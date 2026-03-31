Something for Everyone. ISA International Sign Expo.

By Digital Output Staff

In a continuation of our March write up, this issue includes additional vendors’ plans for the International Sign Association’s (ISA’s) flagship event held April 8 to 10, 2026 in Orlando, FL. The ISA International Sign Expo has something for every sign and graphics professional—from vehicle wrap demonstrations to digitally printed fabric displays.

Above: General Formulations, booth 1359, showcases its GF Economy Print & Laminate Solutions. The adhesive ensures strong, lasting bonds to a range of common substrates.

Advanced Greig Laminators, booth 1079, features the 64 HPT High Production Laminator, engineered to eliminate guesswork, reduce labor bottlenecks, and keep wrap shops moving at full capacity. Designed specifically for laminating PSA overlaminates to printed vinyl media, the 64 HPT combines a compact footprint with true production-level performance. Its industrial top-heated nip assembly ensures reliable bonding, while cantilevered unwind and rewind stations streamline material loading and changeovers. Repeatable tension control systems on every material station provide consistent, dialed-in results job after job. With speeds of up to 30 feet per minute and versatile finishing capabilities, the 64 HPT stands apart as a purpose-built production platform.



Avery Dennison, booth 929, invites attendees to stop by for a sneak peek of the latest film innovations, including Rehlm, a new textured architectural finishes line and PrismaPro color paint protection films. Live demonstrations by Avery Dennison certified installers showcase the recently expanded digitally printable film series—including the newest cast film, MPI 1903 EZRS and best-in-class MPI 1105 SuperCast Film. For the first time ever, experience a live demonstration from installers on Rehlm Architectural Films. Technical experts are on site to assist with any questions and provide top-notch advice and best practices on graphics installation.

Brand Management Group, booth 2844, the master North American distributor for Berger Textiles, shares its innovative soft signage solutions. Experience Berger Textiles premium fabrics engineered for sublimation, UV, and latex printing, and explore versatile applications—from light boxes and banners to display frame systems. This includes be.light, be.opaque, be.display, be.flag, be.stretch, be.outdoor, and be.floor. Experts are onsite and ready to help you find the right solutions for your next project.



Colex, booth 1245, highlights finishing solutions designed to streamline production and elevate finishing and productivity. Visitors can see the Sharpcut Flatbed Cutter in action, delivering precise, versatile digital cutting for a range of rigid and flexible substrates. It also showcases the Fotoba X/Y cutter, known for its accurate, automated trimming that ensures perfectly squared prints every time. For mounting applications, the Bubble-Free machine demonstrates fast, flawless results without silvering or air pockets. Rounding out the display is a laminator from Neschen, engineered for smooth, consistent lamination across various media types. Together, these solutions provide a complete, efficient workflow from print to finished product.

DigiTech, booth 2025, promotes automation. Whether you’re a small company or one of the largest companies producing wide format graphics, the time to start doing something about automation is now. The company has all levels of automation to consider from auto off-loading to full pallet-to-pallet finished printed product. That’s printed—single or double sided, cut, and stacked without human interaction. All of this is on the DigiTech TruFire, a proven flatbed printer platform you can trust.

Direct Color Systems, booth 547, features live demonstrations of the MP Series and the high-production UV-84DTS Gen 2. Attendees can see real-time printing on a range of substrates, from flexible media to rigid boards, highlighting ADA and braille production, ad specialty direct to object, and robust white and varnish capabilities. The booth presents finished samples, workflow walkthroughs, and operator-led demonstrations emphasizing throughput, ease of use, and low-maintenance operation. Sales and technical staff are on hand to discuss scalable configurations, consumables, and application solutions.

Epilog Laser, booth 1863, debuts the new Fusion Ascent laser. Designed to expand customer’s engraving and cutting capabilities, the Ascent line introduces enhanced pass-through functionality, 120 IPS engraving speeds, and IRIS HD+, Epilog’s latest integrated camera system. IRIS HD+ provides high-definition clarity, improved zoom, and real-time precision, with the carriage-mounted camera positioned closer to the material for exceptional detail—ideal for highly intricate projects. The series offers three table sizes—24×12, 24×24, and 36×24 inches—with 30 to 80 watt CO2 or fiber options.

