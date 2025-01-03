By Cassandra Balentine

Window graphics are an excellent solution for marketing messages as well as improving the functionality of a space by providing UV resistance, reducing solar glare, controlling temperatures, and offering privacy. However, these graphics must also contend with natural elements, like excessive hot and cold air.



Specialty window media options are designed to work well in cold weather climates. The performance of low-temperature window media and films relies on the product maintaining flexibility where others might crack and adhesives that hold a level of tack and resist the tendency to turn into solids so they can grip and hold onto surfaces, explains Jay Kroll, product manager for cut, transit, and wall solutions, General Formulations.

Above: Drytac offers several cold weather compatible materials for all types of applications including windows, walls, and floors as well as other flat/simple curve surfaces.

Special Formulations

Cold weather window media is comprised of specially formulated adhesives that remain effective at lower temperatures and are often more durable to withstand temperature changes and harsh weather conditions, shares Aarona Tesch, product marketing manager, GBC, part of ACCO Brands.

Tesch points out that SEAL’s Gudy window solution is suitable for climates as cold as five degrees Fahrenheit.

“For cold weather compatible window media, the adhesive technology is such that the activation range is extended at both below and above the typical 50 to over 85 degrees Fahrenheit,” says Michelle Kempf, VP, sales and marketing, Continental Grafix USA, Inc.

These films can be installed in colder as well as warmer than average conditions. For example, Kempf says Continental Grafix’s panoRama Innova Ice and X-Treme use a higher tack adhesive than standard films, yet remain removable for up to six months without residue when removed at over 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, iTac Clear and iTac White feature very low tack adhesives and are cleanly removable for up to three years.

“Each adhesive is intentionally paired with durable, stable face films—high-quality polymeric PVC and polyester to ensure excellent dimensional stability and durability,” adds Kempf.



Drytac also uses specially formulated adhesives engineered to work in cold environments. “These adhesive solutions are utilized on our most popular materials when we know they will be installed outdoors,” comments Dennis Leblanc, senior business manager, North America, Drytac.

Certain cold weather window media solutions have insulating properties that help retain indoor heat and block outdoor cold, as well as provide UV resistance, offers Tesch.

“Materials at extreme cold temperatures react and change, but the trick is to slow or delay that change to allow them to still work in the application. Low-tack window films are not ideal for cold temperature installations as they are already so low that the reduction of tack combined with cold weather reduces it to nearly nothing,” adds Kroll.



Installation Considerations

It is important to note that just because a media is able to perform well in cold climates, it may not be recommended to install it in freezing temperatures.

For example, Lintec of America, Inc. offers laminates designed to protect its printed film for long-term outdoor durability. “We recommend installing the film with laminate on the exterior when the temperature is above 45 degrees Fahrenheit or not installing in freezing temperatures,” stresses John Coyne, sales manager, Lintec of America.

Coyne adds that Lintec’s polyesters “handle cold well once applied since they won’t crack in extreme cold like other films such as vinyl. This is why polyester is the preferred film for automotive window tints.”

Kroll suggests that the best environments for installing cold weather window media are those that have a little bit of control over the conditions. “A lot of these graphics are used in retail or point of purchase, so storing the graphics inside the shop before installing instead of packing them in a cold service van or applying during the day when the sun is warming the windows are little things that can help mitigate the risks and create a higher probability of success.”

Kroll says it’s also worth noting that surface temperatures are not always in line with air temperature, whether hotter or colder, and the use of a portable temperature gun to double check can help bring some clarity and save headaches on the job site.

Removability Considerations

Removal of window graphics in cold environments can get tricky.

“Cold weather applications do require some additional application knowledge as materials can and will become brittle,” points out Leblanc.

In cold weather, Tesch admits that adhesives on window graphic media may become less pliable, making it harder to remove without leaving behind residue.

“If you’ve ever tried removing graphics in the cold, you’ll know that the films get brittle and the adhesive generally feels significantly more aggressive on the surface. As the adhesive cools or freezes it becomes a bit like a solid that is bonded with the substrate. Easy removal might require a little heat, or it might require that you wait for a warmer day,” agrees Kroll.

Prior to application it is important for materials to remain room temperature and only be exposed to the cold when ready for application in order to keep the media and release liner pliable.

“Allowing them to freeze doesn’t effect the adhesive, however it can effect the ease of use of the product. As such, removing graphics follow the same science. Wait for a sunny day where the surface can be heated by the sun. This will allow for much easier removal,” suggests Leblanc.

Kempf points out that while some versatile cold weather films can be installed in low temperatures, it is not recommended to remove in temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Specialty Solutions

Window films designed to perform well in cold environments are considered specialty solutions and therefore may carry a higher price tag.

“This feature involves specialized materials and adhesives that perform well in low temperatures, which can add to the cost,” admits Tesch. “The price difference can vary depending on brand, quality, and specific features and can range anywhere from ten to 30 percent more expensive than general purpose window media.”

