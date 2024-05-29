Limited Engagement. Short-Term Wallcoverings Remain Strong, Remove Cleanly.

By Melissa Donovan

Short-term, indoor wall graphic applications are intended to be in place for a limited amount of time. Digitally printed graphics offer a unique combination of durability and removability.

“Short-term wallcoverings last anywhere from a few days to a few years and are a perfect option for people who want to transform their environment without a long-term commitment,” states Michelle Oczkowski, product manager, Brand Management Group.

Defining this length of installation, the consensus is that “short term” refers to as short as one day to as long as a year. Wallcoverings of this nature are found everywhere from retail spaces to trade shows. Materials are chosen based on their ability to offer durability as well as an adhesive technology that delivers clean removability.

Adhesion is a key factor in this, as the technology must behave in a way that offers high initial tack during install, a level of repositionability, and the ability to come off of the wall without leaving behind residue. Pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) and microsphere adhesion technologies are popular options.

Above: Wallcovering films are used for short-term applications, including transforming spaces into works of art for restaurants and hospitality, as shown in this image featuring Avery Dennison MPI 2600 wall film with a canvas texture.

Short-Term Definition

The phrase short term is important to define before going forward. It seems depending on who you ask, it refers to a maximum placement of one year, with an average of around three to six months, all the way to a timeframe as short as one day.

“The use of short term when describing the type of wallcovering is a pretty broad term,” admits Molly Waters, senior technical specialist, Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions. “We would qualify this as less than one year, and in reality it is more like one to three months.”



According to Vince Queau, senior sales representative, Monadnock Paper Mills, a “limited” timeframe for short-term wallcoverings is considered anything less than three months, as “this supports the needs of quarterly promotions and is adaptable to the varying durations of temporary retail spaces, exhibitions, and events.”

“Extending the definition to cover up to three months might offer more flexibility for applications that require a slightly longer display time, such as seasonal decorations or longer term marketing campaigns, while still maintaining the essence of being short term. This broader range can accommodate a wider variety of user needs and scenarios,” adds Roy Ritchie, president, DreamScape.

Michelle Kempf, VP, sales and marketing, Continental Grafix USA, Inc., takes it a step further—stating that while Continental Grafix considers short term three months or less, installations shorter than a month are considered in a category all on their own, as “temporary.”

“Wallcoverings installed for a limited amount of time, short term or temporary, may only be in place for days to less than six months. The advertising cycle for promotions typically changes every 30, 60, or 90 days and if the contract for the advertising space is longer, for a year or more, the brand will be required to refresh their graphics periodically,” explains Jodi Sawyer, senior business development manager, Flexcon.

Even in place for up to six months, Walter Gierlach, president, Photo Tex Group Inc., still considers a wallcovering job short term.

A distinction in defining short term is that it differs between applications. “In transit advertising we look at short term being anything that is in place for up to a year, but wallcoverings for temporary advertising, event, or trade show graphics can be up for as little as a few hours to a few weeks,” points out Jay Kroll, product manager for cut, transit, and wall solutions, General Formulations.

Now You See It

Short-term, indoor wallcoverings are found in home décor, retail point of purchase (POP), and event spaces. These are ideal scenarios for a number of reasons.

POP and advertising commonly rely on wallcoverings. “Use of printed graphics in a mall or retail setting includes blocking the entrance of a store that is in the process of a build out or remodel. We call this application ‘barricade graphics’ and are temporary for this type of setting,” shares Waters.

Pop-up shops are an example of retail utilizing wallcoverings for a limited amount of time. “Due to their temporary nature, these environments are often set up for a few days to a few months to capitalize on seasonal shopping trends or to test new markets,” adds Ritchie.

Angel Georgiou, senior product marketing specialist, large format group, Canon U.S.A., Inc., agrees that POP and even restaurants use wall graphics in different ways, and seasonal graphics are most common, which makes short-term walloverings ideal.

“Historically, short-term wallcoverings started in retail POP, but have expanded into special event/sports signage, home décor, museum displays, airport advertising, and various hospitality areas,” states Brian Ebenger, VP of business development, XCEL.

Amanda Smith, marketing and communications manager, Mactac, points out another opportunity for short-term wallcovering use is temporary installations in theaters, movie sets, and other creative spaces. The materials thrive in these spaces as “ they are designed to be easily installed and removed without damaging the surface or leaving any residue.”

Planned gatherings like a charity event, birthday, or corporate party may feature a backdrop or a photo booth. “These have the shortest use time ranging from two to five hours,” explains Kate McKeever, director of marketing, PrestoTex.



“Events are ideal scenarios for short-term applications because they have pre-determined beginning and end dates and can span multiple venues all requiring graphics,” says Kempf.

A sub-category of events is trade shows. “Short-term wallcoverings are regularly seen in trade show convention spaces, adorning walls in halls and backdrops in booths,” shares Kroll.

Corporate environments and educational institutions are two other places short-term wallcoverings are seen. “Businesses may use short-term wallcoverings in office environments for temporary branding, corporate events, or office renovations. These wallcoverings can feature company logos, inspirational quotes, or temporary wayfinding signage. Educational institutions often utilize short-term wallcoverings for temporary displays, student artwork exhibitions, or educational events,” notes Mike Richardson, business development manager, graphics media, Jessup Manufacturing Company.



At the Base

When it comes to short-term wallcoverings, base materials include non-vinyl films like polyester and polypropylene (PP), fabric, vinyl, and paper-based substrates made from cellulose fiber.