Epson, booth 1335, introduces a new cutting-edge solution, as well as showcases its full range of professional imaging solutions for applications spanning indoor and outdoor signage, photography, graphics, and textile. Attendees can talk to product experts, see live product demonstrations, and experience the MakeON Studio, a creative space spotlighting Epson’s portfolio of desktop industrial printers. Epson demonstrates the new SureColor G9070 64-inch direct to film printer. Engineered for reliable, non-stop performance, consistent color, and minimal maintenance, the SureColor G9070 touts a user-replaceable PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead, Nozzle Verification Technology, and UltraChrome DF inks to deliver consistent, repeatable color without constant oversight.

FDC Graphic Films, Inc., booth 1290, markets, converts, and distributes top-performing products from reliable brands such as 3M, 3M DI-NOC Architectural Finishes, Lumina by FDC, ASLAN, POLI-TAPE, Nekoosa, and Siser exclusively through distribution channels. The Lumina by FDC portfolio of digital media, sign vinyl, and heat transfer vinyl product highlights include banner, holographic film, ultra-metallic cast vinyl film, ultra-high gloss calendered film, etched glass film, and floor films. FDC’s Service Advantage includes samples, striping, sheeting, slitting, punching, continuous roll, premasking and lamination, custom packaging, and same-day shipping with no minimum order requirements.

Flatbed Tools, booth 2157, specializes in tooling, consumables, and technical support for digital cutting operations. It sells and supports Summa flatbed, laser, and roll cutting systems, along with premium replacement blades, creasing tools, router bits, and specialty consumables for other popular brands of cutting systems. Its product offering is built around consistent performance, clean edges, and long tool life across common production materials, including ACM, foam, corrugated plastics, rubber, textiles, and more.

Fluid Color, booth 401, runs its RH98 hybrid—demonstrating seamless roll-to-roll printing alongside flat board production on the RF84 or RF105 flatbed platforms. From flexible media to rigid substrates, see firsthand how its systems deliver speed, precision, and output built for real-world production demands. Over in the Glantz booth 1724, Fluid Color features the RF105 showcasing advanced tactile and ADA-compliant braille printing. Powered by Colorbyte’s Imageprint UV with Pedestal and a triple varnish configuration, this setup accelerates file setup, RIP, and output time. Its production efficiency meets creative capability—giving printers the tools to elevate everyday jobs and unlock high-value specialty applications.

GCC, booth 2340, invites attendees to experience the next level of laser and cutting performance. Visit the booth to see the high-productivity Piolas 400SE Laser Engraver, engineered to streamline workflow and maximize output for demanding production environments. Discover the versatility of the Spirit LS PRO Laser Engraver, delivering precise, detailed engraving across a range of signage materials. It also debuts the Jaguar 6 Vinyl Cutter, featuring a sleek redesigned body and high-speed contour cutting for smooth, accurate results. Live demonstrations throughout the show highlight real-world applications—from fine engraving to precision vinyl cutting.

General Formulations, booth 1359, showcases its GF Economy Print & Laminate Solutions, offering cost-effective, dependable graphic solutions for short-term signage. Available in both gloss and matte finishes, these 3-mil pressure-sensitive vinyl films feature a durable, permanent acrylic adhesive on a smooth, 75# 2-sided poly-coated liner. The adhesive ensures strong, lasting bonds to a range of common substrates. The laminates are designed to protect graphics from abrasion and are also printable. The calendered films and laminates are all compatible with solvent, eco-solvent, latex, and UV-curable inks. Engineered for general signage, window graphics, and decals, GF Economy Solutions deliver the perfect balance of quality, performance, and affordability.

Graphic Whizard, booth 2111, showcases the power and versatility of its GW Wide Format digital die cutting systems. The flatbed cutting systems range from 4×5 up to 6×5 feet and—when combined with CNC routing capability—handle substrates up to 25 millimeters thick, which include Dibond, MDF, acrylic, vinyl, and paper. The GW Wide Format DH line features an automatic cut depth setting to reduce setup time and boost production speed. A three-tool interchangeable head supports EOT cutting, kiss cutting, scoring, perforating, fabric cutting, and additional applications. Conveyor bed models like the DH 1216 and DH 2516 offer roll-to-roll capability and expanded cut sizes, all within a compact footprint.

