out that standees’ life-sized and three-dimensional (3D) nature captures attention and draws consumers to products or promotions effectively. “These features make standees effective for engaging audiences and boosting product visibility.”

“The size and proximity of the standee engages customers and provides the designer with a broad array of creative design options,” adds Chuck Kunze, director, product management and marketing, 3A Composites USA.

Standee displays are an inexpensive form of point of sale/point of purchase (POP) advertising that provides quick information touch points with potential customers or simply offers product awareness. “As a manufacturer, we use them at trade shows to provide product awareness and an at-a-glance feature overviews along with a printed, scannable quick response (QR) code or short link for more in-depth information,” shares Hugo Gonzalez, senior segment specialist, Industrial Products, Mimaki USA, Inc.

Certain materials also provide eco-friendly options that align with today’s sustainability goals, adds Maher.

The Right Inks

A variety of popular wide format printing inks are well suited for standee print production.

Maher prefers UV-cured inks for standee production. “They provide vibrant, durable, and weather-resistant finishes, making them perfect for both short-term outdoor and long-term indoor use. These inks bond effectively to paper-based boards, ensuring a professional finish with minimal fading or cracking.”

“UV-curable inks are great for standees due to their durability, versatility, and ability to adhere to a range of rigid materials,” agrees Gonzalez. “They offer vibrant colors, scratch resistance, and excellent outdoor performance without the need for lamination.”

UV’s instant curing properties are another advantage. “Where solvent and resin ink require air or heat drying time, UV ink dries immediately with light exposure and output can be handled instantly. The speed and directness of UV ink contribute to its popularity, offering print shops the advantage of printing directly onto foamboards, wood, corrugated plastic, and acrylics to create cut-out and POP signage,” shares Lopez.



Solvent inks are another option. Lopez says solvent inks present unique benefits to display and POP applications. “Depending the manufacturer, solvent inks offer a wide color gamut that holds the ability to accurately reproduce challenging brand colors and meet customer expectations. Additionally, solvent ink is highly fade resistant and can withstand weather, making it ideal for outdoor signage applications.”

For those concerned with environmental impact, resin inks are made with a water-based formula. “The aqueous nature of resin ink eliminates volatile organic compound emissions and unpleasant odors. In addition, resin ink based output requires no off gassing time, enabling immediate lamination. This not only reduces project turnaround time, but also provides increased business opportunities and profit potential,” notes Lopez.

Material Selection

Another important consideration for a standee is the substrate. Material selection is determined based on the type of display, the length of time it will be up, whether it is indoor or outdoor, sustainability goals, and cost restrictions.

“Most standee applications are intended to be temporary, so a material that suits its intention would be easy to process, lightweight yet rigid, and economical,” shares Gonzalez.

Brian Ebenger, VP of business development, Xcel Products, Inc., points out that the expectancy of a standee display depends on its end use. “Some displays for special events may only be up for a couple of hours while some may last several months. Additionally, some can be stored and re-used depending on the promotional message.”

Because standees are often placed in high-traffic locations, Kunze says robustness and durability are critical characteristics. “Boards need to be rigid and flat, and not prone to bow over time. Additionally, excellent fabrication properties and attractive cut-edge quality are essential.”

Tourville feels materials should be lightweight, durable, and easy to print on. Examples include corrugated board, foamboard, acrylic, and PVC—foam or rigid.

Corrugated board is affordable, lightweight, and easily cut into custom shapes. “It’s commonly used for large standees due to its sturdiness and ability to support vibrant graphics,” notes Tourville.

Gonzalez says corrugated plastic is a favorite for cut-out displays because it is also weather resistant, expanding its use. “However, it is usually accompanied by a surface texture undesired for some applications.”

Foamboard is lightweight yet sturdy and offers a smooth surface for high-quality prints. “It’s ideal for smaller or more intricate standees that require a clean, professional appearance,” offers Tourville.

For the most part, Kunze feels that longer term displays made of high-performance foamboards will work best for displays for medium- to long-term applications. “But general purpose foamboards and boards made from 100 percent paper work well for short- to medium-term applications.”

Acrylic is durable, transparent, and visually striking. “Acrylic allows for high-end, upscale standee designs. It’s suitable for more permanent installations, as it’s resistant to bending and weather conditions,” shares Tourville.

PVC offers strength and flexibility, which makes it ideal for standees that need to withstand more wear and tear. “It’s also good for indoor and outdoor displays due to its resistance to moisture,” adds Tourville.

Many new paper- or recycle-based materials still perform well but have the added advantage of being eco-friendly, comments Gonzalez.

Fiber-based materials present an ideal choice for standee production, comments Johansson. “These standees are easy to recycle in the standard paper waste stream, minimizing environmental impact when compared to non-recyclable materials.”

Ebenger agrees, noting that Xanita Board is a fiberboard made from recycled cardboard boxes and is lightweight, dimensionally stable, packable, and easy to assemble.

“Many materials are well suited for display and POP production. Pending the final style desired, print shops can use foamboard, PVC, corrugated plastics, and cardboard, or even banner material, lightweight papers, and different photo papers. Pretty much anything can be used, as long as it is compatible with the printer,” offers Lopez.

Display Trends

Several trends currently influence the use of standee displays in the print and graphics industry, including sustainability, interactivity, and customization.

Tourville points out that as environmental concerns rise, there is a growing demand for materials like recycled cardboard and biodegradable eco-friendly options. “Brands look to reduce their environmental footprint, leading to increased use of sustainable substrates for standees.”