Smith says ideal materials are those that are lightweight, flexible, and offer a smooth surface. This includes vinyl, polyester, and PP. “These materials are often preferred because they are easy to install and remove and do not damage the underlying surface. Additionally, they offer vibrant and long-lasting colors essential for designs and promotions requiring a high visual impact.”

“Short-term wallcoverings are best suited with the use of a 3- to 6-mil thick peel-and-stick vinyl. These options come with a range of adhesive technologies designed for ease of installation and the guarantee of clean removal,” states Kroll.

Richardson agrees that vinyl, particularly self-adhesive vinyl, is popular due to its versatility and ease of installation. “It comes in various finishes, including matte, gloss, and satin, and can be printed with vibrant graphics and designs. Self-adhesive vinyl is durable and withstands moderate handling.”

Meanwhile Oczkowski stresses the benefits of adhesive-backed fabric. “Adhesive fabric is an ideal choice for short-term wallcoverings. Its primary advantage lies in its easy removal and reapplication without causing any harm to the substrate.”

“We strongly believe the more sustainable a product can be the more responsible it is, especially for short-term applications. Neenah’s products are cellulose based so they are not a plastic or vinyl. Although they are latex saturated for strength, the bulk of the material is paper based, leaving a greatly reduced impact on the environment,” notes Jason Leonard, senior product manager – digital print, Neenah, a Mativ Brand.

When determining the right base material for a job, graphic size, surface type, desired aesthetics, installer expertise, and the indoor environment are all factors to consider, according to Sawyer. “Different base materials provide different physical properties and performance characteristics that impact application use.”

“The base material selection is influenced by the aesthetics that the brand desires. On a vertical interior wall, glare from lighting can be a challenge for gloss base materials, therefore, most times, the use of a matte finish is desired. For a rich feel and soft muted look, pressure-sensitive adhesive fabric products are well suited for home décor and high-end retail or hotel/casinos. The white point of the base materials, the hue—white or blue, can enhance the creative. For example, a base material that is a more yellow hue provides a good base for a natural/skin tone look,” continues Sawyer.

Ritchie argues that “with a short-term application for three months or less, the adhesive type and performance are more important than the base substrate.”

“Typically, low-cost base materials are used for short term to keep costs down and win competitively priced work. However, the most important decision when it comes to short-term wallcoverings is the choice of adhesive as this determines how cleanly the graphic removes after use,” admits Mark de Lancey, regional sales manager, Drytac Europe.

Get Sticky

Adhesive technology is important because the graphic must stick, but also remove cleanly. “Adhesion technology is critical in the installation and removal process. Adhesive recommendations vary based on the overall application expectations. However, it is critical for removal to be simple and leave minimal residue,” admits Ebenger.

Sawyer notes that the process involves selecting “an adhesive with the right tack and peel adhesion strength to bond securely to the wall that also has the right chemistry, an affinity to the base film or fabric, which enables the adhesive to stay with it and remove cleanly from the surface.”

“It’s the whole chemistry of film, adhesive, and liner that creates the ideal solution. Adhesive thickness, film rigidity, liner release—all play a role in the total process from print and cut to application and, ultimately, removal,” adds Kroll.

Make Way for Microsphere

Short-term wallcoverings use both standard PSA and microsphere adhesion technologies.

“Standard PSA technology is used for short-term wallcoverings. However, microsphere adhesive technology is becoming increasingly popular due to its easy and clean removal,” admits Smith.

Microsphere adhesives are a good option, agrees Kroll, “as the adhesive itself has small acrylic beads that allow for a controlled bond with the wall surface and clean repositionability, removability, and even reusability in most cases.”

“This technology ensures the wallcoverings can be applied, removed, and repositioned without leaving residue or damaging the underlying surface, offering a distinct advantage for temporary installations,” says Ritchie.

Microsphere technology is known for its breathability. “This allows for air to pass through eliminating the need for air egress channels securing more surface space for grip. The breathability also makes installation easier and quicker,” explains Leonard.

It’s possible to combine the best attributes of PSA and microsphere. “At Jessup, our proprietary adhesive technology for short-term wallcoverings combines the best aspects of PSA and microsphere technologies to deliver exceptional performance, versatility, and ease of use,” shares Richardson.

Finally, strippable pre-pasted adhesives are an option. This is familiarly found on fabric-based wallcoverings. “A significant advantage of our pre-pasted wallcoverings is the absence of liner waste, simplifying the installation process and eliminating concerns about disposal post installation. This contributes to a cleaner, more efficient application and removal process, aligning with our commitment to sustainability and customer convenience,” notes Queau.

Stay or Go

A focus for short-term graphics is the balance of the adhesive being sticky enough to remain in place for the duration of the graphic but also remove cleanly.

This is often accomplished with a strong initial tack combined with a residue-free removal. DreamScape’s microsphere adhesive achieves this through “tiny spheres dispersed with the glue particles. These physical spheres help to control the level of bond once dried. Unlike most other emulsion-type adhesives, the microsphere never really fully bonds to the wall as only the tips of the spheres touch the surface,” explains Ritchie.

Reiterating his earlier statement about everything working together—base, liner, adhesive—Kroll explains that “the adhesive needs to have enough initial tack to bite the surface to allow for the release liner to be cleanly and easily pulled and removed, but not so easy that the liner falls off during the process. You also don’t want it to be too tight to where pulling the liner causes your graphic to stretch and panels become misaligned.”

Supporting Adhesives

Today’s adhesive technologies offer advantages that print providers looking to sell short-term wallcoverings can capitalize on. The right media backed with the correct adhesive leads to a successful installation.

Jun2024, Digital Output

Wallcoverings, short term, graphics