HP, booth 2535, showcases its latest large format print innovations, including the HP Latex 730 and 830 Printer Series, the HP Latex R530 Printer, and the most recent addition to the HP Latex portfolio—the HP Latex FS70 W Printer. The new HP Latex FS70 W Printer delivers stunning results, robust performance, and long-term profitability. It’s powered by a scalable platform that allows upgrading the printer as business grows.

Jessup Manufacturing, booth 870, brings its bold theme to life with an immersive booth environment that demonstrates performance from the ground up. The walls are produced using new Floor2WallPro media, delivering seamless, high-impact visuals. Floor graphics are printed on WallPro 3 and protected with ARMORLam 7 overlaminate for durability in high-traffic conditions. It also spotlights TenaciousTac high-tack materials, including motocross decal applications that showcase extreme adhesion in demanding environments. In addition, Print n’ Go graphics media and trusted safety signage materials are featured, highlighting solutions designed for reliable performance, efficient production, and real-world durability.

Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems and MultiCam, booth 1101, debut new solutions designed to boost control and efficiency. They showcase how its diverse portfolio of digital cutting and CNC routing solutions, combined with expert support, help to shape new creative applications and solve real business challenges. A new MultiCam solution is designed to support operator flexibility and productivity by combining user-friendly operation with high-speed performance and consistent cut quality. The MultiCam Apex3R Evo is a high-performance CNC router designed for superior edge finishes across a variety of substrates, including wood, high-density foam, aluminum, and mirror-edge finish on thick acrylics. Also on display, the Kongsberg X, a versatile digital cutting table suitable for signage, packaging and display applications.

Leister, booth 1291, announces the HG 530 A Car Wrap Kit from Weldy, a Leister brand. The HG 530 A heat gun features Eco-Mode as well as infinitely variable digital temperature and airflow control, allowing installers to work with precision and consistency. The complete car wrap kit includes the HG 530 A heat gun, a 16.4 feet cord, heat protection, and air inlet covers. Attendees are invited to stop by the booth to explore the kit up close and learn how the Weldy HG 530 A can support high-quality vehicle graphics and wrapping projects.

Lintec of America, booth 708, spotlights its latest advancements in sustainable, high-performance window graphic films. It unveils new additions to its ECO product line—scratch resistant, optically clear polyester films engineered specifically for UV printing applications. The expanded ECO range now includes enhanced UV blocking capabilities, providing added interior protection while maintaining exceptional clarity. Lintec also introduces thicker liner constructions designed to improve feeding, alignment, and overall processing consistency across a range of UV printer platforms. In addition to its UV-focused solutions, Lintec showcases its optically clear, latex-compatible printing film, delivering outstanding print performance and durability for environmentally conscious projects.

LogoJET, booth 1971, brings precision, performance, and profitability. At the show, it runs live production demonstrations on its Inspira Series industrial UV printers, showcasing high resolution, direct to substrate printing on wood, acrylic, metal, glass, and plastics. See advanced white underbase, layered textures, and vibrant, durable color produced in real time, all within a compact, production-ready footprint built for modern sign and graphics shops. LogoJET doesn’t just sell printers, it delivers complete UV solutions. With over 20 years of manufacturing expertise, U.S.-based support, onsite installation, hands-on training, and access to print-ready blank media and accessories, LogoJET helps customers move confidently from setup to scalable growth.

Mimaki USA, booth 2223, continues to push the boundaries of digital printing, showcasing a powerhouse lineup designed for versatility and performance. Taking center stage is the newly announced UJ330H-160, a 64-inch UV-LED hybrid printer engineered for exceptional quality on both roll and rigid substrates. Attendees also get hands-on experience with the Mimaki 200 Series, featuring the JV200-160 eco-solvent printer, the CJV200-160 integrated printer/cutter, and the TS200-1600 sublimation printer. The display highlights Mimaki’s JFX600-2513 and JFX200-1213 EX UV LED flatbeds, alongside the high-precision UJF-7151 plusII e. For specialty markets, Mimaki features the UJV300DTF-75 for UV direct to film transfers and the TS330-3200DS for 3.2-meter textile applications. Plus, see the UCJV330-160, now boasting 3M MCS Warranty compatibility.

