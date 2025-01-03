The Power of Lasers. Laser Engraving Options.

By Melissa Donovan

Laser engraving is achievable whether working with a dedicated device or a multi-faceted piece of equipment capable of routing and laser cutting depending on the module selected at the time of operation.

Either scenario presents print service providers (PSPs) with opportunity, whether it be additional revenue streams, diversifying product offerings, or creating cross-selling opportunities.



Above: Plastic is just one of many materials a laser machine like those from Trotec Laser can cut precisely and engrave in detail.



Opening Up

Standing out from the competition by offering a service and executing it well is challenging in an oversaturated market. Offering a variety of services and meeting the needs of customers from various backgrounds is appealing.

“When you combine your established design, marketing, sales infrastructure, and loyal customer base with the addition of a large format, versatile laser engraving service, your potential becomes limitless. It’s like adding a powerful ‘printer’ to your toolbox that can engrave creative designs on real, everyday materials. You can significantly boost visibility and advertising value by choosing to engrave items commonly found in high-traffic areas,” explains Tong Li, Ph.D., CEO, AP Lazer.

Diversification helps businesses standout. “Wide format print providers benefit from adding laser engraving services by diversifying their offerings, which attracts a wider customer base and creates opportunities for cross selling,” explains a representative from Trotec Laser, Inc.

In regards to cross selling with existing services, Mike Dean, VP of sales and marketing, Epilog Laser, provides an example of clients who request printed signage, but might also want engraved plaques.

“By diversifying their service offering in adding laser engraving capabilities, a PSP creates an additional revenue stream. Laser engraving opens up new revenue opportunities, sometimes by gaining new customers, sometimes with offering this service to existing customers,” agrees Christina Lefebvre, area sales manager – North America, eurolaser.

New Products and Services

Like most applications found in the graphic arts, the sky is the limit when it comes to laser engraving. The available technologies make it possible to engrave—or cut—almost anything via a laser.

A vast array of products and services is available to anyone offering laser engraving. This includes “personalized gifts such as custom-engraved photo frames and keepsakes; corporate and promotional items like engraved pens, awards, and business cards; customized signage and display items; decorative items like engraved glassware, wood, and acrylic art pieces; and tailored solutions for the fashion and leather industries,” lists the Trotec Laser representative.

“By offering these products, wide format print providers can tap into new markets and enhance their service portfolio, catering to various customer needs and preferences,” shares Dean.

Li notes that corporate gifting is a $242 billion market. PSPs should “consider the possibilities laser engraving offers for gifts personalized with names, slogans, and company logos.”

In addition, “signage offers a clear advertising benefit. Use laser engraving to elevate massive stone monuments, simple bathroom signs, and everything in between,” comments Li.

Outside of personalized gifts and signage, another avenue is the industrial market. There is opportunity in “electronic displays, like control panels, or into more industrial markets like automotive or aerospace,” says Lefebvre.

Decorative furnishings is another segment. “Take advantage of business to business and business to consumer interior furnishing and make spaces unique with creative engraved designs. Don’t forget about the simple features we interact with everyday. Doors, windows, and floors are blank canvases ready for an engraving upgrade,” suggests Li.

No matter what the object is, “laser engraving allows customization on any product without weight or size limitations,” says Li.

Adding Lasers

Laser engraving is possible in two different ways—by adding a tool onto existing cutting equipment or purchasing a dedicated laser device.

Dedicated equipment is favored for a number of reasons. The Trotec Laser representative says dedicated is the overwhelming choice because of its “superior precision, efficiency, and capability to handle diverse materials and high-volume orders.”

Lefebvre suggests considerations like the size of the material that needs to be engraved and the volume of production dictate whether the user would benefit from a dedicated laser device versus a tool found on a flatbed cutter.

“If the customer is cutting or engraving small pieces, then an enclosed laser device with a small footprint might be perfect. If the customer wishes to cut and engrave bigger sheets—acrylic for example, or maximize their volume of production, then an automated laser cutting system on a flatbed is ideal,” shares Lefebvre.