Kempf says panoRama Innova Ice and X-Treme are considered specialty thanks to the high-tack, yet removable adhesive setting them apart from general purpose film with comparable durability ratings. “These products come at a price premium of up to 25 percent in consideration of the extended temperature installation range,” offers Kempf, adding that iTac Clear and iTac White are both priced “very competitively to their counterparts in this space.”

When it comes to pricing for customers, Kroll believes the cost difference in these films is generally negligible, and in the case of General Formulations, they’re standard materials with the additional performance benefit. “Even if the film is another $0.10 to $0.20 per square feet, that is minimal on a typical job that is paying $4 to $10 per square feet.”

Leblanc points out that while Drytac considers this a specialty feature, it does not charge any premiums for the science. “Our clients trust our adhesive science to work in all climates all year long for their application requirements,” he adds.

“Depending on the print provider relationship with their customers, they can price these finished applications accordingly,” states Tesch.

The printing industry is highly competitive and delivering exceptional service and cutting costs can be crucial advantages. “When a print provider can go the extra mile—like accepting an installation that others decline due to cold weather or offering reliable, high-performing solutions—they gain an edge. Whether or not these services command a premium, they equip providers to broaden their offerings, reduce production time, and minimize costs. By using materials that perform reliably in the field and enable clean, easy removal, providers can further reduce installation expenses and add significant value to their clients’ projects,” comments Kempf.

“Most products on the market today have a recommended application temperature of 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and in some places that rules out installation for six months of the year,” adds Kroll. “Having the ability to offer a product that allows you to install year-round is absolutely a selling feature when the alternative is not being able to sell anything.”

“In my opinion, print providers are looking for solutions that work in all climates all year. The solutions they bring to their partners need to be suitable all year long and as such are part of the overall solution. That said, installation in cold weather is slightly different and a little more time consuming so that would certainly be part of the discussion,” offers Leblanc.

Ink and Laminate Considerations

While all ink types work well in cold weather conditions, ink compatibility is a consideration depending on the media selection.

Tesch recommends solvent inks because of their strong adhesion and resistance to weathering and the variety of compatible substrates. She also suggests UV-curable inks because they dry fast and retain color vibrancy in cold conditions and are long lasting with resistance to fading and weathering.

“For the most part, all inks are compatible, however it is important to check with your ink supplier to ensure you understand their service temperature requirements,” recommends Leblanc. “Some older version inks can be prone to cracking as they are rigid to start with and adding cold weather makes it worse. Any flexible ink compatible with the media will work.”

General Formulations’ solutions for cold temperature are compatible with eco-solvent, latex/resin, and UV inks with a range of roll and sheet sizes available, confirms Kroll.



Continental Grafix panoRama Innova Ice perforated window film is compatible with solvent, eco-solvent, and latex ink only.

Continental Grafix iTac Clear is compatible with UV and the latest generation latex ink, while iTac White and X-Treme are universally compatible with all digital ink types.

“All ink types offer good stability in cold weather conditions however, flexible UV ink may offer a slight edge over alternatives due to the immediate curing and hard finish, making it highly resistant to temperature fluctuations, including freezing conditions when long-term durability is desired and without the added protection that an overlaminate can provide,” shares Kempf.

Overlaminates are another consideration. “Overlaminates can be beneficial for window media in cold climates, but aren’t always necessary,” says Kempf.

Kroll agrees, noting that overlaminates are not required for window graphics but can be used to extend the life of the graphic or allow for easier removal. “For instance, an optically clear cast vinyl laminate is recommended for use on perforated window films, both to prevent water from clogging the holes and cancelling out the seethrough feature, but also as it helps hold the film together when it’s removed. Otherwise, most window installations are relatively short term and do not require lamination.”



Leblanc says lamination is not necessarily required for cold weather applications if the right media is chosen. “Thicker medias can avoid the need for lamination as they have enough body on their own to handle the installation. We laminate for finish and function but if we are laminating for body only, it might be time to ask the question why.”

Tesch adds that overlaminates provide an extra layer of protection against environmental factors such as temperature variations, moisture, UV light, road salt, etc. “They help enhance durability and preserve the vibrancy of the graphics.”

“In the case of perforated window film an overlaminate can keep water, dirt, and dust out of the holes and ensure a clear view,” suggests Kempf.

However, Kempf agrees that not all window media requires an overlaminate and could add unnecessary material and labor cost. “It’s best to consult the durability rating of the window media used prior to making the decision to add an overlaminate. If desired, choose an optically clear cast overlaminate.”

Out in the Cold

Window graphics are requested year round, therefore it is essential that print providers are well versed in which media options are able to withstand below-freezing temperatures for install and the life of the graphic. Choosing the right media guarantees a successful outcome.

Jan2025, Digital Output

Window graphics, media, film