Mutoh, booth 709, introduces its newest eco-solvent printer, strengthening the lineup with another production-ready solution built for consistent color, reliability, and performance. Stop by to see all of its printers in action and discover practical solutions designed to support the evolving needs of your shop. Looking to break into the personalization market? Stop by to see how the XPJ-1462UF helps unlock new revenue opportunities and stand out in a competitive landscape. Through a range of application examples, Mutoh highlights the flexibility and capability that make personalization profitable. Ongoing demonstrations highlight production capability, application flexibility, and dependable results.

Newlife Magnetics, booth 2711, offers the thinnest, widest, and strongest magnet media in the world today. Newlife alone offers printable wide format magnet rolls up to 60 inches wide and as thin as 12 mil. Newlife’s EM Ultrawide magnet is available in 12-,15-, and 20-mil thicknesses in 54- and 60-inch wide rolls. Newlife EM Ultrawide has a high-quality PET print surface that is solvent, UV, and latex compatible. Newlife just launched its latest innovation for the Indigo/offset market, Newlife PressMag sheets. This is a 16-mil, pre-magnetized, photo quality PP print surface sheet that runs in most Indigo/offset presses. Newlife PressMag is available in 12×18-,13×19-, 20.8125×29.5-, and 28×40-inch sheets. Newlife PrintMag High Energy is for customers that need a thinner, lighter, stronger magnet option.

ONYX Graphics, booth 2941, helps wide format print shops streamline production, improve accuracy, and increase profitability. This year, ONYX spotlights ONYX Align, a quoting, order management, and workflow solution built specifically for wide format print businesses. ONYX Align helps shops create accurate quotes, manage orders, track production, and connect sales to the shop floor—reducing manual steps and costly errors. Attendees can also explore ONYX 25, the latest version of ONYX’s RIP software, featuring powerful color management, automation tools, and performance enhancements designed to drive consistent, high‑quality output. Additional ONYX solutions—including ONYX Advantage and ONYX Go—are on display.

Orbus, booth 1745, encourages attendees to connect with the team and learn about its innovative display products that are designed to help brands stand out, attract attention, and foster genuine connections at every event.

Roland DGA, booth 2034, offers the TrueVIS XG-640—Roland’s most productive eco-solvent printer/cutter to date, the VersaOBJECT MO-240 flatbed UV printer for product customization, and the DIMENSE DA-640—a dimensional surface printer that creates one-of-a-kind textured wall wraps, fine art, and signage in one seamless workflow. Other innovative products include the TY-300i DTF printer for apparel decoration, the compact VersaSTUDIO BN2-30 desktop printer/cutter, and more. All this, plus live, in-booth vehicle wrap and DIMENSE Paintable Wallcovering demonstrations daily.

SAi, booth 1610, presents a fully integrated workflow designed to accelerate production at every stage, from initial concept through final installation. The booth demonstrates how shops can transition seamlessly from ideation to finished output with enhanced speed, precision, and operational control. A central tower serves as the focal point of the space, drawing attendees in with hands-on samples and live demonstrations that illustrate the strength of SAi’s unified ecosystem. Visitors can explore the extensive capabilities of Flexi, encompassing print, cut, DTF, UV, ADA, vehicle wraps, and regulatory applications. EnRoute is also prominently featured, showcasing dimensional signage, prismatic and threadmilled lettering, and sophisticated texturing techniques. These displays are complemented by guided walkthroughs detailing the complete design-to-production process.

Saw Trax, booth 301, showcases a selection of equipment designed to support the everyday demands of sign production. The Compact Sign Maker’s Vertical Panel Saws are available in 52- and 64-inch models. They offer accurate, repeatable cutting for common sign substrates and are built to help shops work efficiently without sacrificing precision. It also has the Rack & Roll Safety Dolly on display. This is a highly maneuverable, durable material-handling dolly that makes moving full-size sheets through tight spaces a breeze. For corrugated plastic work, it demonstrates the Coro-Claw four- and ten-millimeter cutters, which provide clean, controlled cuts following the flutes rather than crushing them.