Other factors to consider include cost and budget as well as space and workflow. “To determine the best fit, assess your demand, evaluate your budget and space, consider your long-term goals, and if possible, test on both pieces of equipment,” shares Dean.

Cost and budget-related, dedicated equipment “typically involves a higher initial investment but may offer better capabilities, such as larger engraving areas and more powerful lasers. An add-on tool is generally less expensive upfront but may require additional adjustments or compromises in functionality,” admits Dean.

For space and workflow, “a dedicated device requires its own footprint, so space availability is a consideration. It may streamline the workflow if it’s specifically designed for engraving. Utilizing existing equipment with an add-on tool can save space, but it may complicate workflows if the operations are not seamlessly integrated,” adds Dean.

Conquering the Curve

Whether you choose to add laser engraving via a dedicated device or in addition to an existing piece of hardware, plan for learning curves.

“When a wide format printer adds a dedicated laser device, the learning curve can vary based on several factors, including the user’s prior experience with similar technologies, the complexity of the new device, and the training provided. Running the laser itself is very intuitive. Most people get tripped up learning to design for the laser. So, if you know design software, you’ve already got a leg up,” recommends Dean.



On the dedicated side, the Trotec Laser representative admits that the learning curve can initially be steep. “Operators need to familiarize themselves with new software, machine settings, and maintenance routines specific to the laser engraver. This includes understanding material handling, adjusting laser parameters for different substrates, and mastering design software integration.”

“When purchasing a laser cutting device, the learning curve would be the same as adding any other CNC cutting technology. The operators will learn how to control the wattage and the speed to achieve the desired effects on each of their materials. Maintenance would also be similar, and should be well documented in the manufacturer’s machine care instructions,” explains Lefebvre.

Li recommends considering the learning curve involved if you plan on adding a dedicated laser engraver to your business. “Laser control software and laser parameter settings can vary, and each material responds to laser engraving differently. Investing in commercial grade laser equipment, such as AP Lazer, with adaptable configurations can be beneficial.”

Automate the Process

Automation features included with laser engravers minimize labor-intensive work. This means simplifying physical parts of the process like loading and unloading or relying on technology to position material for engraving.

Right out of the gate, when implementing a laser device for the first time, Trotec Laser’s Ruby laser software is helpful in what the company’s representative calls “easing the transition.” The software offers user-friendly interfaces, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive tutorials.

Once up and running, software minimizes labor-intensive work like repetitive tasks, streamlines operations, reduces manual adjustments, and increases overall productivity, according to the Trotec Laser representative.

Specific features that aid in this include “smart positioning systems, such as cameras or laser pointers to ensure precise material placement, while auto-focus capabilities adjust the laser height for different materials without manual input. Batch processing allows for multiple items to be processed in a single run, and remote monitoring and control enable operators to manage the machine efficiently from a distance,” continues the Trotec Laser representative.

“For high-volume production, multiple job automation features can minimize labor,” adds Li.

According to Lefebvre, automation is what sets a laser machine apart from its competitors. At eurolaser, automation comes in the form of smart positioning systems like its new PositionPlus Professional scanning system feature.

“This feature uses a camera system to find prints and patterns on the cutting surface and cut the contour. This eliminates the need to print registration marks and read dot by dot to know where to cut the printed materials. The camera system scans the surface to find the contour. This process takes less than four seconds before the cutting starts,” shares Lefebvre.

An example of a physical benefit is how the shuttle system and twin table systems are automated on eurolaser’s hardware. “Both features enable loading and unloading of the materials while the system is running, to increase productivity and limit down time,” explains Lefebvre.

Benefit from Laser Engraving

Laser engraving is not for every print provider. Taking a look at the learning curve and identifying why a laser engraver would be useful in a shop are some of the important first steps in the process.

Jan2025, Digital Output

Laser engraving, cutting, finishing