Poised for POP. Attention-Generating Graphics.

Point of purchase (POP) displays are a popular way for brands to set themselves apart in a retail environment. Modern print and finishing technologies continue to evolve, making the creative possibilities of POP limitless.

For many print providers, POP displays and graphics are a staple service offering. Renze is one such print service provider (PSP), offering building exhibits, event graphics, environmental graphics, corporate branding, as well as POP. The shop is committed to combining skilled craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to creatively and cost-effectively solve display marketing challenges for its clients.

Established in Omaha, NE in 1895, Renze is currently celebrating its 129th year in business. The PSP employs a staff of 47 people and operates out of a single, 90,000 square foot building in Omaha. Its client base is focused on the Midwest but it performs work all over the U.S.

Above: Renze, of Omaha, NE, created back and frontlit signage solutions for a Jack Flash convenience store in Pana, IL. The first rollout was executed in 20 working days—this included fabrication, printing, finishing, and installation.

POP Prepared

From exhibit displays to windows and everything in between, Renze offers a diverse range of products. POP represents a good portion of this—about 20 to 25 percent of its total volume, estimates Doug Buchanan, president/owner, Renze.

As the name implies, POP allows marketers to capture a customer’s attention at the point of sale when money is in hand and a decision must be made, explains Buchanan. In these cases, it’s essential that graphics stand out and generate attention.

Its POP roots date back nearly a century. “Early on, we hand painted store signage but right around 1935 we started screenprinting and that included roadside signs like the famous Burma-Shave signs; billboard paper, which was shipped and then pasted on site; and taxi cab posters. Our company also printed on hard Masonite board for Vise-Grip tools, and we punched the holes to display the tools on hooks. For many years we screenprinted canvas that was sewn into tractor umbrellas and printed thousands of posters and decals,” recalls Buchanan.

While this particular application’s demand experienced a hit during pandemic lockdowns, Buchanan says POP graphics have witnessed a comeback since COVID. “People are out shopping again and with the modern digital equipment providing vivid and colorful graphics often in large sizes we can catch customers’ attention in a very effective way. We believe that POP printing will continue to grow, helping companies standout in the crowded marketplace.”

Flatbed Capabilities

To generate its POP work, Renze seeks tools to set it up for success.

Five years ago, the PSP installed its first swissQprint flatbed printer and two years ago added another with neon ink. “This capability, along with opaque white, clear coat, and an additional orange printhead, gives us a huge advantage over our competition offering vivid color with extremely fine dpi, which creates unmatched detail,” comments Buchanan. “swissQprint’s focus on quality, speed, vivid color, and its ability to print on a huge variety of materials makes it the perfect choice for POP work.”

Buchanan feels that its flatbed capabilities set Renze apart from the competition. “Renze was one of the first companies in the Midwest to purchase a flatbed rigid board printer back in 2007.”

It also operates a 126-inch Durst Image Technology US, LLC dye-sublimation (dye-sub) fabric printer as well as a 64- and two 126-inch HP Inc. latex inkjet printers—both powered by Caldera RIP software.

For finishing it uses a fabric cutter and router by Zünd, and additional routing is handled with a Multicam, a Kongsberg PCS Company device. Its sewing is supported by two Miller Weldmaster sewing machines.

In Action

One of Renze’s latest POP success stories was for a 1,400 square foot flagship Jack Flash convenience store in Pana, IL. Established in 1986, the client is owned by Wortman Holdings, Inc. and headquartered in Effingham, IL with 18 locations in the Midwest and growing.



Wortman is a repeat customer of Renze. The client and PSP agreed upon a number of bright, colorful, and elegant backlit dye-sub POP displays to enhance the customer experience with visually appealing wayfinding signage in the Pana location.

“The owner saw our capabilities at a trade show and had the idea of implementing our back and frontlit signage solutions in their location,” shares Buchanan.

The Pana store graphics are the result of true collaboration between PSP and client. “Wortman collected product assets from vendors and Renze was responsible for all the image work—outlines/interpolation—as well as creating Adobe Photoshop compilations with purchased environmental images,” explains Buchanan.

The design phase took about three weeks and the first full rollout was executed in 20 working days. This included fabrication, printing, finishing, as well as installation.

The end results were colorful and eye catching graphics that illuminate at night in the convenience store.



Initial feedback exceeded expectations, bringing a mix of graphic investment, general commitment to cleanliness, and an unique approach to the customer experience in a convenience store space. “This campaign proves the point that you never get a second chance to make a great first impression,” offers Buchanan.

A bonus, the light boxes themselves can serve for many years, and the fabric, if soiled, is machine washable.

Replacement fabric graphics can also be shipped, folded, and changed in a matter of minutes with the originals stored to re-install if needed. “These features make seasonal campaigns a breeze,” offers Buchanan.

Illuminating Graphics

Renze enjoys producing graphics that are unique and attention generating by leveraging great people and the latest equipment. These tools provide quality and speed, at a fair price point, which enables customers to achieve a return on investment for their graphics and messaging.