SnapPress, booth 985, enables sign and graphics shops to bring labels, decals, stickers, and short-run specialty graphics in house—creating new revenue streams with stronger margins. SnapPress is the only system purpose-built to combine Print Valet production intelligence—managing workflows, calculating true cost per label, and optimizing operations—with Label Studio design automation, allowing teams to quickly create production-ready labels, decals, and graphics without complex prepress. Together with SnapPress’s built-in Growth Engine, the system is designed to help sign shops expand into profitable new applications.

StratoJet, booth 1600, showcases the new True Print Hybrid Technology – Jaguar (2026 Edition). It comes in a new configuration with up to 16 printheads capability. Built-in upgradability in all StratoJet printers allows users to start with a small investment and grow according to their business path. Throughout the show view live demonstrations of the Jaguar. The booth also includes the Shark EFB Series with spot colors orange and green and Hawk CleanPrint with upgraded OS technology giving more performance and print efficiency.

Trotec, booth 2101, introduces the new SP500 S with advanced smart electronics that unify the laser, exhaust, chiller, materials, and service into one intelligent, connected ecosystem. This upgrade enables central monitoring, automatic extraction adjustments for each material, real‑time machine insights, and faster, more precise troubleshooting—all driving higher uptime and more consistent results. With its new Run on Ruby architecture, the SP500 S features onboard memory and full network connectivity, allowing users to prepare jobs remotely and run them directly at the machine without a dedicated PC. This creates a more flexible, collaborative workflow where multiple users can work across one or several machines within the same network.

Vanguard Digital Printing Systems, booth 1522, returns with the Radnor, which brings industrial-level performance and precision for printing both rigid and roll substrates and offers speed, accuracy, and consistent color output for high-volume production environments. The Natchez flatbed delivers the speed, precision, and performance that print service providers (PSPs) need, powerfully holding down the most difficult substrates, all while maximizing uptime and streamlining workflow. Finally, the VR6D-HS flatbed delivers vibrant, high-resolution output for the widest array of PSPs. Showgoers can experience a Durst P5 X flatbed printer and Durst Software and Solutions.

Vision Engraving & Routing Systems, booth 2162, showcases the 25 Series Router/Engraver, 1624 Pro Engraver, and VE 810 Engraver in action. Vision’s 25 Series offers a 25×25- or 25×50-inch work area and has multiple options, including an auto braille inserter, oscillating knife, drag knife, creasing tool, and print to cut. The 1624 Pro Engraver has a 16×24-inch T-slot table and is ideal for light to heavy-duty sign applications. The VE810 has a compact, space-saving form factor allowing it to fit on most desktops. Make a variety of signage with Vision’s machines including dimensional letters, print to cut, and braille. Work with Dibond, Coroplast, metal, wood, and plastic. Vision software is graphically advanced, it has many tools found in professional-grade graphics software and will alert you when your braille sign is not ADA-compliant.

X-Edge Products, booth 1447, showcases its latest cutting and finishing solutions. This year, it brings its newest high-performance router bits—engineered for speed, precision, and extended tool life across acrylic, ACM, PVC, and aluminum applications. Attendees can also explore an advanced CNC knife lineup designed for cleaner cuts, improved material control, and increased productivity in digital finishing environments. In addition, the company features essential tooling accessories that maximize machine efficiency and reduce downtime, along with diamond polishing equipment for achieving premium edge finishes on acrylic and plastic materials. Whether you’re focused on routing, knife cutting, or edge finishing, the solutions are built to deliver superior performance and measurable results on the shop floor.

Zünd, booth 1924, features its scalable digital cutting systems, highlighting solutions that help sign shops boost efficiency today while maintaining room to grow in the future. With modular design and low operating costs, Zünd cutters give producers the flexibility to adapt as materials, applications, and production volumes evolve. To demonstrate their systems’ characteristic versatility and precision, Zünd has a G3 M-2500 in the booth, in a cutting/routing configuration capable of efficiently processing a variety of commonly used graphics substrates. The setup illustrates how shops can tailor a Zünd finishing system to their current needs and budget—without limiting future expansion.

It’s not too late, visit signexpo.org to register to attend and check back in our May issue for a recap of the event.

Apr2026, Digital Output

ISA, trade show, wide format, digital print