Johansson believes that in the future brand owners and retailers will emphasize the need for recyclable displays and put more focus on the CO2 footprints associated with different types of substrates and designs.

“Sustainability drives a lot of interest. Brands are actively seeking eco-friendly materials for their displays, making these products highly appealing,” states Maher.

Brands also seek more personalized experiences, and standee displays are used to convey tailored messaging or offer bespoke designs. “Custom prints and unique shapes are becoming more popular, enabling brands to stand out on the shelf or at events,” notes Tourville.

The ability to quickly produce personalized signage is a game changer for the industry. “Previously, printing standees and POP was expensive and required getting it screenprinted with minimum quantities. Only large retailers were able to afford to buy thousands of them. Now, with the advancements of digital printing, print shops can produce single orders of display signage quickly and affordably, making these signs more attainable for retailers of all sizes, and therefore more brands are using this method of signage to engage with customers,” comments Lopez.



“During the pandemic, most people were online shopping, and now that we are moving away from those restrictions customers seek first-hand experiences. There is still online shopping, but going out to a store has become a luxury, and an experience to engage with a brand and experience that retailer’s product and shop aesthetic, and because of this we see an increase in display and POP signage,” adds Lopez.



Advancements in technology enable brands to incorporate interactive elements such as QR codes, augmented reality, and Near Field Communication features into standee displays. “These interactive features engage consumers and provide a more immersive experience,” says Tourville.

“Customization and personalization might be the overall trend, but the driving force seems to be making sure they are up on the latest trends—having associations with the latest influencer, connections to technology such as QR codes for the latest social media campaign, localized partnerships for regional integration, etc.,” offers Gonzalez.

Maher agrees, adding that standees are now customized for specific campaigns or events, incorporating QR codes, augmented reality, or unique designs to enhance engagement. Additionally, flat-pack designs are growing in popularity because they reduce shipping costs and make assembly easier.

Larger and more complex designs are also trending. “Advancements in printing technology—particularly with UV and large format inkjet printers—allow for more intricate designs, custom cuts, and 3D elements,” explains Tourville. “Larger, eye-catching standees are used for high-impact campaigns, especially in retail environments.”

Portability and easy setup is also on trend. “Brands and event organizers are increasingly seeking standee displays that are lightweight, easy to transport, and simple to assemble. Pop-up displays and collapsible designs are in high demand, especially for trade shows and temporary retail promotions,” says Tourville.

Stagnant or Growing?

As a tried-and-true display option, is standee use growing, remaining stagnant, or shrinking?

In the last 12 to 24 months, Tourville notes an increase in the production of standee displays and similar applications. Several factors contribute to this trend, including ecommerce integration, brand activation and events, customization and personalization, and a focus on sustainability.

With the growth of ecommerce, Tourville says many brick-and-mortar retailers are using standee displays to enhance in-store experiences and compete with online shopping. “These displays are used to attract attention to new products, promotions, and seasonal offers.”

As live events, trade shows, as well as experimental marketing campaigns make a strong comeback, Tourville says there has been a surge in the use of standees for brand activations and pop-up displays. “These high-impact, attention-grabbing visuals are key to creating memorable, immersive experiences.”

Further, Tourville feels that brands increasingly use custom graphics and interactive elements to engage customers, leading to higher production volumes.

Johansson believes that the market has been stable in terms of volume, but brands are becoming more creative and want displays that stand out from the crowd. This puts higher demand on both printers and raw material suppliers.

The push for sustainable packaging and marketing materials has influenced the adoption of eco-friendly standee designs. “With the use of recyclable, biodegradable, and more sustainable substrates, the production of standees is growing, as companies aim to align with environmentally conscious consumer preferences,” shares Tourville.

The Role of Digital Print

Digital printing technologies contribute to the success and growth of standee displays.

“Digital printing technologies have made it possible to produce high-quality, customized standees quickly and cost effectively,” notes Maher.



Lopez says digital printing has transformed how this application is purchased. “Producing these displays is now quick and easy, with no minimum order quantities, making them accessible for businesses of all sizes. Retailers can visit local print shops and order a single standee at a cost-effective price.”

With digital print, brands can “easily adjust graphics, colors, and messaging for specific events, promotions, or even individual locations without incurring high setup costs or lengthy production timelines. This flexibility is key for engaging customers with tailored experiences,” notes Tourville.

Gonzalez agrees, adding that digital print technologies are crucial for the success of standee production by offering on demand production, which is ideal for short-run and personalized standees.

For example, flatbed printers are evolving, and their print quality and capabilities constantly improving. “This—coupled with continuous advancements in ink technology—ensure vivid, durable prints that bring standee graphics to life. The ability to print directly onto rigid boards also minimizes waste and streamlines production, making this application more accessible and sustainable,” says Maher.

Digital print also enables cost efficiency with reduced setup costs for short runs and personalization and overall low running costs; as well as high-quality output with vivid, durable graphics that withstand handling and environmental exposure, comments Gonzalez.

“Digital inkjet printing provides excellent color reproduction and high-resolution graphics, essential for creating visually striking standee displays. This high-quality output ensures that designs are sharp, vibrant, and engaging, helping standees capture attention and convey the desired message effectively,” says Tourville.



Standee Display Graphics

Standee graphics are popular applications, offering versatility and durability for a range of uses and environments.

“Digital printing technologies enhance the production of standee displays by offering customization, faster production, superior quality, and cost efficiency, which help this application remain highly relevant and successful in today’s competitive marketing landscape,” summarizes Tourville.

Apr2025, Digital Output

Rigid subs, standees, displays